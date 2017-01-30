Palamone at home with FR girls basketball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Isi Palamone's first impressions of her new basketball teammates gave her energy.

“I liked the talent we had, the bonds we formed and the way we worked together,” said Palamone, a junior who transferred to Franklin Regional from Woodland Hills in the offseason.

The 5-foot-10 standout guard/forward has made an impact in her first season at the Murrysville school and has helped the Panthers inch closer the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2013.

“I knew if I worked hard, I had a chance to play a big role on varsity,” Palamone said. “Coming in, I was a little worried about stepping on somebody's toes. But everyone was accepting, and that made me feel great.”

Palamone was a starter her first two seasons on Woodland Hills teams that struggled. She said she's glad the change in classifications — Franklin Regional is in Class 5A, and Woodland Hills is in 6A — kept the Panthers and Wolverines from playing because “it would be too much stress and emotion.”

But Franklin Regional is playing for a shot at a WPIAL playoff spot and was 10-7 overall and 5-3 heading into Monday's game against Section 4 leader Hampton (9-0 in section, 15-1 overall). The game was scheduled after the deadline for this week's edition.

The Panthers entered the game winners of three consecutive in section, including a key 34-33 victory at Armstrong that lifted them into third place in the standings, a half game ahead of Indiana.

Franklin Regional will travel to Kiski Area on Friday for a rematch of a 62-25 Panthers win Jan. 9.

“That Armstrong game was pretty exciting,” Palamone said. “I don't think we played our best, but we were able to pull out the win. That was an important win for us as we try to make the playoffs.”

In Franklin Regional's 56-40 win over Indiana on Jan. 19, a victory that avenged a loss from earlier in the season, Palamone scored a team-best 15 points. She joined seniors Kassidy Hubert (13) and Sam Hlozek (10) in double figures.

“Isi had to come in and prove herself, and that made her even better,” Franklin Regional coach Courtney Callas said. “She has helped us get over the hump in close games we might have lost last year. (The other girls) knew she could help the team do some great things. The nice thing for Isi is that she doesn't feel she has to do everything like the last couple of years. She can rely on her teammates. She can relax and play her game.”

Callas said Palamone's presence has helped the team after the loss of 5-9 sophomore guard/forward Jordan Yaniga to a season-ending knee injury.

“They pretty much play the same way and are the same size,” Callas said. “Isi gives us versatility because we can move her to any spot. Against a certain team, she has more of guard presence offensively and defensively. Other times, she has more of a forward presence. We've made in-game adjustments, and she's welcomed that.”

Palamone and Yaniga also were past teammates at St. Bernadette in Monroeville and on a local AAU team.

She said she also came to respect her now Franklin Regional teammates through several section battles the past two seasons.

While her excitement with her new situation at Franklin Regional continues to grow, Palamone did admit she does miss every-day interactions with her former Woodland Hills teammates.

She got a chance to see the Wolverines play for the first time last Thursday.

“They are young and still are improving,” Palamone said. “I think their best is yet to come. I hope the best for them.”

Palamone said she is receiving college looks from programs such as Allegheny and Chatham and is looking to increase her college search and interactions in the offseason.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.