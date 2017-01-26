No. 1 CWNC girls use 2nd-half surge to take down Freeport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and Freeport clearly hadn't forgotten their lopsided matchup from three weeks ago.

Yet, it affected each differently.

Memories from that 22-point victory seemed to have North Catholic expecting another runaway win, while Freeport used thoughts from that first matchup to inspire its defense.

And for two quarters, the rematch was close.

But that didn't last. North Catholic star Sam Breen scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter and the Trojans shook off an unfocused first half to defeat host Freeport, 54-24. The victory gives North Catholic (15-2, 9-0) a two-game lead over Freeport (11-6, 7-2) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic pulled away with an 18-4 run to start the third quarter when Breen scored 10 in a row. The Dayton recruit made four of her nine shots in the third, including two 3-pointers.

“I give Freeport credit where credit's due, but we absolutely did not come to play,” North Catholic coach Molly Rottmann said. “We were just lackadaisical and making bad decisions. We had 18 points and 13 turnovers at halftime.”

Kylie Huffman added 16 points for North Catholic, which led just 8-4 after the first quarter and 18-9 at half. That was a change from the Jan. 2 matchup, when North Catholic ran away with a 64-42 win.

“I'm proud of the defense we displayed,” Freeport coach Fred Soilis said. “The last time we played them, after the first quarter it was 20-4. … Here we're down four points and nine at halftime. It very easily could have been a tied ballgame.”

But Freeport didn't shoot well or rebound consistently against North Catholic's tall lineup. The Yellowjackets made just one first-half field goal — a first-quarter layup by junior Jenna Manke, who scored 10 points.

As a team, Freeport went 1 for 20 from the floor in the first half.

Ranked first in WPIAL Class 4A, North Catholic has outscored its section opponents 67.6 to 30.8, on average. That dominance can dull a team's focus, Breen said.

“I feel sometimes you play to the level of the competition you're playing,” Breen said. “Our section could be better. Sometimes playing the ‘blah' games and the ‘blah' games, you start playing down because there's not much competition.”

At halftime, Rottmann said she delivered a pointed message: “Freeport doesn't know they're supposed to let you win. They were coming in to play, and we weren't.”

Ahead 18-9, Huffman sparked the second-half run with a quick 3-pointer. Breen then scored North Catholic's next 10 points, and the Trojans led 36-13 after Tess Myers scored six straight midway through the third.

Huffman finished with 16 points, and Myers added 10.

“We were being selfish with the basketball (in the first half),” Rottmann said. “We weren't making the extra pass. We weren't finding the open person. We were dribbling the ball too much on the fast break instead of passing up the floor.

“We settled in a little bit and started to find each other. It seemed each person had their own agenda in that first half.”

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Freeport, which starts three freshmen.

“The whiteboard in (the locker room) says, ‘We have nothing to lose,' ” Soilis said. “We win the game, we're tied for first. We lose the game, we're still where we're at in second place. We took a shot.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.