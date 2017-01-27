Beale's buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Freeport past Indiana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many coaches like to preach using an extra pass to get a better shot.

Freeport took coach Mike Beale's advice Friday night and pulled out a big section victory.

With time nearly elapsed, Evan Schaffhauser was in the key but fired out to Ben Beale behind the arc.

The coach's son got off a shot barely before the buzzer as the Yellowjackets handed Indiana its first section loss, 61-58.

Freeport (12-6, 7-1) is a half-game behind the Indians (12-6, 8-1) in the Section 1-4A race.

A foul shot by Carlos Carter tied the score at 58 with 9.3 seconds to go. Senior point guard Kevin Lynch got downcourt quickly and shoveled off to Schaffhauser, who found Beale open for the winner.

“Assistant coach Wayne Greiser drew up the set specifically for Kevin to go the length of the court. He's our quickest player and our best ball-handler,” coach Beale said. “It transformed right into our dribble-drive and the passes and the basket. I've talked about our unselfishness and the one extra pass when we have a good shot, let's get a better one.”

Said Ben Beale: “I wasn't expecting the pass at all. I thought we'd just get to the hoop and try to draw a foul. Fortunately, Carlos (Carter) dropped down, and I was open for a 3.”

Indiana had taken a 55-50 lead with 2:31 to go on a pair of foul shots by Thomas Arbuckle.

Freeport scored 10 points in the final minute of play.

After a 3-pointer by Beale, John Benhart hit two more foul shots to put Indiana ahead 57-54.

Schaffhauser countered with a pair of free throws with 24.9 to go.

But in a key play that followed, freshman Isiah Bowman got his fingertips on the inbounds pass and Lynch grabbed the ball. Lynch missed, but Schaffhauser got the putback to give the Yellowjackets a 58-57 advantage.

“We talk about our press, our pressure,” coach Beale said. “Teams can break your press in the first and second quarter. But come the third and fourth quarter late, we keep pressuring you to the very end and look what happened.”

Lynch then fouled Carter, who made his second free-throw attempt to tie the score.

“We stopped the dribble penetration, and they kicked it out,” Indians coach Greg Lezanic said. “We did what we wanted to do. We forced them into a 3-point shot, and they made it at the end.”

The Indians were playing short-handed with Ryan Hoff on a football recruiting trip, and three other players were ill.

“We had to basically play five guys,” Lezanic said. “With the rough environment, I'm probably as proud of my team tonight than I have been all year. It was a good high school basketball game. The last minute, we didn't make a play, and they did.”

Beale and Schaffhauser each had 14 points and Beale collected seven rebounds.

Benhart tallied 15 for the Indians, and Carter added 15.

Luke Thomas had eight rebounds.

The game had eight lead changes and was tied eight times.

The largest lead of the game was 44-38 in favor of Freeport after Beale canned a pair of 3-pointers with 2:03 left in the third quarter.

Indiana is gunning for its fourth consecutive section crown. If they finish the season tied for first place, both schools will receive a section-winning plaque.

George Guido is a freelance writer.