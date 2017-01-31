Bishop Canevin boys basketball team getting hot at right point in season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the basketball regular season heads into the home stretch, the Bishop Canevin boys appear to be ramping up to their best play of the season.

The Crusaders entered their Jan. 27 meeting with Neshannock on a five-game winning streak and tied atop Section 3-2A with Sewickley Academy (8-1) and with a 12-3 overall record. Several factors have contributed to the team's spike in performance, and the play of senior Mitchell King is part of that formula.

King, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career this season, spearheads the Crusaders' fast-moving, long-range-shooting offense. But to third-year coach Kevin Trost, King is more than a spot-up 3-point shooter.

“I think Mitchell is one of the best players in the WPIAL,” Trost said. “He can shoot. He can handle. He can pass. He has a mid-range game, and he can score in the post a lot better than in the past.”

King missed most of his freshman season with a broken wrist. Trost was hired as King was heading into his sophomore year, and King credits the coach with helping him to develop other aspects of his game.

Always known as a scorer, King averaged double digits in his sophomore and junior seasons. Now, however, the 6-footer said he is a more well-rounded player.

“I think my overall decision-making and IQ of the game has increased so much,” King said. “We just worked on little things in practice: the rotations in defense, throwing long skip passes.”

At 19.0 points per game, King is on pace to post his highest season scoring average. But the Crusaders haven't built their impressive record with a one-man show. Other players have emerged to take up some of the scoring burden.

“Having a lot of guys who can score and space the floor makes it difficult for other teams to take (King) away,” Trost said.

Sophomore Eugene Goodwine is averaging 13 points, and senior Kellan Gustine and brothers Walter and Julian Bonds also make significant contributions to Bishop Canevin's 70 points per game.

“We have all five starters and even guys off the bench who can score,” King said.

While offense might be the Crusaders' calling card, their defense has not gone unnoticed. Their 52 points-against average is tops among Section 2-3A teams. A commitment to team rebounding — a necessity given their undersized lineup — also has been a factor, Trost said.

The Crusaders are hoping to continue on their upward trend as the playoffs approach. There are tough regular-season games remaining, but the players have allowed themselves to talk about contending for a WPIAL championship and more.

That said, the team isn't getting too far ahead of itself.

“We have a lot of senior leadership, and we have a bunch of younger players who provide a lot of support off the bench,” King said. “So I really do think we could make a deep run.

“We're just worried about getting out of the section right now.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.