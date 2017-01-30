Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: No. 1 Hampton holds off Franklin Regional girls

Staff Reports | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 9:42 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

The Hampton girls basketball team has outscored opponents by nearly 20 points per game en route to a 16-1 record, including a 10-0 mark in Section 4-5A. On Monday night, Franklin Regional nearly ended the top-ranked Talbots' unblemished run in section play.

The Panthers (10-8, 5-4) took Hampton into overtime before the Talbots earned a 62-57 victory.

Laryn Edwards had 28 points and Ali Collins 22 for Hampton.

Sam Hlozek had 15 points, Alex Reitz scored 12, and Kassidy Hubert and Isabelle Palamone each had 10 for Franklin Regional, which ended a three-game winning streak.

Ringgold 46, Greensburg Salem 40 — Ringgold (10-8, 6-3) used a 17-4 advantage in the second quarter to take control of a Section 3-5A contest. Nya Adams had 19 points and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter for Ringgold.

Megan Kallock scored 15 points and Shay Stevens added 10 for Greensburg Salem (8-10, 6-4).

South Park 43, Mt. Pleasant 22 — Maura Huwalt had 12 points and 20 rebounds to guide No. 4 South Park (11-7, 9-2) to a Section 3-4A victory. Mt. Pleasant (10-8, 6-5) fell behind 7-2 in the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime.

South Park's 15-2 run to start the second half sealed the victory.

Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Frazier 51 — Brittany Stawovy had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-4, 11-0) cruised to a Section 3-2A victory. Also in double figures for the Centurions were Maddy Coddington (17 points), Bella Skatell (13), Haley Moore (12) and Bailey Bungard (10). Hannah Fell scored 18 for Frazier (12-6, 7-4).

Serra Catholic 55, Jeannette 38 — Olivia Sirnic had 18 points for Jeannette (5-13, 3-7), which dropped a Section 3-2A decision. Gigi Mele-Madigan had 19 points for Serra Catholic (9-8, 5-6), which opened with a 19-5 run.

Hockey

Norwin 2, Gateway 2 — Bryce Hegedus and Nick Diak scored and Devin Barrett had two assists, all in the second period, as Norwin (2-12-2) tied Gateway (0-14-2) in a PIHL Class A game.

Jarrod Hernandez made 31 saves for Norwin.

Men's college basketball

Westmoreland CCC 77, CCAC-Boyce 68 — The Wolfpack improved to 10-9 overall and 7-3 in the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference with a road victory at CCAC-Boyce.

