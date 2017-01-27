Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Washington boys defeat Southmoreland for second time this season
Paul Schofield | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Washington used a quick start and the hot shooting of Matt Popeck on Friday to defeat Southmoreland, 65-55, in a Section 4-3A battle for first place.

Popeck scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the first half as Washington (14-4, 10-0) raced to 19-8 lead after one quarter.

Southmoreland turned the ball over seven times in the opening quarter, and Washington made 8 of 13 shots. Popeck scored 11 in the quarter, many on fast-break layups.

“Jumping out quickly was significant,” Washington coach Ron Faust said. “We thought they'd be fired up, and we couldn't let them get out of the gate quickly.”

Defense was key for the Prexies, who devised a sagging scheme to slow Southmoreland 6-foot-11 junior Brandon Stone. They double- and triple-teamed Stone and made things difficult for the Division I prospect to move.

Stone finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

“We see that type of defense every game,” Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino said. “We need other guys to step up and make shots to get them out that defense.

“I wasn't pleased with our offense in the first half. The offense bogged down after two or three passes. We played a lot better in the second half when he got into a good flow.”

Washington led 32-20 at halftime but couldn't put Southmoreland away.

Southmoreland (14-3, 7-2) got to within 46-40 in the third quarter thanks to a seven-point run. Stone scored eight points in the quarter.

And the Scotties trimmed the Prexies lead to 49-43 early in the fourth quarter, but Washington got consecutive baskets by Dan Ethridge and Popeck to push the lead to 53-43.

The Prexies weren't threatened after that.

“We played team defense, and we forced Stone to work for his points,” Faust said. “We're hoping our defense can become our offense in games.”

Jacob Schwartz, who transferred from Laurel Highlands for the football season, scored 10 if his 12 points in the second half. Isaiah Robinson added 10.

Tommy Pisula, who scored 26 in the first meeting between the teams, finished with 11. He was saddled with foul trouble. Zac Leighty, also in foul trouble, added 10, nine in the second half.

Washington used a 31-13 edge in the fourth quarter to win the first meeting 82-63.

“We weren't patient enough on offense in the first half,” Muccino said. “When we were, we got the looks we wanted in the second half.

“Popeck is a very good player who loves to go to his left. We just gave him too many easy looks.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

