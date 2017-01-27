Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Highlands puts together complete performance in beating Armstrong
Doug Gulasy | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Highlands' Luke Cochran pressures Armstrong's Isaiah Price during the fourth period at Highlands High school Friday Jan 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Highlands' Luke Cochran attempts to shoot over Armstrong's Nate Baillie during the fourth period at Highlands High school Friday Jan 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Armstrong's Joe McCanna takes a shoot between Highlands defenders Ryan Boda and Mitch DeZort during the fourth period at Highlands High school Friday Jan 27, 2017.

With its back firmly against the wall in the WPIAL playoff race, Highlands needed more than just a win Friday night. The Golden Rams also sought the type of complete performance that eluded them for most of the season.

Consider those goals accomplished, at least for one night. Highlands turned in one of its top four-quarter performances of the season, jumping out to a big early lead and rolling to a 61-44 victory over Armstrong in a Section 3-5A game.

“We've been really struggling the last couple games, and this was just kind of a bounce-back game for us,” senior Ryan Boda said. “Our season's now on the line, and we just need to go in and play every game like it's our last and refuse to lose.”

On a night when Highlands inducted all-time leading scorer Micah Mason and legendary former coach Rich Falter into its basketball Hall of Fame, the current iteration of the Golden Rams played the type of game they showcased in their run to the WPIAL championship game last season.

Highlands (8-9, 3-4), which snapped a four-game losing streak, moved into a third-place tie in the section with Armstrong and Franklin Regional. The Golden Rams held Armstrong (9-8, 3-4) to two field goals in the first half to build a 27-11 halftime lead.

“There's still some things we need to clean up, but in terms of our performance on the court, we gave everything we had out there, and that's the most important thing,” Highlands coach Tyler Stoczynski said. “When we're giving everything, you can handle mistakes.

“We just need to continue to get better as the season progresses.”

For much of the season, Stocynski stressed the need for improvement on defense. The Golden Rams gave up their second-fewest points in a game Friday and forced 16 turnovers, half in the first quarter.

“Our JV guys came out in the JV game on fire and were talking up a storm, and I think that energy kind of flowed through the entire night,” Stoczynski said.

Armstrong took an early 5-2 lead on Joe McCanna's 3-pointer and Nate Baillie's layup, but from there the River Hawks went cold. They didn't make another field goal until Jalen Price's layup with under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, a span of about 16 minutes of game action.

“(Highlands) played great defense tonight,” Armstrong coach Greg Hutcherson said. “They really were committed defensively, and offensively we just couldn't get shots to fall. We just kind of got out of sync. If we hit, then it's a whole different ballgame, but tonight we just didn't make our shots.”

Boda, who made three of Highlands' nine 3-pointers, tied Mitch DeZort for the team lead with 16 points. R.J. Rieger added 12, including three more 3s. The Golden Rams led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Baillie scored 11 points for Armstrong, and Isaiah Price added 10.

“We just need to keep playing together and having each other's backs,” Boda said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

