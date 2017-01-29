Pine-Richland girls basketball regroups after 1st loss of season

In a clash that featured the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked girls basketball teams for Class 6A in the state, Pine-Richland was edged out by visiting North Allegheny, 55-49, last Thursday night.

With the win, the Tigers (17-1, 6-1) avenged their only loss of the season. The Rams (17-1, 6-1) suffered their first loss of the year despite receiving 24 points from senior Amanda Kalin. But Pine-Richland converted just 8 of 30 3-pointers, and Section 1-6A rival NA shot 7 of 18 from deep.

“We know each other's game plans pretty well by now,” Pine-Richland coach Tom Reighard said. “They were making shots. Systematically, we knew what they were doing. It wasn't like the game plan wasn't there. It was there, but their kids made shots and made great plays.”

“We battled the whole game. We just didn't make our shots and came up short.”

A bright spot in the loss was senior Makenzie Jenkins, who scored a season-high 17 points. Reighard said Jenkins long has been an instrumental part of the team, but her added ability to pile up points was an encouraging sign.

“She stepped up and probably had the best game of her career. She had 17 points, and she did a lot of other great things throughout the game besides just scoring. That was definitely a positive take out of the game because if she starts peaking now, then that's a big added bonus for our team,” Reighard said.

“She's a great leader, and she's coming on right now, which is awesome.”

The loss certainly stings, as it allowed Pine-Richland's most bitter rival to break up the Rams' potential for an undefeated season. However, Reighard said his team is determined to not let it break their its as they move toward accomplishing one of their most important goals for the season.

“They know the next couple of weeks are really important. We have a goal to win a section championship, and it hasn't been done since 1998 at our school,” the second-year coach said.

“We're still in position to do that, even after the loss, so they know they need to come hard for the next couple of weeks for us to reach the goals that we have.”

