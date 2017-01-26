Pittsburgh high school roundup: North Allegheny girls avenge loss to No. 1 Pine-Richland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny gained some revenge on its home floor Thursday night, as the No. 2-ranked Tigers girls basketball earned a 55-49 victory over No. 1 Pine-Richland in a Section 1-6A contest.

The Rams defeated NA, 50-47, at Pine-Richland on Jan. 5. Both teams now have just one loss — to their section rival.

Rachel Martindale had 21 points, Hailey Zeise scored 13 and Piper Morningstar added 12 for the Tigers (17-1, 6-1).

Amanda Kalin had 24 points and Makenzie Jenkins scored 17, including four 3-pointers, for Pine-Richland (17-1, 6-1).

Mt. Lebanon 65, Canon-McMillan 29 — McKenzie Bushee had 20 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (14-4, 7-0) won a Section 3-6A.

Bethel Park 51, Upper St. Clair 32 — Maria Cerro and Kamryn Lach each scored 15 points to guide Bethel Park (11-6, 3-4) to a Section 3-6A win.

Chartiers Valley 60, West Allegheny 45 — Megan McConnell scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers, as Chartiers Valley (10-7, 5-2) captured a Section 1-5A win.

Blackhawk 71, Quaker Valley 43 — Led by Mady Aulbach's 20 points, No. 3 Blackhawk (10-7, 9-0) won a Section 2-4A game.

East Allegheny 65, Waynesburg 22 — Amani Johnson scored 25 points and Cache Street added 22 as No. 3 East Allegheny (17-0, 9-0) won in Section 2-3A. East Allegheny led 21-4 in the first quarter.

Seton-La Salle 48, Apollo-Ridge 46 — Alayna Ziegler had 25 points to help Seton-La Salle (5-11, 5-4) to a Section 3-3A win.

Bishop Canevin 74, Avonworth 32 — In Section 3-3A, No. 1 Bishop Canevin (13-4, 9-0) jumped out to a 25-5 lead and held on for a win. Sarah Green scored 21 points and Brionna Allen had 10 for the Crusaders.

Carlynton 52, Shady Side Academy 37 — Jada Lee had 22 points and Ashleigh Wilson scored 14 as No. 5 Carlynton (11-5, 7-1) won a Section 3-3A game. Lee and Wilson each hit four 3-pointers.

Imani Christian 54, Eden Christian 30 — Lexus Santiago had 21 points and 23 rebounds to help Imani Christian (5-8, 3-2) to a Section 3-A win.

St. Joseph 58, Steel Valley 56 (OT) — Gia Angelo banked home a buzzer-beating shot from half court in overtime to lift St. Joseph to a nonsection win.

Angelo, who scored 12 points, took an inbound pass with the Spartans down one point with less than 5 seconds remaining, dribbled twice and launched the shot.

The Spartans (11-6) outscored Steel Valley, 14-5, in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Alex Jones had 19 points, Lizzy Celko scored 13 and Chloe Kurpakus had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Kelsey McCafferty scored 11 points for Steel Valley (4-12) and Morgan Farrah added 10.

Boys basketball

Propel Andrew Street 57, St. Joseph 55 — Tobias Green led Propel (7-10, 5-2) with 15 points in a Section 3-A victory. Vincenzo Schiano di Cola finished with 17 points, including five 3-pointers for St. Joseph (10-6, 3-4).