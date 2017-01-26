Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school notebook: Hempfield's Burns playing through pain
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
Hempfield's Michelle Burns (10) works her way past Norwin's Jessica Kolesar (2) on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in North Huntingdon.

After Hempfield's girls basketball team played in the Shootout at Seton Hill last Saturday, senior guard Michelle Burns didn't change into casual shoes.

Well, not on both feet.

She wore a walking boot on her right foot after applying ice. She kept the foot elevated on the bleachers as she watched other games.

Burns has been playing with a stress fracture she sustained Jan. 13 against Penn-Trafford.

Burns, who is averaging 18 points, had played four games in 12 days since the injury before finally resting Thursday night against Obama Academy.

“It's been pretty painful to play on, especially when we have back-to-back games, but I'm doing my best to power through,” said Burns, who missed about half of the season last year with a hip injury. “I just keep reminding myself that it's my senior year, and it's my last time around. Also, I just want to give everything I have for this team; I owe it to them to give everything I have.”

Playoff talk

The WPIAL basketball season is headed for its closing stretch and only a handful of county teams had clinched postseason spots through Wednesday.

Local boys qualifiers are Southmoreland in Class 3A, Greensburg Central Catholic in 2A and Monessen in A.

Girls qualifiers so far are: Norwin (6A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (2A).

Pittsburgh Classic

One local team will play in the Pittsburgh Basketball Club's MRIE Classic on Saturday and Sunday at Montour. The Hempfield boys will take on Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. in the last of four games.

The others are Quaker Valley-Vincentian Academy (3 p.m.), Seneca Valley-Bethel Park (4:30) and Montour-Pine-Richland (6).

On Sunday, the schedule has Beaver Falls-Seton-La Salle at noon, Chartiers Valley-Aliquippa at 1:30, Allderdice-North Hills at 3, Monessen-Sewickley Academy at 4:45, and Lincoln Park-Mars at 6:15.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students.

The PBC's latest Hall of Fame class will be honored Saturday. Inductees are: George Karl (Penn Hills), Will Robinson (Laurel Highlands), Jim Bolla (Bishop Canevin), Terry Knight (General Braddock), Jonna Burke (Bethel Park), Bill Soffa (Carnegie Tech), Jim McCoy (Central Catholic), Gary Nelson (Fox Chapel), Barry Nelson (Fox Chapel), Rick Suder (Center), Rick Coleman (Schenley), John Luton (Cornell), Joe Fryz (Moon), Gene Turner (Allegheny) and Rick Cannon (Perry).

Football coaches

Greensburg Central Catholic is close to hiring a football coach. Athletic director Dan Mahoney, the former coach, said the school has someone in mind, but he needs to be approved by the administration.

Mt. Pleasant athletic director Allan Bilinsky said Friday is the final day to apply for the Vikings' head football coach position. Interviews, he said, will take place during the first two weeks of February.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

