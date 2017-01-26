High school scores, schedules for Jan. 26, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street 57, St. Joseph 55
Nonsection
Burgettstown 58, Chartiers-Houston 30
Winchester Thurston 53, Harvest Baptist 31
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 71, Blairsville 40
Saltsburg 61, Homer-Center 39
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Brentwood at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Seton-La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Leechburg at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Springdale at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at California, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy vs. Propel Andrew Street, Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland, OH), 2 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 55, Pine-Richland 49
Seneca Valley 34, North Hills 25
Section 3
Bethel Park 51, Upper St. Clair 32
Mt. Lebanon 65, Canon-McMillan 29
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 60, West Allegheny 45
South Fayette 45, Montour 43 (OT)
Moon 51, Lincoln Park 38
Section 2
McKeesport 43, Gateway 32
Oakland Catholic 71, West Mifflin 38
Thomas Jefferson 57, Woodland Hills 38
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 43, Uniontown 42
Ringgold 54, Albert Gallatin 41
Trinity 60, Greensburg Salem 38
Section 4
Hampton 49, Armstrong 37
Indiana 43, Kiski Area 41
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 45, Knoch 43
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 54, Freeport 24
Highlands 57, Valley 33
Section 2
Ambridge 50, Central Valley 29
Blackhawk 71, Quaker Valley 43
New Castle 58, Hopewell 39
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 74, Mt. Pleasant 54
Keystone Oaks 57, Derry 41
South Park 70, Belle Vernon 39
Southmoreland 49, Yough 19
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 64, Ellwood City 11
Mohawk 79, Freedom 43
Section 2
Brownsville 67, McGuffey 36
Charleroi 56, South Side Beaver 42
East Allegheny 65, Waynesburg 22
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 74, Avonworth 32
Carlynton 52, Shady Side Academy 37
Seton-La Salle 48, Apollo-Ridge 46
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 62, Burgettstown 26
Shenango 37, Fort Cherry 34
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 66, New Brighton 10
Washington 50, Aliquippa 37
Section 2
Brentwood 59, Springdale 24
Leechburg 61, Northgate 38
Section 3
Beth-Center 58, Jeannette 49
Frazier 59, Carmichaels 18
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, California 39
Serra Catholic 78, Bentworth 12
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 65, Propel Andrew Street 7
Quigley Catholic 62, Union 36
Rochester 39, Sewickley Academy 28
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 53, Monessen 34
West Greene 71, Mapletown 29
Avella at Geibel (n)
Section 3
Imani Christian 54, Eden Christian Academy 30
Winchester Thurston 53, Clairton 31
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 46, Calvary Christian 12
Beaver 59, Laurel 24
Hempfield 58, Obama Academy 48
Penn-Trafford 54, Connellsville 37
St. Joseph 58, Steel Valley 56
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Latrobe at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 4
Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Vincentian Academy at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Clairton at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 6 p.m.; North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Northern Cambria at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Central Catholic 6, Upper St. Clair 4
Seneca Valley 4, Armstrong 1
Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep (n)
Class AA
Quaker Valley 4, Bishop Canevin 3
Class A
Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Chartiers Valley 5, South Park 4 (OT)
Thomas Jefferson 5, Wheeling Catholic 2
Norwin at Freeport (n)
Division II
Burrell 12, Blackhawk 2
Central Valley 10, Connellsville 1
Morgantown 8, John Marshall 0
Friday's schedule
Class A
Westmont Hilltop at Gateway, 7:50 p.m.
Rifle
Thursday's results
Hempfield 798-53x, Indiana 785-42x
McGuffey 797-49x, Washington 793-46x
Swimming
Boys
Thursday's results
Franklin Regional 98, Central Catholic 87
Gateway 95, Plum 75
Mt. Pleasant 81, Belle Vernon 80
Obama Academy 76, Keystone Oaks 35
South Fayette 93, Trinity 77
Girls
Thursday's results
Franklin Regional 102, Oakland Catholic 82
Keystone Oaks 88, Obama Academy 74
Mt. Pleasant 106, Belle Vernon 45
Plum 93, Gateway 72
South Fayette 98, Trinity 52
Wrestling
Thursday's result
City League
Carrick 81, Brashear 0
WPIAL team tournament
Class AAA
Monday's schedule
Preliminary round
Trinity (7-4) at Albert Gallatin (6-5), 7 p.m.; Moon (6-6) at Butler (7-2), 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township (6-3) at Armstrong (4-4), 7 p.m.; North Hills (7-5) at Upper St. Clair (8-4), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's schedule
First round
Albert Gallatin/Trinty winner at Kiski Area (15-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (9-3) vs. Shaler (10-2) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (6-2) vs. Seneca Valley (7-5) at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Butler/Moon winner at Waynesburg (11-3), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Peters Township at North Allegheny (7-2), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-2) vs. Connellsville (6-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. West Allegheny (6-1) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/North Hills winner at Canon-McMillan (8-1), 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Fort Cherry (4-2) at Burrell (8-5), 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-9) vs. Burgettstown (7-1) at Burrell, 6 p.m.; Derry (17-2) vs. Ellwood City (8-9) at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Laurel (6-5) at McGuffey (16-3), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (3-4) at Freedom (11-3), 6 p.m.; Bentworth (5-3) vs. Valley (5-2) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (5-3) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy (3-3) at South Fayette (16-2), 6 p.m.
