With Kelly back, Penn-Trafford basketball team hopes to build momentum

Penn-Trafford's boys basketball team did not catch a break when WPIAL realignment placed the Warriors in Section 3-6A.

Losing starting guard Sean Kelly didn't make things any easier for the team, too.

Kelly, a junior, suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's third game — a 61-56 win at Gateway that boosted Penn-Trafford's record to 2-1. Kelly, among the team's top scorers, missed the next five games and the Warriors went 1-4.

“It really stung just sitting out and not being able to help my team have a chance to win some more games,” Kelly said.

Kelly's loss was a big one for the squad, which has just two seniors. It called upon even more of its younger players to help fill the void.

“Sean is a big help. He does everything well. He can score the ball, play defense and he can rebound. His leadership is big; it's good to have him back,” Penn-Trafford senior Cam Seigfreid said. “I think it helped our younger guys and maybe helped us in the long run because they gained more confidence with more responsibility, but those were a tough five games without him.”

He returned for the team's third section game, a 52-49 loss to Plum. The Warriors dropped their next four section games, as well.

“In our section, every game has been a dogfight,” said Kelly, who is not yet 100 percent healthy. “It's not like last year, where we had some games against teams we knew we could win easily. We can't take anything for granted now.”

Penn-Trafford broke out of its slide with a 55-53 section win at rival Norwin.

“I don't think I have ever been as excited for my team after a win. The way the season has been going, it was nice to get a win against one of our biggest rivals, especially since they smacked us the last time,” Kelly said.

The Warriors (5-11, 1-8) followed that with a 68-48 win over Jeannette in nonsection play. Back in section action, they had a 52-47 lead over Latrobe after three quarters, but did not hold on and took a 76-57 loss.

“Those two wins gave us momentum and they felt great. It was definitely nice to be back in the win column,” Kelly said. “We played really well against Latrobe even though we ended up losing by 19. They are really good.

“We've played well ever since that Norwin win. We hope to keep it going. Hopefully, we go strong into next year and carry some momentum.”

Despite a 5-11 mark through their first 16 games, the Warriors remain positive — especially about the team's potential next season. Penn-Trafford graduates point guard Joe Salesi and Seigfreid, but returns a lot of experience. Sophomores Kevin Stinelli and Chris Abreu are in the starting lineup, as well.

“Obviously, it wasn't great this year losing a bunch. It's really going to help having a lot of the sophomores get more playing time,” Kelly said. “All the other teams in the section are pretty senior heavy. We'll have an advantage there.”

Kelly has seen his game develop, but wants to keep working on it.

“I got a lot stronger and really improved my 3-point shooting from last year. I wasn't much a of a 3-point shooter last year,” he said. “I am looking forward to becoming a better leader for next year. With our leaders graduating, I need to step into a leadership spot. I want to keep getting better and stronger, too.”

Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco believes Kelly is going to get better.

“He is a really good player. He has strength and tremendous skill. He opens a lot of opportunities for the other players, too,” he said. “He will have a really good spring and summer, and he has the chance to be a significant college player.”

The season isn't over, though, and the Warriors would like to play the spoiler role.

“The goal is the same every game, and that's to win. It doesn't matter how we do it. Every game we approach the same way, and we're seeing all really good teams,” Seigfreid said. “I was looking at the rankings, and we had five teams from our section in the top 10. It's difficult because we're playing a good team every night and you have to bring your best every game. The second time through the section, we went 1-1 to start. We're just looking to win the rest of these games.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.