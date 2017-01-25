Grybowski's milestone part of special season for Neshannock girls

Neshannock girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski did whatever it would take to get the physical education and health teacher position she applied for at Neshannock 37 years ago. Going through the interview process, she was asked if she would be interested in coaching the Lancers girls basketball team.

“When I interviewed they asked me if I would coach and I said, ‘anything that would help me get the job,' ” Grybowski said. “I said, ‘well, I've never coached basketball, but I'll do whatever it takes.' ”

And the rest is history. Four decades later, the humble, and modest, Grybowski was off the very same gymnasium where she raised three WPIAL girls basketball championship banners.

It was on Jan. 19 when her coaching career came full circle. The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Lancers knocked off Beaver Falls, 60-32, and Grybowski claimed her place among the ranks of the WPIAL's elite girls basketball coaches by earning her 600th career win.

“To even fathom that I would be coaching in 2017...,” said Grybowski about the accomplishment. “There were our fans, the Beaver Falls coach (Brad Vaughn) was there, and I got roses. It was fitting for me, I don't like all that hoopla. I'm honored to have made the accomplishment and be in the company that I'm in. I totally missed my 500.

“I still love doing it and love to see a kid's face when they learn. It's not about wins and losses, and it's more about young women being confident, and that has made the journey more enjoyable. I have some players who coach at Division I, II and III basketball, and I would hope that I had a hand in their coaching.”

Grybowski joins the distinct company of North Catholic's Don Barth (1963-97) and Mount Alvernia's Dee Porucznik (1962-2010) as the WPIAL's only girls basketball coaches to reach the milestone.

She's won everywhere she's coached. She got her feet wet at Neshannock before making stops at Shenango (5 seasons), Aliquippa (3), New Castle (20), where she won three WPIAL champioships with her last one coming in 2009, and back to Neshannock where she has coached a total of nine seasons. She holds a 601-245 career wins total and has put together an average of 17 wins per season.

“I really can't keep track of (wins) because I didn't expect to keep coaching this long,” Grybowksi said.

Despite all the wins and WPIAL championships, the highlight of Gyrbowski's coaching journey was when she attended the late Pat Summit's summer camps at the University of Tennessee in both 2007 and ‘08. It was an experience she said she'll never forget. If Grybowski ever had any doubts about her coaching tactics, they were reinforced by Summitt in the one-on-one conversations the two shared.

“I remember her saying, ‘offense gets you individual achievements; rebounds and defense gives you championships,' ” Grybowski said, recalling one of her conversations with the hall of fame coach. “When I got to talk to her individually, it reinforced my beliefs because she was sold on the defensive end of basketball — my game.”

Defense is the bedrock of the Grybowski way. Her Lancers are tops in Class 3A, giving up just 29 points per game.

“I've always coached man-to-man, pressure and go from there,” Grybowski said. “A coach long ago told me to keep it simple, stupid.”

From the 3-point line to up-tempo transition, Grybowski has seen plenty of changes in the sport, but the one thing she said remains the same are the kids.

“Kids aren't different, parents are different,” Grybowski said. “I truly believe that I can have just as much as an influence that I had on kids in 1980 and 1990. I think the biggest change is the parents and the belief that their kid is entitled, and their kid should be playing because their kid deserves it. On the other hand, I've been at this way too long to have an agenda other than doing what's best for the team.”

