High school scores, schedules for Jan. 27, 2017
Updated 7 minutes ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 78, Shaler 60
North Hills 60, Seneca Valley 52
Pine-Richland 64, Butler 59
Section 2
Baldwin 72, Peters Township 59
Mt. Lebanon 82, Bethel Park 47
Upper St. Clair 57, Connellsville 54
Section 3
Fox Chapel 65, Penn Hills 57
Hempfield 59, Woodland Hills 52
Latrobe 65, Norwin 46
Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 46
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 64, West Mifflin 42
Laurel Highlands 64, Trinity 55
McKeesport 47, Thomas Jefferson 43
Section 2
Mars 96, West Allegheny 65
Moon 47, Hampton 46
Knoch 83, Montour 71 (OT)
Section 3
Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 50
Highlands 61, Armstrong 44
Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 76, Mt. Pleasant 31
Freeport 61, Indiana 58
Valley 66, Yough 26
Section 2
Beaver 67, Hopewell 38
Beaver Falls 66, Ambridge 60
New Castle 53, Blackhawk 46
Quaker Valley 69, Central Valley 58
Section 3
Belle Vernon 68, Waynesburg 48
Elizabeth Forward 70, McGuffey 44
South Fayette 74, South Park 34
Uniontown 86, Keystone Oaks 68
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 58, Mohawk 45
Lincoln Park 92, New Brighton 55
Riverside 60, Ellwood City 48
Section 2
Brentwood 77, Freedom 67
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47, Seton-La Salle 35
Carlynton 55, Avonworth 54
Section 3
Burrell 55, South Allegheny 31
Shady Side Academy 83, Apollo-Ridge 42
Steel Valley 55, East Allegheny 41
Section 4
Brownsville 55, South Side Beaver 44
Charleroi 54, Beth-Center 49
Washington 65, Southmoreland 55
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Serra Catholic 41
Jeannette 61, Springdale 39
Summit Academy 72, Leechburg 66
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 60, California 48
Fort Cherry 68, Bentworth 48
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, ppd.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 72, Neshannock 52
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 66, Northgate 24
Sewickley Academy 68, Laurel 63
Sto-Rox at Shenango (n)
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 70, Union 63
Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 65
Western Beaver at Holy Family Academy, ppd.
Section 2
Avella 84, Mapletown 24
Clairton 89, Geibel 43
Monessen 83, West Greene 46
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 71, Trinity Christian 44
Imani Christian 102, Winchester Thurston 71
Nonsection
Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 31
Propel Andrew Street 42, Holy Family Academy 35
Riverview 62, Derry 49
District 8
City League
Allderdice 66, Brashear 25
Carrick 53, Westinghouse 46
Obama Academy 67, Perry Traditional Academy 45
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Pittsburgh Classic tournament at Montour
Bethel Park vs. Seneca Valley, Montour, 4:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Montour, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Vincentian Academy, Montour, 3 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Bishop Canevin, Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Evangel Heights at Cheswick Christian, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny at Altoona, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; West Middlesex at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Penns Manor at Richland, 2 p.m.
Girls
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Shaler 40, Butler 31
Section 2
Norwin 62, Latrobe 41
Penn Hills 59, Fox Chapel 42
Class 5A
Section 4
Mars 50, Plum 43
Class 2A
Section 2
Vincentian Academy 64, Sto-Rox 50
Nonsection
Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 34
North Hills 53, Penn-Trafford 43
South Allegheny 41, Clairton 18
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 35, Ligonier Valley 33
West Shamokin 65, Purchase Line 33
District 8
City League
Allderdice 66, Brashear 58
Obama Academy 77, Perry Traditional Academy 20
Westinghouse 51, Carrick 45
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Derry, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Farrell, 1:30 p.m.; Norwin at Erie McDowell, 2:30 p.m.; South Fayette at South Park, 1:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Propel Andrew Street, 1 p.m.; University, W.Va. at Westinghouse, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity at Wheeling Park, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Penns Manor at Richland, 10:30 a.m.
Diving
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship
Boys
1. Nate Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 449.35; 2. Logan Sherwin, Penn-Trafford, 444.65; 3. Mason Fishell, Franklin Regional, 428.05; 4. Devin Fircetz, Latrobe, 338.95; 5. Grant Drexler, Hempfield, 276.80; 6. Riley Rizzer, Franklin Regional, 274.85
Girls
1. Taylor Miller, Latrobe, 519.75; 2. Paige Kalik, Penn-Trafford, 501.60; 3. Victoria Woodley, Penn-Trafford, 439.35; Jordyn Miller, Latrobe, 382.50; 5. Amber Shuey, Hempfield, 331.80; Karlee Schneider, Hempfield, 316.30
Hockey
Friday's result
Class A
Westmont Hilltop 8, Gateway 3
Wrestling
Friday's result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 54, Southmoreland 19
WPIAL team tournament
Class AAA
Monday's schedule
Preliminary round
Trinity (7-4) at Albert Gallatin (6-5), 7 p.m.; Moon (6-6) at Butler (7-2), 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township (6-3) at Armstrong (4-4), 7 p.m.; North Hills (7-5) at Upper St. Clair (8-4), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's schedule
First round
Albert Gallatin/Trinty winner at Kiski Area (15-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (9-3) vs. Shaler (10-2) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (6-2) vs. Seneca Valley (7-5) at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Butler/Moon winner at Waynesburg (11-3), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Peters Township at North Allegheny (7-2), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-2) vs. Connellsville (6-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. West Allegheny (6-1) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/North Hills winner at Canon-McMillan (8-1), 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Fort Cherry (4-2) at Burrell (8-5), 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-9) vs. Burgettstown (7-1) at Burrell, 6 p.m.; Derry (17-2) vs. Ellwood City (8-9) at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Laurel (6-5) at McGuffey (16-3), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (3-4) at Freedom (11-3), 6 p.m.; Bentworth (5-3) vs. Valley (5-2) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (5-3) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy (3-3) at South Fayette (16-2), 6 p.m.
