Burrell grabs last-second OT section win

Eliza Oswalt caught a glimpse of the clock as she saw the open floor in front of her, and she knew she had to hurry.

She had just enough time.

Oswalt's fast-break layup off Brooke Smith's steal beat the buzzer, giving Burrell a 45-43 overtime victory over Knoch in a Section 1-4A game Thursday night at Burrell.

“I'm still hyped up from that. That was insane,” Oswalt said. “I didn't know if there was one second left, and I had to throw it up. When I saw there were three seconds left, I said, ‘I'm going,' and then I was (thinking), ‘Just make this, and it's over.'

“I think I got it off by .01 (seconds). It was close. They may want to check the monitor on that.”

Smith began the winning play by going to the floor to steal a Knoch inbounds pass with 4.6 seconds left in overtime. She got the ball to Oswalt, who raced down the floor for the layup.

“I knew exactly where she was going to throw it, and I just went and got the ball,” Smith said. “My first thought was I was going to get the ball, and there was going to be nobody around me, but Oz was right there, and it worked out.

“I just knew she had it.”

Smith made the two biggest plays of the game for Burrell (6-12, 5-4). The senior, who scored a team-high 15 points, converted a three-point play with 14.6 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

“You saw that spark,” Burrell coach Meghan Ziemianski said. “She was never a scorer before, and she's had to rely on her defense. You could see, because her defense sparked that three-point play, and the steal at the end was huge.”

Knoch (4-12, 2-6) lost at the buzzer for the second time in four days. The Knights lost on a Deer Lakes 3-pointer Monday.

“It was a great game, and our girls played a great game,” Knoch coach Chris Andreassi said. “Our girls are hurting, but they're resilient. We'll come back and practice tomorrow and practice hard, and keep going.”

The heroics from Smith and Oswalt — who scored 11 points — helped save Burrell on an uneven night. The Bucs led by double digits in the first half, only to surrender the lead in the third quarter.

In the end, Burrell made enough plays to win a rematch against Knoch, whom the Bucs lost to earlier this season, and earn a key section victory in the race for a WPIAL playoff spot.

Burrell moved into sole possession of third place in the section, a half-game up on idle Deer Lakes, and Knoch dropped into sixth.

“We knew we could hang with them and we knew we could beat them,” Oswalt said. “We just had to come out and play the way we knew how to play. This was a very important win for us.”

Burrell led by 12 points in the second quarter, but Knoch's Casey Kretzer hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to cut the Bucs' lead to 23-14.

The Knights opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run to take the lead, and the teams traded leads throughout the fourth quarter and overtime.

The fourth quarter and overtime featured five ties and five lead changes.

“Those girls never quit,” Andreassi said. “We've put ourselves behind several games, and they always fight back. That part didn't surprise me. It's part of the learning process.”

Kretzer led Knoch with 15 points, and Burrell's Brittany Dunn complemented Smith's and Oswalt's effort by scoring 12 points.

Her long jumper with just less than two minutes remaining in overtime tied the score at 43 and set up the frantic finish.

“A win's a win,” Ziemianski said. “You never want to give two up.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.