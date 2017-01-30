Pittsburgh high school roundup: Bethel Park girls upset Mt. Lebanon for coach's 400th victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bethel Park girls basketball team earned a 38-32 victory over rival Mt. Lebanon on Monday night, giving the Blue Devils their first Section 3-6A loss of the season.

The win was even further magnified when it was announced it was the 400th career victory for Black Hawks coach Jonna Burke.

Justina Mascaro had 15 points and Kamryn Lach scored 12 for Bethel Park (12-6, 4-4), which has won three of its past four games and is in third place in Section 3.

Mt. Lebanon fell to 14-5 overall and 7-1 in section play.

Canon-McMillan 50, Baldwin 41 — Cheyenne Trest tallied 25 points as Canon-McMillan (8-9, 4-4) claimed a win in Section 3-6A. Lauren Gilbert scored 24 for Baldwin (7-9, 2-6).

West Allegheny 53, Moon 33 — West Allegheny (12-7, 5-3) led 27-10 at halftime en route to a Section 1-5A victory. Grace Faulk led the scoring with 13 points.

Trinity 74, Laurel Highlands 26 — Sierra Kotchman had 21 points as No. 2 Trinity (17-2, 10-0) won its first outright section title since 2004 in a Section 3-5A victory.

Bishop Canevin 53, Steel Valley 36 — Gillan Gustine had 15 points on five 3-pointers, as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (14-4, 10-0) won a Section 3-3A contest.

Carlynton 58, Seton-La Salle 26 — Ashleigh Wilson scored 27 points to guide No. 5 Carlynton (12-5, 8-1) to victory in Section 3-3A. The Cougars led 29-9 at halftime.

OLSH 57, Washington 38 — Maddie Hoff's 18 points paced OLSH (14-5, 9-2) in a Section 1-2A victory.

Boys basketball

Ambridge 74, West Allegheny 54 — Nick Campalong had 21 points as Ambridge (6-11) won a nonsection game.

Gateway 50, Indiana 49 — John Paul Kromka, who had 10 points and 15 rebounds, sank two free throws with 0.6 seconds left to lift Gateway (9-8) to a nonsection victory.

Wrestling

• Trinity, Butler, Peters Township and North Hills all earned victories in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament Monday night to advance to Wednesday's first round. Trinity will face No. 1 Kiski Area, Butler will be at No. 4 Waynesburg, Peters Township will take on No. 3 North Allegheny and North Hills travels to No. 2 Canon-McMillan.