Shaler's Reinheimer joins exclusive club

Finding a place to shoot basketball during the summer required Tanner Reinheimer digging up a couple of singles.

The fee for being able to shoot around for a few hours at the Hampton Rec Center is $1.

Reinheimer, a Shaler senior, didn't feel the cost was too steep.

“Too many to count,” said Reinheimer on how many dollars he spent. “It was worth it. I go almost every day.”

All of those practices shots led to a lot of made ones in games. Reinheimer scored 29 points against Butler last Tuesday to become the first Shaler player to go over the 1,000-point mark since 2012.

Geno Thorpe, who plays at South Florida, scored 1,000 points during two seasons at Shaler.

Reinheimer, who added 21 points against Central Catholic on Thursday, has 1,022 career points.

“You have to put in a lot of work,” Titans coach Rob Niederberger said. “He's spent a lot of time working on his game. Some guys like to go and play one-on-one and you get can a little better doing that. Tanner likes to sit and work on his game, working on getting up shots.”

Once Reinheimer made the decision basketball was his sport, he committed 100 percent.

In middle school, Reinheimer was a four-sport athlete, playing hockey, football, basketball and baseball.

“Once I came to the realization basketball was my best sport, I practiced every day and got as good as I could,” Reinheimer said. “Something just clicked.”

Reinheimer has been a reliable scorer on a Shaler program which has struggled the past two seasons. The Titans are 3-14 overall this season and 0-9 in Section 1-6A.

Last season, Shaler went 2-20.

“He's leading the mentality of the don't quit attitude,” Niederberger said. “The keep fighting mentality and that permeates down. That's how programs are built and a lot of credit goes to Tanner for that.”

Reinheimer has been patient through the process. Not putting up a lot of victories hasn't dampened the experience.

“I've had a really great time,” Reinheimer said. “My sophomore year, we went on five-game winning streak and were second in the section. That was my best moment.”

While Reinheimer still tops Shaler in scoring, Niederberger has seen a lot of growth.

The Titans have had other players step up their development.

“I think more than anything, Tanner is sharing the ball more than he did in the past,” Niederberger said. “He has some teammates that can score. I think it's pretty noticeable to anyone who is watching he's finding the open man better than in the past. His vision has gotten better.”

Reinheimer hopes the work he puts in will result in landing at a Division II program.

“I just need to keep working hard,” Reinheimer said.

One dollar at a time.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.