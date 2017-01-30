Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Norwin freshman Ratesic has memorable assist to Hempfield junior

Josh Rizzo | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Emma Ratesic, who gave the ball to a special needs player from Hempfield last week so she could score a basket, during practice at Norwin High School in Irwin, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Emma Ratesic, who gave the ball to a special needs player from Hempfield last week so she could score a basket, during practice at Norwin High School in Irwin, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Emma Ratesic, who gave the ball to a special needs player from Hempfield last week so she could score a basket, during practice at Norwin High School in Irwin, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Norwin freshman Emma Ratesic has a lot of basketball left to play. But she may never play in a game again where everyone in the gym, including the clock operator, wants to help an opposing player score.

Hempfield junior Dani Kendra, who has had issues with vision and balance since she was born, scored in the final seconds against the Knights Jan. 17 at Norwin. While it wasn't the first time Kendra made a basket in her career, it was a unique setup.

The game's final 20 seconds lasted a little longer than usual. After Kendra's first miss, the clock was stopped for several seconds.

The ball got back to her on the rebound, and she was able to convert.

“Since we were playing man-to-man defense, I was on her and one of her players passed her the ball and she shot and missed it,” Ratesic said. “I got the rebound, and I was standing next to her and passed her the ball.”

Missing the first time likely didn't sit well with Kendra. Hempfield JV assistant coach William Sherbody has seen that first hand.

A few years ago at practice, Sherbody noticed Kendra doing pushups. Sherbody, who is in a wheelchair, said he wheeled over to see what was going on.

“I asked ‘Dani, what are you doing?' ” Sherbody said. “She said she had to do pushups because she missed free throws. No one told her to do that.”

Kendra started doing the routine as a freshman. She does five for each missed free throw.

“I do that because I like to lift,” Kendra said.

Spartans varsity coach Aaron Epps has seen that determination since he started coaching Kendra in seventh grade.

Everything Hempfield did, Kendra wanted to have a part in.

“If she misses, she doesn't like it,” Epps said. “She has to sit out of suicides because she can't run as many as the other girls and doesn't like that. When I first had her, she couldn't do a three-man weave, now she can do a three-man weave. She got better as a player, too.”

Kendra has gotten better through self-discipline. Every day, she goes to the gym by herself.

“Along with lifting, I knew I had gotten stronger,” Kendra said. “I can do more than I used to. I guess I've been working harder at it. During the offseason, I'll be going to the gym and putting in a few hours every day.”

Norwin's girls wanted to give her the opportunity to showcase her skills.

Knights coach Brian Brozeski also wanted the Knights to learn a lesson.

“It was a nice, humbling moment for everyone involved,” Brozeski said. “Sometimes in sports, you get so caught up with wins and losses, it was a nice showing of sportsmanship. I was proud of the girls for handling the situation.”

Ratesic was told to not steal the basketball but to still play defense. When Kendra's first shot when wayward, the ball quickly made its way back to her.

Kendra took advantage of her second opportunity.

That afforded Ratesic the chance to enjoy a competitor's success.

“It's probably high on the list,” Ratesic said. “It feels good inside to know you've done a good task for someone.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.