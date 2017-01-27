Deer Lakes starts fast, routs Mt. Pleasant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 25-point loss at Mt. Pleasant earlier this month left a sour taste in the mouths of the Deer Lakes boys basketball players.

The Lancers' dual focus of revenge against their Section 1-AAAA foe and keeping pace for a WPIAL playoff spot, head coach Terrence Parham said, fueled his team in Friday's rematch.

Deer Lakes started fast against the Vikings and never let up. The result was a dominating 76-31 victory.

“We thought we were a better defensive team and better overall than we showed the first game down there,” Parham said. “(Mt. Pleasant) made some tough shots there, and we knew we needed to make it tough on them this time.”

The Lancers moved into fourth place in the section at 4-5, a game behind Valley (5-4), and improved to 8-8 overall.

Mt. Pleasant dipped to fifth in the section at 3-5 (4-12 overall).

“We had to have this game,” said Parham, who said he was impressed with his players' rebounding, passing, hustle and ability to force turnovers and protect the ball.

“We prepare hard in practice to have these kind of games.”

Deer Lakes found success on the offensive end both inside and from beyond the arc.

The Lancers hit 12 3-pointers, which tied a season high. They also drained 12 in a 70-44 win against West Shamokin at the season-opening Armstrong tournament.

“We are a dribble-drive team, so we live and die by getting to the rack or kicking it out for the three,” Parham said.

Deer Lakes got a boost from the return of senior Alex Nichols, who was out of the lineup with a sprained ankle. Nichols said the ankle is feeling better. He made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-best 19 points.

“We know we are a tough matchup for any team we play,” Nichols said. “It felt really good to get back and help the team.”

The game was tied at two, but Deer Lakes rattled off the final 15 points of the first quarter. The Lancers finished the first half with seven 3-pointers, as they extended their advantage to 42-16 at the break.

“Our statistician said (Deer Lakes) shot about 60 percent from the field, and we were somewhere around 20 (percent),” Mt. Pleasant head coach Donnie Porter said. “That's not a good ratio. Turnovers killed us, too.”

The Deer Lakes lead continued to grow in the third quarter, and the mercy rule went into effect. Parham also started subbing in the latter stages of the third.

“We're excited moving forward knowing that we can play like this,” Parham said.

Jake Spirnock did a lot of his damage in the paint, and he finished with 15 points.

Josh Solomon canned four 3-pointers and ended the game in double digits with 12.

Mt. Pleasant's Keith Kalp led all scorers with 21 points.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.