No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic boys dominant in victory over Serra Catholic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Central Catholic continued its section dominance at home against a team it gave up a season-high 83 points to and nearly lost to earlier in the season.

There was no question in this one. It was swift. It was sound. It had dunks and defense.

It was pure GCC dominance. Even crowd-favorite Eric Kiliany got the start on senior night and scored two points.

Neal McDermott scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Jack Liberatore added 15 points and Dom Eisaman had 13 to lead the senior-strong Centurions to a 78-41 victory over Serra Catholic — their 29th consecutive home victory in section play — in a Section 1-2A game Friday night in snowy Carbon.

“There was energy in the air,” McDermott said. “We play with a lot of comfort at home. We wanted to come out and play better than we did last time against them. We preached defense, defense, defense.”

No. 1 GCC (16-0, 9-0) erupted for 22 points in the third quarter to blow past the Eagles (7-11, 3-5) and inch closer to its eighth consecutive section title.

Ben Hertzog delivered a thundering, two-handed dunk off a head fake, and McDermott threw down a two-handed jam as the Centurions piled on the points.

Hertzog's slam upped the lead to 20 (38-18) and the rest seemed like gravy.

“We were disappointed with how we played defensively against (Serra last time) and against Leechburg,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “We came out and played much better defensively, and it helped us score points.”

Twelve players scored for the Centurions.

GCC's last section loss at home was against Jeannette in 2012. The Centurions have finished undefeated against section teams in Carbon for the past four seasons.

“The kids get excited to play at home,” Bisignani said. “They shoot better here, and they just enjoy the atmosphere.”

Sophomore Khalil Smith had 38 points for the Eagles when the teams met Jan. 3 in McKeesport. Neal McDermott scored 30 and Jack Liberatore added 21 as GCC escaped with a fast-paced 87-83 win.

Smith was a non-factor the second time around as he had trouble getting to the rim and managed just four points.

“Jack (Liberatore) did a great job on him,” McDermott said.

After a slow start, the Centurions finally got the offense flowing late in the first quarter. After Serra cut it 8-7, GCC ended the quarter on a 10-4 spurt to take a 16-11 lead. GCC made 10 of 10 free throws in the first quarter and 23 of 28 for the game.

McDermott's putback pushed the lead to 24-15 in the second quarter and his double-pump layup put the Centurions ahead by 11.

Ryan Quinn hit a short jumper and Dom Eisaman scored off the glass via a nice feed from Alvin Ross to make it 30-17.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.