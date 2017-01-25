Peters Township girls in hunt for back-to-back section titles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Peters Township girls basketball team won a section title in 2015-16 for the first time in 16 years.

Peters Township and Canon-McMillan tied for first place in Section 4-AAAA last season, one game ahead of Mt. Lebanon and Bethel Park.

The PT girls are hoping to make it back-to-back championships in 2016-17.

“We are in the hunt to repeat,” coach Bert Kendall said. “We're currently one game behind Mt. Lebanon in the standings. We have several letter winners and starters back from last season.”

On Monday, Peters Township defeated Bethel Park, 52-43, to go to 6-1 in section play and 11-4 overall.

The Indians have won eight of their past nine games, with the only loss a 63-59 setback Jan. 12 at home against Mt. Lebanon.

“We had too many turnovers in our early (season) losses,” Kendall said. “We have improved our assist-to-turnover ratio considerably as the season has progressed.”

It's a two-team race at the top of the section standings..

Mt. Lebanon stands in first place with a 7-0 record, followed by Peters Township. None of the other teams are above .500 in section play.

The Indians have been sparked offensively by 5-foot-11 sophomore guard Makenna Marisa, who is averaging a team-leading 16 points, and 5-10 junior guard/forward Lillian Young, who is averaging 11 points.

“Makenna is a natural point guard.,” Kendall said. “Her quickness and ability to find the open teammate are assets. She has worked hard on her shooting in the offseason, and has developed into a solid shooter from any part of the court.

“Lillian is a swing player. She is an above-average shooter that has developed a post presence that makes her more versatile.”

Marisa, who tossed in 10 ppg last season, is one of the leading sophomore prospects in the area. She earned all-section honors and Division I offers last year. She has received offers from Pitt, Duquesne, Saint Joseph's and Delaware.

Others in the mix in the Indians' starting rotation include sophomore 5-11 guard/forward Isabella Mills (8 ppg), 5-6 senior guard Alyssa Konopka (7 ppg), along with 5-3 senior guard Alexandra Zucarrini and 6-foot senior forward Emily Konwick, who both are contributing around 5 points per game.

It's a nice blend of athleticism and height in both the Indians' backcourt and frontcourt.

“We use varying starting lineups this year,” said Kendall, who is in his fourth season as the Indians' floor boss.

Also seeing action in the Peters Township backcourt are freshman Hannah Stuck, junior Olivia Ziegler, senior Andi McGinnis and sophomore Abby Daniels.

The Indians have improved from 7-15 to 13-9 to 18-5 in Kendall's first three seasons. Prior to Kendall's first season at PT, the Indians were 3-19 with no section wins.

This season, Peters Township rates as one of the top defensive teams in Class 6A, allowing only 41.2 ppg — the best mark in their section.

The Indians play at home Jan. 30 against Upper St. Clair, then travel Feb. 2 to Mt. Lebanon for a showdown for first place.

“Mt. Lebanon is a great basketball team,” Kendall said. “The are very well-coached. We will have to limit turnovers and shoot a better percentage from the foul line than we did in our first game.”

Peters Township's final section test will take place Feb. 9 against Canon-McMillan.

The Indians will tune up for the WPIAL playoffs with a road game Feb. 10 at North Allegheny, and a home game Feb. 13 against Norwin, the two-time defending WPIAL champion.

“We have a competitive (end-of-season) schedule,” Kendall said, “including nonconference matchups with Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, North Allegheny and Norwin.”

Both Norwin and North Allegheny were WPIAL finalists a year ago and North Catholic won the PIAA title in Class A.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.