Quaker Valley girls basketball team reaches crunch time

The Quaker Valley girls basketball team faces a do-or-die situation in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Coach Jill Brumbaugh said the Quakers must win their four remaining Section 2-4A games to make the WPIAL playoffs.

The Quakers were 4-12 overall and 2-6 in the section going into Monday's game at Hopewell. They entertain Central Valley on Thursday, travel to Beaver on Monday and are back home Feb. 9 against Ambridge in other section contests.

It is a tall order for a squad with only eight players, mostly underclassmen, and a few injuries.

“We've had some spurts of being really good,” said Brumbaugh, in her fourth year with the Quakers. “(It) just hurts with low numbers.”

A lack of depth showed in their last game, a loss to visiting Blackhawk on Jan. 26.

The Quakers hoped to get the ball inside but ran out of gas and got into foul trouble, leading to a rout.

“(We) ended up with three freshmen (playing),” Brumbaugh said.

It was the second time this season the Quakers lost to the Cougars. They bowed to Central Valley, Beaver and Ambridge in the first half of section play.

They defeated Hopewell and split decisions with New Castle.

Brumbaugh said the Quakers need to be more consistent and put together four solid quarters in each game.

Players said they are ready for the stretch run.

“I think our main plan is to focus on playing together as a team,” junior forward Franzi Nace said. “The games we play with togetherness and unity of focus are our best games.”

“Despite our numbers, we have a very focused and dedicated team,” senior guard Sarah Scott said.

Senior guard Aria Alston-Smith leads the Quakers with close to 20 points and six rebounds a game.

Sophomore guard/forward Kendyll Petronick scored in double digits three straight games before being held to two points by Blackhawk.

The Quakers, who moved to a different class this season as part of WPIAL realignment, missed the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs by a game in 2016 and two in 2015. They last made the postseason in 2013.

“None of the teams we've played against expected us to be as competitive as we are,” senior guard/forward Lyndsey Garbee said. “We're hoping for a few upsets in the next couple weeks.

“Beating teams like Central Valley and Beaver are our only shot at this point. I'd like to think after all of the surprises we've had this year, we can pull that off, too.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.