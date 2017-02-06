Senior guard Ingel adds to Norwin attack

Time is running out on Taylor Ingel's high school career.

The senior guard has had a impact with the Knights this season, helping the team reach a 13-5 record. But the regular season is drawing to a close with road trips to Hempfield on Friday and Peters Township on Monday.

The Knights (13-5, 7-2 Section 2-6A) played their final home game Saturday.

“It seems like we just took the conditioning test,” Ingel said. “I can't believe senior night (was) already here. It feels like time has flown by since freshman year.”

As one of the six seniors on the roster, Ingel is an integral part of Norwin's success. She has developed into a scoring leader, averaging more than 14 points per game. Her highest scoring output came in the season-opener as she scored 19 points in a 65-58 win over Altoona. She recently scored 18 in a 57-25 win over Erie McDowell.

“I knew I had to step up after losing the four seniors from last year,” Ingel said. “I have tried to be more confident with the ball. I feel like it has been easier this season to find open teammates on the court and create plays.

“I have really worked hard on improving my rebounding. It doesn't seem too big, but it can change a game.”

While she was new to the starting lineup, Ingel saw action in numerous games during Norwin's 27-1 run last season. She was one of the first players off the bench during the team's trek to a WPIAL title.

“I felt like last year, especially in the playoffs, I got time in a lot of big games,” Ingel said. “I was grateful for that experience. I was able to use that experience this season and help the team with a few girls not having as much experience.”

Ingel was also a member of the girls volleyball team and played outside hitter.

The Knights have been on a strong run since the start of the 2017 calendar year. Norwin has gone 8-1, with the only setback being a 57-49 loss to Penn Hills on Jan. 24.

“At the beginning of the season, it felt weird because we were a different group,” Ingel said. “But we have gotten so close outside of basketball. If we're not at practice, we'll be together hanging out. We have a bond on and off the court.”

The defense has found itself during the run, holding opponents to 35 points per game. On the season, Norwin has surrendered on average 42.4 points.

“The one constant about us is hustle,” Ingel said. “You might not shoot the best in a game, but you can play hard on defense.

“If you hustle, you are doing the right thing. Defense is all about trying as hard as you can.”

The improvement can be partially credited to playing a tough schedule. The team was tested early with showdowns against North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Penn Hills — all teams the Knights could see in the postseason.

“That definitely prepared us,” Ingel said. “Even Altoona and Villa Maria were tough teams. And our section was so much better this year. Every game was big for us.”

With only a handful of games left in the regular season, Norwin is awaiting its playoff trek. Ingel said the two-time defending WPIAL champion isn't looking too far ahead and is focusing on what made it one of the best programs in Western Pennsylvania in recent seasons.

“We want to win,” Ingel said. “We want to try and win each game. If we don't win, we just want to be better. You can't choose when your shots fall, but you can choose to hustle.

“Hustle makes teams better.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.