Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 1 Pine-Richland boys rally past Butler

The Pine-Richland boys basketball team maintained is unblemished record Friday night, but not without a fight.

Butler took the No. 1 Rams down to the wire before Pine-Richland held on for a 64-59 victory in a Section 1-6A game in Butler County.

Butler (10-7, 4-5) held a 31-27 lead at halftime before Pine-Richland made a 20-13 run in the third quarter.

Phil Jurkovec and Andrew Petcash each had 16 points, and Evan Luellen added 15 for Pine-Richland (17-0, 8-0).

Ethan Morton scored 19 and Joel Stutz had 14 for Butler, which lost to Pine-Richland, 56-55, on Jan. 3.

Mt. Lebanon 82, Bethel Park 47 — Mt. Lebanon (11-7, 7-1) opened a 22-6 lead and rolled to a Section 2-6A victory. Mark Lamendola had 31 points on 14 of 17 shooting for the Blue Devils.

Fox Chapel 65, Penn Hills 57 — Carson Cohen had 22 points and Jake Livingston added 19 as No. 3 Fox Chapel (16-1, 9-1) earned a Section 3-6A win over No. 2 Penn Hills (15-2, 9-1).

Daivon Stephens had 16 points and Sherron Schifino scored 14 for the Indians.

McKeesport 47, Thomas Jefferson 43 — On a night when McKeesport retired Fred Lewis' number, Layton Jordan scored 13 points to vault McKeesport (12-3, 8-1) to a Section 1-5A win.

Moon 47, Hampton 46 — Jioni Smith hit a putback at the buzzer to lead No. 2 Moon (13-3, 6-2) to a Section 2-5A victory. Jarrod Simmons had 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers. Mark Shehady scored 13 points and Isaac DeGregorio had 12 for No. 3 Hampton (11-7, 5-4).

Freeport 61, Indiana 58 — The Yellowjackets (12-6, 7-1) handed the Indians (12-6, 8-1) their first Section 1-4A loss of the season on Ben Beale's 3-pointer at the buzzer. Beale and Evan Scaffhauser had 14 points each. Indiana was led by John Benhart's 18 and Carlos Carter's 15.

New Castle 53, Blackhawk 46 — In Section 2-4A, Geno Stone and Gino Demonaco each had 16 points to lead No. 1 New Castle (15-2, 9-1) to victory.

Quaker Valley 69, Central Valley 58 — Ricky Guss had 19 points, Coletrane Washington scored 18 and Danny Conlan added 15 as Quaker Valley (15-1, 9-1) won a Section 2-4A contest.

Lincoln Park 92, New Brighton 55 — Nelly Cummings netted 30 points and surpassed 2,000 career points as No. 1 Lincoln Park (13-4, 7-0) won in Section 1-3A.

Carlynton 55, Avonworth 54 — Courtney Mickens had 25 points to help Carlynton (9-7, 4-3) earn a Section 2-3A win. It was the Cougars' third straight victory.

Steel Valley 55, East Allegheny 41 — Ja'Mier Fletcher had 17 points and 20 rebounds to lead Steel Valley (9-9, 4-3) to a Section 3-3A victory.

Bishop Canevin 72, Neshannock 52 — Mitchell King had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Walter Bonds added 21 points as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (13-3, 9-1) won in Section 3-2A.

Girls basketball

Mars 50, Plum 43 — Tai Johnson scored 19 points and Lauren Wasylson had 17 as Mars (12-5, 6-2) won a Section 4-5A game. Maria Lawhorne had 24 points for Plum (7-11, 3-6).

Baldwin coach resigns

Pete Wagner has stepped down as head coach of the Baldwin varsity football program after four seasons. He compiled a 10-27 record with one WPIAL playoff appearance.