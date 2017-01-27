Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic boys dominant in victory over Serra Catholic
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Jack Liberatore (21) and Serra Catholic’s Jimmy Moon (15) fight for a rebound in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Hertzog (14) puts up a shot against Serra Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Hertzog (14) makes a no-look pass to a teammate against Serra Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Asa Klimchock (2) puts up a three point shot against Serra Catholic in the second quarter on Friday at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Serra Catholic coach Justin Walther calls for a travel call call against Greensburg Central Catholic in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Neal McDermott (11) celebrates a basket and foul for a three point opportunity against Serra Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Asa Klimchock (2) passes the ball off to a teammate against Serra Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Hertzog (14) puts up a shot against Serra Catholic in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Dominick Eisaman (15) reacts after a turnover against Serra Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic coach Greg Bisignani talks to the starting lineup before tip off against Serra Catholic Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Hertzog (14) draws an offensive foul from Serra Catholic’s Gabe Bluscic (1) in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Serra Catholic’s Malik Edmunson (2) reacts to a technical foul call against him against Greensburg Central Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Serra Catholic’s Jimmy Moon (15) grabs a rebound against Greensburg Central Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Serra Catholic’s Joe Gluscic (10) and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Neal McDermott (11) fight for a rebound in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Alvin Ross (3) comes off the bench as part of the starting lineup before tip off against Serra Catholic Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Serra Catholic’s Chris Salemi (20) controls the ball against Greensburg Central Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Central Catholic fan section lounges in pajamas as their team shoots around before tipoff against Serra Catholic Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Dominick Eisaman (15) goes to the rim against Serra Catholic in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Serra Catholic’s Jimmy Moon (15) draws an offensive foul from Greensburg Central Catholic’s Neal McDermott (11) in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Asa Klimchock (2) brings the ball up court guarded by Serra Catholic’s Nathan McCullough (5) in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Asa Klimchock (2) calls out to a teammate against Serra Catholic in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ryan Quinn (1) cuts through the key against Serra Catholic in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Neal McDermott (11) guards Serra Catholic’s Malik Edmunson (2) in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Serra Catholic’s Bernard Lawson (13) blocks the shot of Greensburg Central Catholic’s Neal McDermott (11) in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Dominick Eisaman (15) and Serra Catholic’s Jimmy Moon (15) fight for a rebound in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Updated 55 minutes ago

Greensburg Central Catholic continued its section dominance at home against a team it gave up a season-high 83 points to and nearly lost to earlier in the season.

There was no question in this one. It was swift. It was sound. It had dunks and defense.

It was pure GCC dominance. Even crowd-favorite Eric Kiliany got the start on senior night and scored two points.

Neal McDermott scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Jack Liberatore added 15 points and Dom Eisaman had 13 to lead the senior-strong Centurions to a 78-41 victory over Serra Catholic — their 29th consecutive home victory in section play — in a Section 1-2A game Friday night in snowy Carbon.

“There was energy in the air,” McDermott said. “We play with a lot of comfort at home. We wanted to come out and play better than we did last time against them. We preached defense, defense, defense.”

No. 1 GCC (16-0, 9-0) erupted for 22 points in the third quarter to blow past the Eagles (7-11, 3-5) and inch closer to its eighth consecutive section title.

Ben Hertzog delivered a thundering, two-handed dunk off a head fake, and McDermott threw down a two-handed jam as the Centurions piled on the points.

Hertzog's slam upped the lead to 20 (38-18) and the rest seemed like gravy.

“We were disappointed with how we played defensively against (Serra last time) and against Leechburg,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “We came out and played much better defensively, and it helped us score points.”

Twelve players scored for the Centurions.

GCC's last section loss at home was against Jeannette in 2012. The Centurions have finished undefeated against section teams in Carbon for the past four seasons.

“The kids get excited to play at home,” Bisignani said. “They shoot better here, and they just enjoy the atmosphere.”

Sophomore Khalil Smith had 38 points for the Eagles when the teams met Jan. 3 in McKeesport. Neal McDermott scored 30 and Jack Liberatore added 21 as GCC escaped with a fast-paced 87-83 win.

Smith was a non-factor the second time around as he had trouble getting to the rim and managed just four points.

“Jack (Liberatore) did a great job on him,” McDermott said.

After a slow start, the Centurions finally got the offense flowing late in the first quarter. After Serra cut it 8-7, GCC ended the quarter on a 10-4 spurt to take a 16-11 lead. GCC made 10 of 10 free throws in the first quarter and 23 of 28 for the game.

McDermott's putback pushed the lead to 24-15 in the second quarter and his double-pump layup put the Centurions ahead by 11.

Ryan Quinn hit a short jumper and Dom Eisaman scored off the glass via a nice feed from Alvin Ross to make it 30-17.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.