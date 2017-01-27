Stephens steps up for Penn Hills boys basketball

Senior Sherron Schifino has led the Penn Hills boys basketball team to one of the best starts in school history.

But, it's likely the play of junior Daivon Stephens that will be an X-factor down the stretch for the Indians (15-1, 9-0).

The journey this season for the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing player hasn't necessarily been smooth. After being benched for disciplinary reasons at the beginning of the season, Stephens seemed to get the message and has been a major contributor since the turn of the new year.

“We know what we are getting with (Sherron) Schifino and what we are getting from Chavar Williamson from the inside. I don't think there is a team that has a third defender that can match up with him because he can play inside and outside,” coach Dan DeRose said of Stephens.

“He is one of the toughest matchups in the WPIAL because he is a 6-5 hybrid-type player. In the last couple of games, he has carried us on his back. I have put the ball more in his hands in the second half and let him take control of the game by running the plays through him. He has been able to close the deal and make some big shots.”

Stephens, who is averaging 14.1 points and 7 rebounds, started the new year with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 62-59 win over Fox Chapel on Jan. 3.

“Coach D was pushing me, and the players were pushing me. I already knew what I was able to do, but I just wasn't doing it. I got in my head that I need to start doing what I knew what I could do,” Stephens said.

In his next game, Stephens, who has added more of an outside game this season as well as running the point at times, finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a 92-68 win at Penn-Trafford on Jan. 6.

“He's playing right now the way I thought he was capable of doing. I expanded his role from last year because he handle the ball and shoot it,” DeRose said.

However, Stephens, who has received some Division I interest, and the rest of his teammates had wake-up call after a 52-51 loss to Central Catholic on Jan. 7.

In the following two games, Stephens, who has close to a 7-foot wingspan, scored 17 points in a 71-44 win over Hempfield on Jan. 10 and 19 in a 76-63 win over Woodland Hills on Jan. 13.

In what was an emotional night for the Penn Hills family after the sudden passing of football player Donovan Baynes, Stephens delivered what might be his best game of the season as he recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds in an 87-71 win over Latrobe on Jan. 17.

“He was going through my mind the whole night. I was just saying to myself I had to do it for him and the rest of the season,” Stephens said.

Coming off the emotional night, Stephens, who has reached double figures in seven of the last nine games, finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 52-47 win at Plum on Jan. 20.

Stephens' improvement in production can be credited to his tireless effort to improve his game by staying in the gym for at least an extra hour to put up 500 to 1,000 shots with junior Cory Fulton, who is out this season with an ACL injury.

“He would always get on me that we have to stay after,” Stephens said. “He has been pushing me a lot, and I stay after with him. We get shots up all the time every day.”

The Indians will finish their schedule at home against Woodland Hills on Feb. 7, at Latrobe on Feb. 10 and at home against McKeesport on Feb. 11.

