Basketball

Latrobe upsets rival Hempfield to end 7-game losing streak
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle (55) and Carly Augustine (10) celebrate their team's 55-51 win over Hempfield on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane (1) is fouled as she is defended by Latrobe's Bethany Havrilla (11) and Carly Augustine (10) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Sarah Golden (5) misses on a 3-point shot over Latrobe's Carly Augustine (10) late in the fourth quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Latrobe won 55-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Emily Stein (20) tries a 3-point shot over Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore (23) grabs a defensive rebound during the second quarter against Latrobe on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) scores on a shot over Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle (55) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Michelle Burns (10) looks to pass as she is defended by Latrobe's Laura Graytok (24) during the fourth quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Latrobe won 55-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Laura Graytok (24) attempts to drive to the basket while defended by Hempfield's Sarah Golden (5) during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle (55) attempts a shot during the second quarter against Hempfield on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Michelle Burns (10) dribbles the ball forecourt during the fourth quarter against Latrobe on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Latrobe won 55-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) takes a shot over Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle (55) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Carly Augustine (10) grabs a full-court pass and feeds to Laura Graytok for the basket during the second quarter against Hempfield on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Carly Augustine (10) and Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore (23) battle for a rebound during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Sarah Golden (5) drives to the basket while defended by Latrobe's Carly Augustine (10) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Laura Graytok (24) takes a shot and is fouled by Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane (1) during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Laura Graytok (24) is called for a charging foul on Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Shelby Wetzel (21) looks for room around Hempfield's Sarah Golden (5) during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Bethany Havrilla (11) jumps for a rebound during the second quarter against Hempfield on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Shauna Armstrong (25) takes a shot over Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle (55) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Michelle Burns (10) attempts a 3-point shot late in the fourth quarter against Latrobe on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Latrobe won 55-51.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Carly Augustine (10) is fouled by Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore (23) as Latrobe leads with 20.2 seconds remaining in the game on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Latrobe won 55-51.

Last-place Latrobe trailed heading into the fourth quarter, and its standout scorer was on the bench with four fouls. It looked like the Wildcats were doomed, their hopes disappearing into the evening, another here-we-go-again stretch.

But the Wildcats instead rumbled into action, found their rhythm and stunned visiting Hempfield, 55-51, on Monday night in a Section 2-6A game.

Hempfield is the playoff team, not Latrobe, but the Wildcats looked more the part, especially down the stretch as they snapped a seven-game losing streak and moved to 5-13 overall and 1-7 in section. Hempfield had won four in a row.

“The way this season has gone, I'd believe anything,” Latrobe coach Mark Burkhardt said. “We weren't getting 50/50 balls, we were getting out-rebounded and we were in foul trouble. It was almost a perfect storm.”

And somehow Latrobe turned it into a positive, led by sophomore guard Carly Augustine, who scored a career-high 16 points, 12 in the second half.

Wildcats standout junior guard Laura Graytok (22 points per game) picked up her third and fourth fouls in less than 20 seconds in the third quarter, one on a charge. Hempfield (12-4, 4-3) had built a seven-point lead (35-28), but Graytok scored back-to-back layups off steals to cut it to 35-32. She went to the bench, and by the time she returned, Latrobe had turned a 39-38 deficit into a 47-43 lead in the fourth, following a 3-pointer by Augustine.

Both coaches agreed the game came down to role players.

“Our other girls did a great job not getting discouraged,” Burkhardt said. “(Augustine) was great for us, but I was more impressed with her defense. Our girls haven't given up. You could see them getting better in the last four or five games. The difference tonight was when they were down by five, it didn't go to 10. They kept it at five and stayed with them.”

Hempfield standout senior Michelle Burns (18 ppg) scored 14 points but, like Graytok, was not her team's top scorer. Junior Allison Podkul led the Spartans with 19 points. Burns had seven in the fourth and had 11 of Hempfield's 14 during one stretch. Graytok had 12.

“I told the girls this would be the toughest game they have played in a while,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “This is Latrobe's championship. We worked all week on transition defense, and we didn't execute. We didn't get back in transition. That's on me. I have to do a better job getting us prepared.”

Latrobe went to man-to-man defense in the second half and limited Podkul to four second-half points.

“It's never a matter of us playing hard,” Epps said. “I thought (freshman) Sarah (Liberatore) gave us a spark. But the fourth quarter is money time. You need your stars and your role players to step up. Give Latrobe credit; their role players were better than ours tonight.”

With the score tied 49-49 with 3:10 to play, Ausgustine scored on a nice feed from Graytok, and Mackenzie Markle made a lay-in on a pass from Regan McCracken to give Latrobe a 53-49 lead.

Podkul scored on a break with 24 seconds left, but the Spartans ran out of time.

“It's a great feeling to have this losing streak be over,” Augustine said. “Laura is a big part of what we do, but she can't do everything. We have to learn to play without her, too. We were hungry for this going against a rival.”

Liberatore who scored a career-high 15 against Latrobe earlier this month, finished with 12. Bethany Havrilla added nine points for Latrobe.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

