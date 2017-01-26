High school scores, schedules for Jan. 26, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street 57, St. Joseph 55

Nonsection

Burgettstown 58, Chartiers-Houston 30

Winchester Thurston 53, Harvest Baptist 31

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 71, Blairsville 40

Saltsburg 61, Homer-Center 39

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Brentwood at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Seton-La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Springdale at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at California, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy vs. Propel Andrew Street, Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland, OH), 2 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 55, Pine-Richland 49

Seneca Valley 34, North Hills 25

Section 3

Bethel Park 51, Upper St. Clair 32

Mt. Lebanon 65, Canon-McMillan 29

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 60, West Allegheny 45

South Fayette 45, Montour 43 (OT)

Moon 51, Lincoln Park 38

Section 2

McKeesport 43, Gateway 32

Oakland Catholic 71, West Mifflin 38

Thomas Jefferson 57, Woodland Hills 38

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 43, Uniontown 42

Ringgold 54, Albert Gallatin 41

Trinity 60, Greensburg Salem 38

Section 4

Hampton 49, Armstrong 37

Indiana 43, Kiski Area 41

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 45, Knoch 43

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 54, Freeport 24

Highlands 57, Valley 33

Section 2

Ambridge 50, Central Valley 29

Blackhawk 71, Quaker Valley 43

New Castle 58, Hopewell 39

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 74, Mt. Pleasant 54

Keystone Oaks 57, Derry 41

South Park 70, Belle Vernon 39

Southmoreland 49, Yough 19

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 64, Ellwood City 11

Mohawk 79, Freedom 43

Section 2

Brownsville 67, McGuffey 36

Charleroi 56, South Side Beaver 42

East Allegheny 65, Waynesburg 22

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 74, Avonworth 32

Carlynton 52, Shady Side Academy 37

Seton-La Salle 48, Apollo-Ridge 46

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 62, Burgettstown 26

Shenango 37, Fort Cherry 34

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 66, New Brighton 10

Washington 50, Aliquippa 37

Section 2

Brentwood 59, Springdale 24

Leechburg 61, Northgate 38

Section 3

Beth-Center 58, Jeannette 49

Frazier 59, Carmichaels 18

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, California 39

Serra Catholic 78, Bentworth 12

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 65, Propel Andrew Street 7

Quigley Catholic 62, Union 36

Rochester 39, Sewickley Academy 28

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 53, Monessen 34

West Greene 71, Mapletown 29

Avella at Geibel (n)

Section 3

Imani Christian 54, Eden Christian Academy 30

Winchester Thurston 53, Clairton 31

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 46, Calvary Christian 12

Beaver 59, Laurel 24

Hempfield 58, Obama Academy 48

Penn-Trafford 54, Connellsville 37

St. Joseph 58, Steel Valley 56

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Vincentian Academy at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Clairton at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 6 p.m.; North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Northern Cambria at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Central Catholic 6, Upper St. Clair 4

Seneca Valley 4, Armstrong 1

Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep (n)

Class AA

Quaker Valley 4, Bishop Canevin 3

Class A

Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Chartiers Valley 5, South Park 4 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson 5, Wheeling Catholic 2

Norwin at Freeport (n)

Division II

Burrell 12, Blackhawk 2

Central Valley 10, Connellsville 1

Morgantown 8, John Marshall 0

Friday's schedule

Class A

Westmont Hilltop at Gateway, 7:50 p.m.

Rifle

Thursday's results

Hempfield 798-53x, Indiana 785-42x

McGuffey 797-49x, Washington 793-46x

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Franklin Regional 98, Central Catholic 87

Gateway 95, Plum 75

Mt. Pleasant 81, Belle Vernon 80

Obama Academy 76, Keystone Oaks 35

South Fayette 93, Trinity 77

Girls

Thursday's results

Franklin Regional 102, Oakland Catholic 82

Keystone Oaks 88, Obama Academy 74

Mt. Pleasant 106, Belle Vernon 45

Plum 93, Gateway 72

South Fayette 98, Trinity 52

Wrestling

Thursday's result

City League

Carrick 81, Brashear 0

WPIAL team tournament

Class AAA

Monday's schedule

Preliminary round

Trinity (7-4) at Albert Gallatin (6-5), 7 p.m.; Moon (6-6) at Butler (7-2), 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township (6-3) at Armstrong (4-4), 7 p.m.; North Hills (7-5) at Upper St. Clair (8-4), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule

First round

Albert Gallatin/Trinty winner at Kiski Area (15-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (9-3) vs. Shaler (10-2) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (6-2) vs. Seneca Valley (7-5) at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Butler/Moon winner at Waynesburg (11-3), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Peters Township at North Allegheny (7-2), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-2) vs. Connellsville (6-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. West Allegheny (6-1) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/North Hills winner at Canon-McMillan (8-1), 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Fort Cherry (4-2) at Burrell (8-5), 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-9) vs. Burgettstown (7-1) at Burrell, 6 p.m.; Derry (17-2) vs. Ellwood City (8-9) at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Laurel (6-5) at McGuffey (16-3), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (3-4) at Freedom (11-3), 6 p.m.; Bentworth (5-3) vs. Valley (5-2) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (5-3) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy (3-3) at South Fayette (16-2), 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.