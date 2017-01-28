Alle-Kiski Valley basketball notebook: New teams join playoff party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Alle-Kiski Valley will have some new blood in the WPIAL playoffs this season.

Freeport and St. Joseph clinched berths in the WPIAL girls basketball postseason this week, with Freeport (11-6, 7-2) earning its spot in Class 4A and St. Joseph (11-6, 4-1) qualifying in Class A. Burrell's boys joined them in the postseason with a victory over South Allegheny on Friday.

For Freeport, it ends a two-year playoff drought. The Yellowjackets qualified in 2013-14, falling in the preliminary round to West Mifflin.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, made it back to the postseason after just one year away. The Spartans qualified for six consecutive seasons before missing out last season, falling to Leechburg by one point in their section finale.

Burrell (6-12, 5-2), which dropped nine games in a row in the first half of the season, recovered to earn its first playoff berth since 2014, when the Bucs fell in the preliminary round to Washington.

High marks for Highlands

Highlands is hanging on in the Section 1-4A girls basketball race, but the Golden Rams also are making their marks in the school record books.

Seniors Nicole Boda and Ashlyn Jonczak both reached career milestones this week. Jonczak, who eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this month, became Highlands' all-time leading scorer in the Golden Rams' 51-43 loss to Freeport on Monday. The Carlow recruit has 1,127 points, moving ahead of 2002 graduate Chelsey Grabigel.

Boda, meanwhile, joined her teammate in the 1,000-point club with 16 points in a 57-33 victory over Valley on Thursday. With three regular-season games remaining and a playoff spot still a possibility, Boda has an outside chance of finishing as the Golden Rams' No. 2 all-time scorer.

Touching tribute

Leechburg's girls basketball team received a surprise before its Section 2-AA game Thursday night at Northgate when the Flames gave the Blue Devils condolence cards and hugs in recognition of the death of Leechburg music teacher David Ritzel.

Ritzel, 53, of Monroeville, taught at Leechburg for more than 22 years. He suffered an apparent medical emergency during the school day Tuesday and died later that day.

Getting stingy

Defense wins championships, as the saying goes, but it can also clinch playoff berths.

Burrell's defense paved the way to a 55-31 victory over South Allegheny on Friday that got the Bucs into the playoffs. They shut out the Gladiators in the first and third quarters, rolling to the victory.

In two wins over South Allegheny, Burrell allowed a total of 53 points.

Putting on a show

With all-time leading scorer Micah Mason in the audience Friday, the Highlands boys basketball team put on the kind of shooting display the former Golden Rams 3-point marksman could appreciate.

Highlands (8-9, 3-4) hit nine 3-pointers, helping pave the way to a 61-42 victory that kept the team in playoff contention.

“I've been in a little slump lately, so I had to get back to what I was doing,” said senior Ryan Boda, who tied R.J. Rieger with three 3-pointers in the game and finished with 16 points. “I just shot with confidence.”

Christian Tanilli added a pair of 3-pointers off the bench, and Mitch DeZort hit another.

“We have guys who are very capable shooters, and it's just about doing fundamental things,” coach Tyler Stoczynski said.

Brace yourself

Anna Solomon had a big day Monday before Deer Lakes' game against Knoch even began, receiving an off-court boost by getting her braces removed.

The sophomore showed she had plenty of bite left. Although she hit just two shots, they bookended the game. The first came on the Deer Lakes' opening possession.

The second? A long 2-pointer at the buzzer that lifted the Lancers (5-11, 4-4) to a 39-37 victory over Knoch, creating some separation in the section race. Deer Lakes sits in fourth place, 1 1⁄ 2 games ahead of Highlands.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.