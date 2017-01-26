Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland roundup: GCC girls stay unbeaten in Section 3-A

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 9:48 p.m.

In a matchup between two of the top girls basketball teams in Class 2A, Greensburg Central Catholic proved to have the finishing kick.

The No. 2 Centurions (13-4, 10-0) trailed by five in the second quarter but used a 28-17 run in the second half to secure a 50-39 win over No. 4 California (16-2, 8-2) in a Section 3 game Thursday.

Brittany Stawovy and Haley Moore had 11 points and Maddy Coddington added 10 for GCC, which won the first meeting 61-36. Dominique Gaston scored 11 to lead California.

Elizabeth Forward 74, Mt. Pleasant 54 — Bri Spirnak scored 33 points as Elizabeth Forward (9-9, 6-4) won in Section 3-4A. Addy Kubasky had 11 points for Mt. Pleasant (10-7, 6-4).

Keystone Oaks 57, Derry 41 — Gillian Piccolino had 26 points to carry No. 2 Keystone Oaks (14-2, 10-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Lauren Felix scored 11 points for Derry (6-9, 1-8). KO broke an 8-8 tie with a 22-8 run in the second quarter.

South Park 70, Belle Vernon 39 — Brittany Andrews had 17 points to lead South Park (10-6, 8-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Lindsay Steeber had 11 for Belle Vernon (9-8, 4-5).

Southmoreland 49, Yough 19 — Olivia Porter scored 19 points and Maggie Moore added 13 as Southmoreland (12-6, 4-6) won in Section 3-4A. Yough (1-15, 0-10) was held to seven first-half points.

Hempfield 58, Obama Academy 48 — Allison Podkul scored 23 points to carry Hempfield (12-3) to a nonsection victory. The Spartans trailed 10-5 in the first quarter but closed on a 33-23 run.

Penn-Trafford 54, Connellsville 37 — Mackenzie Aunkst had 13 points and Kylie Grabowski and Rachel Casper each had 11 as Penn-Trafford (10-6) won a nonsection contest.

The Warriors trailed 12-8 in the first quarter but then went on a 32-16 run.

Boys basketball

Ligonier Valley 71, Blairsville 40 — Marrek Paola had 19 points and Michael Marinchak scored 17 as Ligonier Valley (15-4, 10-1) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game.

Women's college basketball

Westmoreland County Community College 50, Allegheny College of Maryland 35 — Rachel Garris scored 13 points and Brooke Kalp and Alyssa Kalp each had 12 as the Wolfpack (12-6) won a nonconference contest.

