Basketball

Yough girls handed critical loss by Southmoreland
Paul Schofield | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Playing from behind is not an ideal situation when playing for your postseason life.

That's what happened to the Southmoreland girls basketball team Monday in a key Section 3-4A game against Elizabeth Forward.

Southmoreland trailed for almost the entire game and fell to Elizabeth Forward, 63-56, virtually ending its playoff hopes with three games left in the regular season.

Too many turnovers (27), a couple of unlucky bounces and the hot shooting of Sierra Dawson, who finished with a career-high 28 points, were too much for the Scotties to overcome.

The victory by the Warriors (10-10, 7-4) improved their playoff hopes. They are tied for third place with Mt. Pleasant.

Southmoreland led briefly in the first quarter, 11-9, following a 3-pointer and 2-pointer by Carissa Cyphert (11 points).

But Lexi Korenoski tied the score, and Dawson's bucket gave EF a 13-11 lead. A driving layup by Southmoreland's Olivia Porter, who finished with 20 points, knotted the score after a quarter at 13-13.

“I was pleased to be tied after one quarter the way we played,” Southmoreland coach Brian Pritts said.

“We turned the ball over too many times. We battled, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole.”

Elizabeth Forward led 32-26 at halftime as Dawson scored 11 points in the second quarter.

“She had a phenomenal game,” EF coach Crystal Gibbs said. “She played great and stepped up when we needed it.”

Dawson averages 9 points, but when leading scorer Brianna Spirnak got into foul trouble, Dawson took over. Spirnak, who averages 15 points, scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter when Southmoreland was trying to rally.

EF opened the third quarter by outscoring the Scotties, 7-2, to build a 39-29 lead.

Southmoreland (12-7, 4-7) pulled within 41-38 late in the third quarter on consecutive baskets by Maggie Moore. But Dawson ended the threat with consecutive baskets to push EF's lead to 45-38 after three quarters.

The Warriors were 14 for 16 from the free-throw line, including 6 of 7 in the fourth quarter.

“This time of the year, foul shooting is either going to win or lose games,” Gibbs said. “We did a good job, and that was the difference.”

Pritts said he was proud with the effort.

“I challenged them, and they responded,” Pritts said. “EF just made a few more plays than we did.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

