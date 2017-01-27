Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Jan. 27, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 78, Shaler 60

North Hills 60, Seneca Valley 52

Pine-Richland 64, Butler 59

Section 2

Baldwin 72, Peters Township 59

Mt. Lebanon 82, Bethel Park 47

Upper St. Clair 57, Connellsville 54

Section 3

Fox Chapel 65, Penn Hills 57

Hempfield 59, Woodland Hills 52

Latrobe 65, Norwin 46

Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 46

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 64, West Mifflin 42

Laurel Highlands 64, Trinity 55

McKeesport 47, Thomas Jefferson 43

Section 2

Mars 96, West Allegheny 65

Moon 47, Hampton 46

Knoch 83, Montour 71 (OT)

Section 3

Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 50

Highlands 61, Armstrong 44

Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 76, Mt. Pleasant 31

Freeport 61, Indiana 58

Valley 66, Yough 26

Section 2

Beaver 67, Hopewell 38

Beaver Falls 66, Ambridge 60

New Castle 53, Blackhawk 46

Quaker Valley 69, Central Valley 58

Section 3

Belle Vernon 68, Waynesburg 48

Elizabeth Forward 70, McGuffey 44

South Fayette 74, South Park 34

Uniontown 86, Keystone Oaks 68

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 58, Mohawk 45

Lincoln Park 92, New Brighton 55

Riverside 60, Ellwood City 48

Section 2

Brentwood 77, Freedom 67

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47, Seton-La Salle 35

Carlynton 55, Avonworth 54

Section 3

Burrell 55, South Allegheny 31

Shady Side Academy 83, Apollo-Ridge 42

Steel Valley 55, East Allegheny 41

Section 4

Brownsville 55, South Side Beaver 44

Charleroi 54, Beth-Center 49

Washington 65, Southmoreland 55

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Serra Catholic 41

Jeannette 61, Springdale 39

Summit Academy 72, Leechburg 66

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 60, California 48

Fort Cherry 68, Bentworth 48

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 72, Neshannock 52

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 66, Northgate 24

Sewickley Academy 68, Laurel 63

Sto-Rox at Shenango (n)

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 70, Union 63

Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 65

Western Beaver at Holy Family Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Avella 84, Mapletown 24

Clairton 89, Geibel 43

Monessen 83, West Greene 46

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 71, Trinity Christian 44

Imani Christian 102, Winchester Thurston 71

Nonsection

Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 31

Propel Andrew Street 42, Holy Family Academy 35

Riverview 62, Derry 49

District 8

City League

Allderdice 66, Brashear 25

Carrick 53, Westinghouse 46

Obama Academy 67, Perry Traditional Academy 45

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Pittsburgh Classic tournament at Montour

Bethel Park vs. Seneca Valley, Montour, 4:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Montour, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Vincentian Academy, Montour, 3 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Bishop Canevin, Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Evangel Heights at Cheswick Christian, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny at Altoona, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; West Middlesex at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Penns Manor at Richland, 2 p.m.

Girls

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Shaler 40, Butler 31

Section 2

Norwin 62, Latrobe 41

Penn Hills 59, Fox Chapel 42

Class 5A

Section 4

Mars 50, Plum 43

Class 2A

Section 2

Vincentian Academy 64, Sto-Rox 50

Nonsection

Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 34

North Hills 53, Penn-Trafford 43

South Allegheny 41, Clairton 18

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 35, Ligonier Valley 33

West Shamokin 65, Purchase Line 33

District 8

City League

Allderdice 66, Brashear 58

Obama Academy 77, Perry Traditional Academy 20

Westinghouse 51, Carrick 45

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Derry, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Farrell, 1:30 p.m.; Norwin at Erie McDowell, 2:30 p.m.; South Fayette at South Park, 1:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Propel Andrew Street, 1 p.m.; University, W.Va. at Westinghouse, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity at Wheeling Park, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Penns Manor at Richland, 10:30 a.m.

Diving

Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship

Boys

1. Nate Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 449.35; 2. Logan Sherwin, Penn-Trafford, 444.65; 3. Mason Fishell, Franklin Regional, 428.05; 4. Devin Fircetz, Latrobe, 338.95; 5. Grant Drexler, Hempfield, 276.80; 6. Riley Rizzer, Franklin Regional, 274.85

Girls

1. Taylor Miller, Latrobe, 519.75; 2. Paige Kalik, Penn-Trafford, 501.60; 3. Victoria Woodley, Penn-Trafford, 439.35; Jordyn Miller, Latrobe, 382.50; 5. Amber Shuey, Hempfield, 331.80; Karlee Schneider, Hempfield, 316.30

Hockey

Friday's result

Class A

Westmont Hilltop 8, Gateway 3

Wrestling

Friday's result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 54, Southmoreland 19

WPIAL team tournament

Class AAA

Monday's schedule

Preliminary round

Trinity (7-4) at Albert Gallatin (6-5), 7 p.m.; Moon (6-6) at Butler (7-2), 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township (6-3) at Armstrong (4-4), 7 p.m.; North Hills (7-5) at Upper St. Clair (8-4), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule

First round

Albert Gallatin/Trinty winner at Kiski Area (15-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (9-3) vs. Shaler (10-2) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (6-2) vs. Seneca Valley (7-5) at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Butler/Moon winner at Waynesburg (11-3), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Peters Township at North Allegheny (7-2), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-2) vs. Connellsville (6-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. West Allegheny (6-1) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/North Hills winner at Canon-McMillan (8-1), 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Fort Cherry (4-2) at Burrell (8-5), 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-9) vs. Burgettstown (7-1) at Burrell, 6 p.m.; Derry (17-2) vs. Ellwood City (8-9) at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Laurel (6-5) at McGuffey (16-3), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (3-4) at Freedom (11-3), 6 p.m.; Bentworth (5-3) vs. Valley (5-2) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (5-3) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy (3-3) at South Fayette (16-2), 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.