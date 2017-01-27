Westmoreland high school roundup: Latrobe, P-T divers claim WCCA titles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe junior Taylor Miller successfully defended her title at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association diving championships Friday night at Derry Area High School, scoring 519.75 points to edge Penn-Trafford sophomore Paige Kalik (501.60).

Penn-Trafford senior Nathan Paszek, a runner-up last season, claimed the boys diving title Friday with a score of 449.35 in the 11-dive competition to edge sophomore teammate Logan Sherwin (444.65).

Other top finishers in the boys competition were Franklin Regional's Mason Fishell (428.05), Latrobe's Devin Fircetz (338.95), Hempfield's Grant Drexler (276.8) and FR's Riley Rizzer (274.85).

Penn-Trafford's Victoria Woodley (439.35), Latrobe's Jordyn Miller (382.5) and Hempfield's Amber Shuey (331.80) and Karlee Schneider (316.3) were in the top six in the girls meet.

Teams from 18 county schools will return to Derry at 10 a.m. Sunday for the swimming competition.

Boys basketball

Latrobe 65, Norwin 46 — Latrobe used a 24-4 run in the second quarter to take control in a Section 3-6A victory. Austin Butler had 24 points and Reed Fenton added 16 for the No. 5 Wildcats (14-3, 8-2), who have won four straight games since back-to-back losses to No. 3 Fox Chapel and No. 2 Penn Hills.

Anthony DelleFemine had 15 points for Norwin (7-11, 2-8).

Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 46 — Penn-Trafford opened a 15-10 lead but couldn't hold on in a Section 3-6A loss at Plum. Zach Rocco had 14 points and Chris Abreu added 11 for the Warriors (5-12, 1-9). Kevin Brown tallied 17 points for Plum (8-8, 3-7), which held a 32-19 second-half advantage.

The Mustangs snapped a six-game losing streak.

Hempfield 59, Woodland Hills 52 — Braden Brose had 16 points and Zach Queen added 14 to lead Hempfield to a Section 3-6A victory. It was the third straight victory for the Spartans (7-10, 4-6), who used a 29-21 second-half run to pull ahead.

Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 50 — In Section 3-5A, a 3-pointer by Nate Leopold gave Franklin Regional a two-point lead with 5:30 left, but the Panthers then went scoreless for more than 4 minutes. Gateway's Harvey Hicks matched Leopold with a 3-pointer 23 seconds later and the Gators sparked a 13-0 run to sweep the section series. John Paul Kromka had 16 points for Gateway (8-8, 7-0) and R.J. Stevenson added 12. Leopold led Franklin Regional (8-9, 3-4) with 14.

Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40 — Trailing by five at halftime, Greensburg Salem pulled ahead 32-31 entering the fourth quarter but fell short in a Section 3-5A game.

Marvel McGowan scored 24 points for the Golden Lions (6-11, 0-7). DJ Franklin tallied 16 points for Kiski Area (10-6, 5-2).

Deer Lakes 76, Mt. Pleasant 31 — Keith Kalp scored 21 points but Mt. Pleasant (4-13, 3-5) dropped a decision in Section 1-4A. The Vikings fell behind 17-2 in the first quarter. Alex Nichols had 19 points for Deer Lakes (8-8, 4-5).

Jeannette 61, Springdale 39 — Host Jeannette opened a 22-4 lead and cruised to a Section 1-2A victory. Mike Pompei had 19 points, Robert Kennedy added 11 and Rylan Bumoskey had 10 for the Jayhawks (9-8, 7-1).

Riverview 62, Derry 49 — Conner Watt had 12 points and John Kerr scored 10 but Derry (6-10) lost a nonsection contest. Riverview (4-12) used a 27-13 run in the third quarter to take control. Nico Sero had 28 points for the Raiders.

Girls basketball

Norwin 76 Latrobe 41 — Abi Gabauer scored 21 points to guide No. 5 Norwin (11-5, 6-2) to a Section 2-6A victory. Laura Graytok had 17 points for Latrobe (4-13, 0-7), which fell behind 13-6 in the first quarter.

North Hills 53, Penn-Trafford 43 — Bella Long had 20 points for Penn-Trafford (10-7) in a nonsection loss. The Warriors fell behind 26-17 at halftime but rallied to tie the score at 39 before the Indians scored the next 12 points to put the game out of reach.

Blairsville 35, Ligonier Valley 33 — Rena Enterline had 12 points to guide Blairsville (15-3, 9-1) to a District 6 Heritage Conference win.

Olivia Miller had nine points and six rebounds and Mackenzee Jester had eight points for Ligonier Valley (5-14, 3-8).

Thursday's late highlights

• Olivia Sirnic had 23 points and Dymond Crawford scored 15 but Jeannette (5-12, 3-7) dropped a 58-49 decision to Beth-Center in Section 3-2A.