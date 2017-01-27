Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Highlands' Mason helps surprise former coach Falter; both inducted into hall of fame

William Whalen | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Former Highlands coach Rich Falter and former player Micah Mason congratulate each other after getting inducted into the Golden Rams' basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Micah Mason did more than score as a player. One might argue his best asset on the basketball court was his ability to see the entire floor and make the right pass at the right time.

Mason dished perhaps his final assist Friday night before the start of Highlands' game against Armstrong when he convinced his former Highlands coach, Rich Falter, to accompany him to center court for a pregame ceremony as the Highlands basketball booster club inducted Mason into its Hall of Fame. Turns out, Falter was inducted, too.

“They knew I probably wouldn't have come,” Falter said. “The only reason I was here was for Micah because he really deserves it. I was lucky as a coach that I had so many great players through the years.”

Falter's induction was a secret to few in the gymnasium but Falter.

Mason received a phone call from former coach and current radio broadcaster Mike Choma in January about getting honored by the boosters, but it came with one string attached — get Falter to the game.

It was a plan that Falter, with all his years of coaching experience, could have drawn up.

“He told he was mad at me when he got off the court, but he was all right,” said Mason, a 2012 Highlands graduate. “He was definitely surprised. That will probably be my last ‘dish.' ”

Falter coached Mason his freshman and sophomore seasons before stepping down after 17 seasons as the Golden Rams all-time career wins leader with 255. He took a program that won one game in 1992 and grew it into a winner.

Falter led Highlands to its only WPIAL basketball championship in 1995 with a 58-56 upset win over heavily favored Blackhawk. He led the Golden Rams back to the title game in 2002 and 2009, Mason's freshman season.

The Highlands basketball boosters inducted Falter and the 1995 title team in 2015.

Falter admitted the second-biggest game of his coaching career came during his first season in 1993, when he and his Golden Rams beat Penn Hills and ended the Indians' 55-game win streak on the final night of the regular season. The Indians beat Highlands by 61 points earlier in the season. Top-ranked Penn Hills never got the balloon drop it prepared for.

“They were the ones who put all the ground work in,” Falter said, looking back at his early years as coach. “We won eight games that (first) year, and those balloons are still up there.”

Mason finished his career as the Golden Rams' all-time leading scorer with 2,272 points, ranking 12th in WPIAL history.

He scored a school-record 64 points in a 101-83 victory over Valley on Jan. 25, 2011, second-best in WPIAL history.

After one season at Drake, Mason transferred to Duquesne, where he finished his college career with 1,431 points between the two Division I programs. Mason's 1,269 career points at Duquesne is the fourth-highest point total over a three-year span in program history. Mason also is the NCAA's sixth-best career 3-point shooter (.463).

“It's definitely an honor, and I worked really hard to get where I am,” Mason said. “I have some special memories here with some great coaches and great teammates.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

