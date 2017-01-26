Vincentian boys racking up points, wins under new coach

During his eight seasons as coach of the Vincentian boys basketball team, George Yokitis built a legacy of racking up points and victories. Under Yokitis, the Royals routinely ranked near the top of the WPIAL in scoring while compiling a 157-51 record.

When Yokitis left the program to take over as coach of Montour this past year, Vincentian picked a successor who also prefers a heart-palpitating playing style.

“I believe basketball is a great sport to watch and be a part of when it's played up-tempo,” said new Vincentian leader Shelton Carney, an accomplished AAU coach who played collegiately at Robert Morris University in the early 1990s. “We push the ball up the court and look for quick hits, quality shots that we can take before the defense gets settled.”

Those quick hits are falling for the Royals, who are averaging 76 points while compiling a 12-2 overall record. In Section 2-A contests, Vincentian is a perfect 7-0.

Vincentian returned just two starters from the club that went 15-9 and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals last year. But those holdovers — senior guard Thomas Quinlan and junior guard/forward Zach McDonough — set the pace.

“They understood that our season would go as far as they would take us, and they've stepped up in every category — rebounds, assists, shooting percentage. Zach is blowing me away with his efficiency. For the season, he's shooting over 50 percent from the field, and nearly 50 percent from 3-point range. And Thomas is right behind him in efficiency. It's fun to watch, and they deserve all the credit. Their positive attitude is contagious. They expect to win.”

The Royals have also received a lift from senior Mike Brooks, a transfer from Seneca Valley who has seamlessly transitioned into the starting five.

“He's averaging double-digits in points, facilitating offense, and knocking down 3s,” Carney said. “He has been a huge part of our success.”

Guard Cameron Kreutzer is another senior taking on a larger role in 2016-17, having drilled key 3-pointers and free throws during a tight victory over section rival Union (13-3, 6-1). Junior guard Zach Collins isn't the biggest guy, but Carney said he'll take his heart and motor any day.

“We have a group of kids who believe they can win every game if they execute and play hard,” Carney said. “We played Moon at the beginning of the season — a (Class) 5A school with a Division I recruit in Jarrod Simmons. We played them even until halftime. I knew that we were in for a great season, because we weren't supposed to be in that game.”

Carney credits assistant coaches Gary Brooks, a longtime presence in the Vincentian basketball community, and Timothy Tyree, who recently played at Cal (Pa.), for guiding his players. Collectively, they have cultivated an adaptable club capable of winning a section title.

“I don't think there's anything magical about our success,” Carney said. “These players know that we're there to help them be better kids, and learn how to serve. Winning has been a byproduct of how much fun we're having, how much they trust one another, and how much they trust me. To win a section title, it's going to take relentless attention to detail. As a coach, I'm trying to instill the value of making the necessary play, rather than the spectacular play.”

