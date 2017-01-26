Section 2 competition has teams battle-tested in Class 4A

Roughly 38 miles separates Quaker Valley and New Castle, and along the route between the two has been some of the most competitive basketball in the WPIAL this season.

There are no easy nights in Section 2, where Class 4A's No. 1 and No. 2 teams are battling for the top spot and five of the section's six remaining teams enter Friday within two games of each other for the final playoff spot.

Quaker Valley (14-1) and New Castle (14-2) share top billing at 8-1 after the Quakers snapped the Red Hurricanes' 23-game section win streak Tuesday with a 60-54 win. Central Valley (10-6, 5-4) holds the third spot, but Beaver (7-8, 4-5), Beaver Falls (6-7, 4-5), Blackhawk (7-9, 4-5) and Ambridge (5-10, 3-6) are on their heels with five games remaining.

“In my time at Quaker Valley, this is definitely the toughest section we've had, top-to-bottom,” coach Mike Mastroianni said.

“We're used to playing Aliquippa and Beaver Falls and have had some teams go all the way from our section, so we've been strong at the top. But I don't think there's any question about it. Some really good teams that are playoff caliber are going to miss the playoffs, unfortunately.”

For starters, few sections in the WPIAL have as many programs with decorated history like Beaver Falls (10 WPIAL titles), New Castle (10) or Blackhawk (nine).

But when it comes to the present, look no further than the benches to start getting an idea why this Beaver County-centric section is arguably the toughest in any classification. Five of the section's coaches — Mastroianni, New Castle's Ralph Blundo, Beaver Falls' Doug Biega, Central Valley's Brandon Ambrose and Ambridge's Mark Jula — have led teams to WPIAL titles.

“It's fun, but you have to be on the top of your game as a coach,” Ambrose said. “Jula's won 500 games. Mastroianni doesn't get enough credit for how good they are every year. Biega's won two state titles. But even the guys who haven't (won a championship), you watch them on film, and they really know how to prepare their team.”

New Castle has experience with a section like this.

In 2013, the Red Hurricanes went unbeaten and won the WPIAL Class AAAA title when that was the largest classification. The other three semifinalists that season? New Castle's Section 3 opponents North Allegheny, Hampton and Seneca Valley.

“Since I've been the coach here, I think I've been in the best section every year,” Blundo said. “I haven't seen every team, but this year, I think it's possible the top six teams in our league could be leading the other two sections (in 4A).”

Unlike that section with some of the WPIAL's largest schools, Section 2-4A still holds some of the small-town charm that adds excitement to section rivalries.

While schools like New Castle and Ambridge are equipped with large, open gyms, Beaver Falls still has its classic, pit-style home floor and teams like Central Valley and Quaker Valley still play in gyms that seat well under 1,000 people — part of the reason Tuesday's New Castle/Quaker Valley showdown sold out of tickets the day prior.

“It's definitely unique,” Blundo said. “You can game plan differently based on the size of the floor.”

“I don't know if kids know all the history, but when you step into the gym at Beaver Falls, it's one of those old-school gyms like you'd see in ‘Hoosiers,' ” Ambrose said. “And QV and us are the gyms everyone complains about, but when you put 500 people in there, it's loud.”

Over the next two weeks, the teams in Section 2 will sort themselves out to see who the four (or possibly more in case of a tie in the standings) playoff qualifiers will be.

Then the question will become if the section is strong enough to match the semifinal sweep pulled off by New Castle's 2013 section.

“Without having seen the other teams, being fair to them, I can't say for sure. But having seen all the teams in our section, it would not surprise me (to have four semifinalists) with the level of play,” Mastroianni said.

“Our kids are smart enough to know the teams competing for third and fourth are as good, in some cases, as other section's leaders,” Ambrose said. “Once you get in (the playoffs), anything can happen.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.