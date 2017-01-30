Norwin freshman Ratesic has memorable assist to Hempfield junior

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin freshman Emma Ratesic has a lot of basketball left to play. But she may never play in a game again where everyone in the gym, including the clock operator, wants to help an opposing player score.

Hempfield junior Dani Kendra, who has had issues with vision and balance since she was born, scored in the final seconds against the Knights Jan. 17 at Norwin. While it wasn't the first time Kendra made a basket in her career, it was a unique setup.

The game's final 20 seconds lasted a little longer than usual. After Kendra's first miss, the clock was stopped for several seconds.

The ball got back to her on the rebound, and she was able to convert.

“Since we were playing man-to-man defense, I was on her and one of her players passed her the ball and she shot and missed it,” Ratesic said. “I got the rebound, and I was standing next to her and passed her the ball.”

Missing the first time likely didn't sit well with Kendra. Hempfield JV assistant coach William Sherbody has seen that first hand.

A few years ago at practice, Sherbody noticed Kendra doing pushups. Sherbody, who is in a wheelchair, said he wheeled over to see what was going on.

“I asked ‘Dani, what are you doing?' ” Sherbody said. “She said she had to do pushups because she missed free throws. No one told her to do that.”

Kendra started doing the routine as a freshman. She does five for each missed free throw.

“I do that because I like to lift,” Kendra said.

Spartans varsity coach Aaron Epps has seen that determination since he started coaching Kendra in seventh grade.

Everything Hempfield did, Kendra wanted to have a part in.

“If she misses, she doesn't like it,” Epps said. “She has to sit out of suicides because she can't run as many as the other girls and doesn't like that. When I first had her, she couldn't do a three-man weave, now she can do a three-man weave. She got better as a player, too.”

Kendra has gotten better through self-discipline. Every day, she goes to the gym by herself.

“Along with lifting, I knew I had gotten stronger,” Kendra said. “I can do more than I used to. I guess I've been working harder at it. During the offseason, I'll be going to the gym and putting in a few hours every day.”

Norwin's girls wanted to give her the opportunity to showcase her skills.

Knights coach Brian Brozeski also wanted the Knights to learn a lesson.

“It was a nice, humbling moment for everyone involved,” Brozeski said. “Sometimes in sports, you get so caught up with wins and losses, it was a nice showing of sportsmanship. I was proud of the girls for handling the situation.”

Ratesic was told to not steal the basketball but to still play defense. When Kendra's first shot when wayward, the ball quickly made its way back to her.

Kendra took advantage of her second opportunity.

That afforded Ratesic the chance to enjoy a competitor's success.

“It's probably high on the list,” Ratesic said. “It feels good inside to know you've done a good task for someone.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.