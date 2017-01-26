McKeesport boys basketball off to fast start

Don't let his nickname fool you; George “Puddin” Grayson means business.

A fixture in the local sports scene for more than half a century, the McKeesport boys basketball coach is a nurturing type. But Grayson, a deacon and retired teacher, has little tolerance for a me-first attitude.

“I'm a straight shooter; I'll call you out if you're being selfish,” Grayson said. “I talk to our players all of the time about being humble and being selfless. I try to show them that when you give the ball to a teammate, he wants to give the ball back. If someone else on the court has a better shot than you, then make the pass.”

The Tigers are heeding Grayson's words, sharing the wealth offensively while getting off to an 11-3 start (7-1 in Section 1-5A). Last year, by contrast, McKeesport scuffled early on and finished with an 8-14 record.

Grayson had a feeling a turnaround was in store for his talented, yet raw team.

“Toward the end of last year, I saw us getting better,” Grayson said. “We played a playoff team in Bethel Park and had them beat, and then we lost on a Hail Mary-type shot. Then we played Norwin — which had just beaten the No. 1 team in Latrobe the week before — and we won by more than 20. Over time, we developed basketball players, rather than just athletes.”

McKeesport has a smorgasbord of players averaging double-digit points this season. Raquan Elliott, a senior guard, leads the Tigers at around 14 points per game. Juniors John Harper, Layton Jordan and Terron Taylor also are routinely reaching the double digits, as is senior John Grayson. Off the bench, Jordan Grayson is approaching double figures.

“We're not big at all; our tallest player is 6-foot-4,” Grayson said. “But we have guys who can jump out of the gym. We emphasize driving to the net, and we have balanced scoring. Every game, we have different guys stepping up.”

Many of the Tigers' players, including Islam Abdul-Rabb, John Grayson, Harper and Layton Jordan, also star on the football field for a McKeesport team that reached with WPIAL Class 5A championship game at Heinz Field this past fall. Having so many multi-sport athletes has its advantages, but Grayson knows he needs to stress fundamentals.

“This team has come so far in terms of their shooting and ball-handling,” Grayson said. “But we need to work on being patient. Sometimes, we'll turn the ball over when there's no pressure from the defense. We miss way too many layups. We have work to do.”

Grayson previously led the McKeesport girls team to the top, winning a WPIAL title with all-time great Swin Cash back in 1997-98. He's hoping to reach similar heights with the boys.

“We want to win the section outright,” Grayson said. “I tell these guys that when you go home to your family, you want to feel that you left everything on the court. I give you my all. And if I'm giving you my all, I expect the same thing from you. We might get outplayed, but we never want to get outworked.”

