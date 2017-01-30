Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Deer Lakes girls basketball drops Burrell with free throw in closing seconds
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Deer Lakes’ Abby Buechel and Cassidy Chmura (right) react to winning the basketball game against Burrell on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Brittany Dunn wrestles for the ball against Deer Lakes’ Abby Buechel during the third quarter of the basketball game at Deer Lakes High School on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Brooke Smith fights off defense from Deer Lakes’ Cassidy Chmura (23) and Anna Solomon (3) during the third quarter of the basketball game at Deer Lakes High School on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Deer Lakes experienced somewhat of a crisis of confidence when it played Burrell earlier this season, suffering a blowout loss as a result.

That likely won't happen again anytime soon. Not with the way the Lancers are playing.

Cassidy Chmura hit a free throw with 6.9 seconds remaining, giving Deer Lakes a 52-51 victory over Burrell in a key Section 1-4A game Monday.

“Before, I think we went in thinking, ‘Oh, they're Burrell, they're going to beat us like they always do,' ” said Chmura, who scored 11 points. “But tonight, we played as a team. We played as one and not as individual players.”

Deer Lakes (6-11, 5-4) won its second consecutive section game and moved into third place, a half-game above Burrell.

The Lancers lost to the Bucs, 63-25, Jan. 5.

“It's games like these and our last couple games that are so big for the confidence of the team,” Deer Lakes coach Dave Petruska said. “My big thing coming into tonight was confidence breeds confidence. If you're playing confidently, your teammates are going to play confidently. When you play as a team and you play that confidently as a team, anything is possible.”

A balanced scoring attack helped Deer Lakes, which led for most of the night. Anna Solomon scored a team-high 13, Abby Buechel added 12, Chmura had 11 and Marie Schmitzer tallied nine.

Burrell (6-13, 5-5) rallied from a nine-point deficit late in the third quarter to take the lead late, but the Bucs' mistakes in the final minutes cost them.

“(Deer Lakes') shooting percentage was through the roof, but we still fought and dug back in,” Burrell coach Meghan Ziemianski said. “It was in our hands with two minutes left. That's when you should finish.”

Eliza Oswalt's jumper from the free-throw line with 2:23 remaining capped a 7-0 run that gave Burrell a 49-47 lead, their first since 1-0. But Deer Lakes answered with a pair of Chmura free throws and a jumper from Schmitzer to retake the lead.

Oswalt, who scored a game-high 23 points, tied the score again on a runner off the glass with 13 seconds remaining, but Brooke Smith fouled Julia Hollibaugh on the inbounds pass. Hollibaugh missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Chmura grabbed the offensive rebound, drew a foul and hit the first of two free throws to make it 52-51.

“I was pretty scared I wasn't going to get the rebound, but I got in front of the girl and had my foul shots,” Chmura said. “I was pretty confident in making them.”

After Chmura missed the second, Burrell had a chance to win, but Oswalt's short jumper hit the rim and fell away as the buzzer sounded.

“What it came down to was mental toughness,” Ziemianski said.

“There were so many opportunities, and we just (couldn't finish). It's amazing to me.”

Deer Lakes snapped a seven-game losing streak against Burrell, beating the Bucs for the first time since 2011-12.

“We played pretty much as well as we were going to against them, and win or lose, I was going to be proud of them,” Petruska said. “It would have been crushing (to lose), but at the same time, I would have had a lot to build off of.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

