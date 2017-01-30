Latrobe upsets rival Hempfield to end 7-game losing streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last-place Latrobe trailed heading into the fourth quarter, and its standout scorer was on the bench with four fouls. It looked like the Wildcats were doomed, their hopes disappearing into the evening, another here-we-go-again stretch.

But the Wildcats instead rumbled into action, found their rhythm and stunned visiting Hempfield, 55-51, on Monday night in a Section 2-6A game.

Hempfield is the playoff team, not Latrobe, but the Wildcats looked more the part, especially down the stretch as they snapped a seven-game losing streak and moved to 5-13 overall and 1-7 in section. Hempfield had won four in a row.

“The way this season has gone, I'd believe anything,” Latrobe coach Mark Burkhardt said. “We weren't getting 50/50 balls, we were getting out-rebounded and we were in foul trouble. It was almost a perfect storm.”

And somehow Latrobe turned it into a positive, led by sophomore guard Carly Augustine, who scored a career-high 16 points, 12 in the second half.

Wildcats standout junior guard Laura Graytok (22 points per game) picked up her third and fourth fouls in less than 20 seconds in the third quarter, one on a charge. Hempfield (12-4, 4-3) had built a seven-point lead (35-28), but Graytok scored back-to-back layups off steals to cut it to 35-32. She went to the bench, and by the time she returned, Latrobe had turned a 39-38 deficit into a 47-43 lead in the fourth, following a 3-pointer by Augustine.

Both coaches agreed the game came down to role players.

“Our other girls did a great job not getting discouraged,” Burkhardt said. “(Augustine) was great for us, but I was more impressed with her defense. Our girls haven't given up. You could see them getting better in the last four or five games. The difference tonight was when they were down by five, it didn't go to 10. They kept it at five and stayed with them.”

Hempfield standout senior Michelle Burns (18 ppg) scored 14 points but, like Graytok, was not her team's top scorer. Junior Allison Podkul led the Spartans with 19 points. Burns had seven in the fourth and had 11 of Hempfield's 14 during one stretch. Graytok had 12.

“I told the girls this would be the toughest game they have played in a while,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “This is Latrobe's championship. We worked all week on transition defense, and we didn't execute. We didn't get back in transition. That's on me. I have to do a better job getting us prepared.”

Latrobe went to man-to-man defense in the second half and limited Podkul to four second-half points.

“It's never a matter of us playing hard,” Epps said. “I thought (freshman) Sarah (Liberatore) gave us a spark. But the fourth quarter is money time. You need your stars and your role players to step up. Give Latrobe credit; their role players were better than ours tonight.”

With the score tied 49-49 with 3:10 to play, Ausgustine scored on a nice feed from Graytok, and Mackenzie Markle made a lay-in on a pass from Regan McCracken to give Latrobe a 53-49 lead.

Podkul scored on a break with 24 seconds left, but the Spartans ran out of time.

“It's a great feeling to have this losing streak be over,” Augustine said. “Laura is a big part of what we do, but she can't do everything. We have to learn to play without her, too. We were hungry for this going against a rival.”

Liberatore who scored a career-high 15 against Latrobe earlier this month, finished with 12. Bethany Havrilla added nine points for Latrobe.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.