Winchester Thurston too much for St. Joseph

Top-ranked Winchester Thurston, off to the best start in school history, used an explosive first quarter and cruised to a 60-45 victory Monday night over No. 5 St. Joseph.

The Bears jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Spartans got on the scoreboard and led 24-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Gia Thorpe scored eight points to lead the Winchester Thurston run, and she finished with 14. Ayanna Townsend had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bears (15-0, 7-0 Section 3-A) dominated the boards in the opening quarter. St. Joseph (11-7, 4-2) didn't have a player gather a rebound until the 6:25 mark of the second quarter.

The Bears also clinched the section title with the victory.

“We really played a good first quarter,” Bears coach Monica Williams said. “When we start winning, sometimes we slack, and we had to calm them down at halftime. We really work hard at practice, boxing out and securing rebounds.”

St. Joseph (11-7, 4-2) is tied for second place with Imani Christian, which it hosts Thursday. Both Spartans section losses have come to Winchester Thurston. St. Joseph also lost to the Bears in a tip-off tournament Dec. 9.

“We missed a lot of shots, and the rhythm of the game went their way in the beginning,” Spartans coach Sally Ackerman said. “We did the best we could to switch it up. I think we then got into a little bit of rhythm ourselves.”

An underhanded shot beside the hoop by St. Joseph guard P.J. Nickoloff nearly hit the top of the backboard and fell in.

“Sometimes you have little things, and the ball starts bouncing your way,” Ackerman said.

Senior standout Lizzie Celko had a difficult night. Double-teamed much of the time, she was held scoreless until late in the first half. She picked up her fourth personal foul early in the third period and spent time on the bench.

“She had a tough one,” said Ackerman. “You know you're playing for the section, you're a senior, sometimes you come out a little too aggressive. Once she calmed down, we actually learned to get her back into the game.”

Celko finished with six points and six rebounds.

Despite four starters in foul trouble, Winchester Thurston managed to keep everybody on board. The Bears start only one senior, Kayla Small, who had four steals.

“We didn't expect to be 15-0 at this point,” Williams said. “Most of these girls have been with me for three years, and this is exciting. I'm looking for even bigger things.”

Alex Jones led the Spartans with 14 points, and Anna Swierczewski collected 10 rebounds.

Thorpe and freshman Emma Small had seven rebounds for the Bears.

George Guido is a freelance writer.