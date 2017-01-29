Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school lookahead: Week of Jan. 30, 2017
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
Updated 28 minutes ago

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

Monday

Basketball has about two more weeks left in the regular season, and teams are vying for the remaining playoff spots in their sections.

Three girls games in Section 3-4A will go a long way in deciding spots with Elizabeth Forward (9-9, 6-4) at Southmoreland (12-6, 4-6), Derry (6-9, 1-8) at Belle Vernon (10-8, 5-5) and Mt. Pleasant (10-7, 6-4) at South Park (10-7, 8-2).

• Franklin Regional's girls (10-7, 5-3), still in the playoff hunt in Section 4-5A, will try to take down first-place and No. 1-ranked Hampton (15-1, 9-0).

• Hempfield (12-3, 4-2) at Latrobe (4-13, 0-7) is another local girls game to watch in Section 2-6A.

• The WPIAL team wrestling playoffs begin with four Class AAA preliminary-round matches.

Tuesday

Hempfield's boys basketball team is back in the playoff chase but still has work to do. The Spartans (7-10, 4-6) will aim to upset Latrobe (14-3, 8-2) in a Section 3-6A game at Latrobe.

• Coach Jim Rocco of Penn-Trafford goes against his old team at Penn Hills, and Norwin visits Fox Chapel in a girls-boys doubleheader.

• Kiski Area (10-6, 5-2) visits Franklin Regional (8-9, 3-4) in a Section 3-5A boys game with playoff implications.

• The Penn-Trafford girls (10-7, 3-4) are inching closer to playoff berth and will try to pull an upset on the road at first-place and No. 3 Penn Hills (14-2, 7-0).

Wednesday

National signing day arrives for football and soccer recruits. Ligonier Valley quarterback/defensive back Collin Smith headlines the top players from Westmoreland County. He will sign with West Virginia.

A number of standout girls senior soccer players will make their Division I commitments official, including Greensburg Central Catholic's Bailey Cartwright (Notre Dame), Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi (Michigan State), and Norwin's Lexie Kolano (Cincinnati) — among others.

• Southmoreland at Monessen is a quietly good nonsection boys basketball game.

• Three area wrestling teams open the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. Penn-Trafford faces Connellsville at North Allegheny, Franklin Regional meets Seneca Valley at West Mifflin and Greensburg Salem meets Shaler at Kiski Area. All matches are at 6 p.m.

Derry, meanwhile, opens the WPIAL Class AA wrestling playoffs at 6 p.m. against Ellwood City at McGuffey.

Quarterfinal matches also are Wednesday.

Thursday

The Greensburg Salem girls basketball team is in the playoffs for the sixth straight season, and the Golden Lions will look to improve their seeding as they host Connellsville in Section 3-5A.

• Derry at Southmoreland is another notable girls game.

• Seton-La Salle at Greensburg Central Catholic is a nonsection boys basketball game that serves as another playoff tune-up for the Centurions.

Friday

While Tuesday's game could weigh heavily on the Hempfield boys' playoff hopes, another big showdown for the Spartans follows as No. 3 Penn Hills comes to the fieldhouse.

• Also in Section 3-6A, Latrobe visits Plum, which gave the Wildcats a game earlier in the season, and upbeat Fox Chapel goes to Penn-Trafford.

• Armstrong at Franklin Regional could decide the final playoff spot in boys Section 3-5A.

• In a battle of playoff teams, Penn Hills at Hempfield is a Section 2-6A girls rematch to watch.

Saturday

The WPIAL wrestling team semifinals and finals will be contested at Chartiers-Houston (Class AA) and Penn Hills (Class AAA).

