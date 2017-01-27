Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 1 Pine-Richland boys rally past Butler

Staff Reports | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

The Pine-Richland boys basketball team maintained is unblemished record Friday night, but not without a fight.

Butler took the No. 1 Rams down to the wire before Pine-Richland held on for a 64-59 victory in a Section 1-6A game in Butler County.

Butler (10-7, 4-5) held a 31-27 lead at halftime before Pine-Richland made a 20-13 run in the third quarter.

Phil Jurkovec and Andrew Petcash each had 16 points, and Evan Luellen added 15 for Pine-Richland (17-0, 8-0).

Ethan Morton scored 19 and Joel Stutz had 14 for Butler, which lost to Pine-Richland, 56-55, on Jan. 3.

Mt. Lebanon 82, Bethel Park 47 — Mt. Lebanon (11-7, 7-1) opened a 22-6 lead and rolled to a Section 2-6A victory. Mark Lamendola had 31 points on 14 of 17 shooting for the Blue Devils.

Fox Chapel 65, Penn Hills 57 — Carson Cohen had 22 points and Jake Livingston added 19 as No. 3 Fox Chapel (16-1, 9-1) earned a Section 3-6A win over No. 2 Penn Hills (15-2, 9-1).

Daivon Stephens had 16 points and Sherron Schifino scored 14 for the Indians.

McKeesport 47, Thomas Jefferson 43 — On a night when McKeesport retired Fred Lewis' number, Layton Jordan scored 13 points to vault McKeesport (12-3, 8-1) to a Section 1-5A win.

Moon 47, Hampton 46 — Jioni Smith hit a putback at the buzzer to lead No. 2 Moon (13-3, 6-2) to a Section 2-5A victory. Jarrod Simmons had 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers. Mark Shehady scored 13 points and Isaac DeGregorio had 12 for No. 3 Hampton (11-7, 5-4).

Freeport 61, Indiana 58 — The Yellowjackets (12-6, 7-1) handed the Indians (12-6, 8-1) their first Section 1-4A loss of the season on Ben Beale's 3-pointer at the buzzer. Beale and Evan Scaffhauser had 14 points each. Indiana was led by John Benhart's 18 and Carlos Carter's 15.

New Castle 53, Blackhawk 46 — In Section 2-4A, Geno Stone and Gino Demonaco each had 16 points to lead No. 1 New Castle (15-2, 9-1) to victory.

Quaker Valley 69, Central Valley 58 — Ricky Guss had 19 points, Coletrane Washington scored 18 and Danny Conlan added 15 as Quaker Valley (15-1, 9-1) won a Section 2-4A contest.

Lincoln Park 92, New Brighton 55 — Nelly Cummings netted 30 points and surpassed 2,000 career points as No. 1 Lincoln Park (13-4, 7-0) won in Section 1-3A.

Carlynton 55, Avonworth 54 — Courtney Mickens had 25 points to help Carlynton (9-7, 4-3) earn a Section 2-3A win. It was the Cougars' third straight victory.

Steel Valley 55, East Allegheny 41 — Ja'Mier Fletcher had 17 points and 20 rebounds to lead Steel Valley (9-9, 4-3) to a Section 3-3A victory.

Bishop Canevin 72, Neshannock 52 — Mitchell King had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Walter Bonds added 21 points as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (13-3, 9-1) won in Section 3-2A.

Girls basketball

Mars 50, Plum 43 — Tai Johnson scored 19 points and Lauren Wasylson had 17 as Mars (12-5, 6-2) won a Section 4-5A game. Maria Lawhorne had 24 points for Plum (7-11, 3-6).

Baldwin coach resigns

Pete Wagner has stepped down as head coach of the Baldwin varsity football program after four seasons. He compiled a 10-27 record with one WPIAL playoff appearance.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.