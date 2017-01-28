Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Local roundup: Norwin girls basketball gets nonsection win over Erie McDowell

Staff Reports | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Taylor Ingel scored a game-high 18 points to lead Class 6A No. 6 Norwin (12-5) to a 57-25 win over Erie McDowell in nonsection action. Danielle McMaster added 14 points for Norwin, which held Erie McDowell to nine points in the first half.

Belle Vernon 68, Derry 51 — Ashley Russell scored 20 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead Belle Vernon (10-8, 5-5) to a Section 3-4A win at Derry (6-10, 1-9). Kelsey Green added 20 points for Belle Vernon, which led 30-14 at the end of the first quarter. Lauren Felix scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers in the loss.

Men's basketball

Slippery Rock 67, Seton Hill 32 — Slippery Rock (11-10, 7-8) held Seton Hill (8-11, 5-10) to just 21 percent shooting from the floor in its PSAC win. The Rock out-rebounded Seton Hill, 48 to 19. Trevor Lecuona's eight points paced Seton Hill.

St. Vincent 73, Geneva 60 — Senior Austin Ford scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead St. Vincent (15-4, 11-1) to a PAC win over Geneva (9-10, 6-6). Junior Coy Patterson tallied 11 points for the Bearcats, who won their seventh straight game. Junior Matt D'Amico added 10 points in the win.

Westmoreland 86, CC of Beaver County 83 — Freshman Daniel King scored 27 points to lead Westmoreland (9-9, 6-3) to a close victory over visiting Beaver County Community College (8-12, 4-3).

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg 76, D'Youville 69 — Four players scored in double figures as the host Bobcats (7-13, 6-7) stayed in the AMCC playoff chase. The win broke a sixth-place tie with D'Youville (6-12, 4-8). The top six teams qualify.

Jenna Cole (Norwin) scored a team-high 17 points, and Colleen Murphy, Sylvia Stuart and Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) had 16 apiece for UPG. Oddis made a key layup after D'Youville cut the Bobcats' lead to 72-69 with 1:27 to play. Stuart grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, and Cole had 10 for UPG, which shot 52 percent from the field. Jean-Ann Korona led D'Youville with 23 points.

Seton Hill 74, Slippery Rock 63 — Jenna Kaufman scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Seton Hill (12-9, 8-7) to a PSAC West win at Slippery Rock (9-12, 6-9). Mariah Wells added 16 points and hit four 3-pointers, and teammates Alexandria Deep and Lindsey Mifsud scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

St. Vincent 70, Geneva 51 — Senior Jasmine Weems scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead St. Vincent (11-8, 8-4) to a PAC win over Geneva (4-15, 1-11). Senior Susie Ellis scored 12 points and had five assists for the Bearcats, who are tied for fourth-place in the PAC. Senior Hannah Carroll and junior Babette Sanmartin each score 10 points in the win.

