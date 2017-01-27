Gateway holds off Franklin Regional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Nate Leopold made a 3-pointer from deep in the right corner, Franklin Regional had a fourth-quarter lead and, seemingly, the momentum.

That lasted just 23 seconds.

Gateway senior Harvey Hicks answered with a three at the other end Friday night, and his Gators scored the next 13 points to regain control for a 57-50 section victory in Monroeville.

After Leopold's go-ahead shot with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left, Franklin Regional went scoreless for 4:29.

“There was just something on defense that clicked,” said Gateway junior John Paul Kromka, who scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half but inspired the fourth-quarter run most with two blocks less than a minute apart.

“Three blocks in a row we came up with the ball,” he said. “That was big.”

Two were Kromka's. With Gateway ahead 45-42, the 6-foot-8 center blocked Leopold's driving shot then denied Franklin Regional's Simon Behr with 3:20 left.

“He's a very good all-around player, but he affects your offense more than anywhere else,” Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley said. “You can try to do some things defensively to affect what he does ... but on the defensive end, even when he's not blocking shots, he's in your guys' heads.”

The victory keeps Gateway (8-8, 7-0) undefeated in Class 5A Section 3 and completes a two-game sweep of Franklin Regional (8-9, 3-4). Gateway won the first matchup 71-58 on Jan. 5.

“This was a huge win,” Gateway coach Daryn Freedman said. “Franklin is a good team. We knew they're on the borderline for making the playoffs, so they were going to do everything to win.”

Gateway built a 27-19 lead early in the third quarter and seemed poised to pull away. But Franklin Regional worked after halftime to lure Kromka away from the basket then relied on its guards to get to the basket.

With a determination to drive, Leopold scored all 14 of his team-high points in the second half. A 3-pointer by Franklin Regional's Tyler Watson forced a 37-37 tie with 25 seconds left in the third.

The Panthers hit seven 3-pointers with three from Watson, who scored 11 points.

“(The strategy) led to a lot of layups and then some kick-outs for some threes,” Midgley said, “but as Gateway adjusted, I felt like we didn't adjust. We still got to the rim, but once they were collapsing (defensively), we still tried to score over them.”

Leopold hit his go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:30 left for a 42-40 lead, Franklin Regional's first since an early 6-4 advantage. But after Leopold's 3, Franklin Regional didn't score again until he hit two free throws with 1:01 left. By then, Gateway led 53-42.

The Gators' run included points from five scorers. After Hick's 3-pointer started the 13-0 run, Gateway added a quick layup by Jaquan Brisker who scored twice in the run.

“(Kromka) changes how teams play,” Freedman said. “They're not shooting layups. They're getting floaters. I'll tell you what, Nate Leopold was fantastic tonight. He made a lot of shots, tough shots. But when teams have to rely on outside shots and floaters, we're getting long rebounds and fast breaks.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.