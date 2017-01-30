Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Bethel Park girls upset Mt. Lebanon for coach's 400th victory

Staff Reports | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Bethel Park girls basketball team earned a 38-32 victory over rival Mt. Lebanon on Monday night, giving the Blue Devils their first Section 3-6A loss of the season.

The win was even further magnified when it was announced it was the 400th career victory for Black Hawks coach Jonna Burke.

Justina Mascaro had 15 points and Kamryn Lach scored 12 for Bethel Park (12-6, 4-4), which has won three of its past four games and is in third place in Section 3.

Mt. Lebanon fell to 14-5 overall and 7-1 in section play.

Canon-McMillan 50, Baldwin 41 — Cheyenne Trest tallied 25 points as Canon-McMillan (8-9, 4-4) claimed a win in Section 3-6A. Lauren Gilbert scored 24 for Baldwin (7-9, 2-6).

West Allegheny 53, Moon 33 — West Allegheny (12-7, 5-3) led 27-10 at halftime en route to a Section 1-5A victory. Grace Faulk led the scoring with 13 points.

Trinity 74, Laurel Highlands 26 — Sierra Kotchman had 21 points as No. 2 Trinity (17-2, 10-0) won its first outright section title since 2004 in a Section 3-5A victory.

Bishop Canevin 53, Steel Valley 36 — Gillan Gustine had 15 points on five 3-pointers, as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (14-4, 10-0) won a Section 3-3A contest.

Carlynton 58, Seton-La Salle 26 — Ashleigh Wilson scored 27 points to guide No. 5 Carlynton (12-5, 8-1) to victory in Section 3-3A. The Cougars led 29-9 at halftime.

OLSH 57, Washington 38 — Maddie Hoff's 18 points paced OLSH (14-5, 9-2) in a Section 1-2A victory.

Boys basketball

Ambridge 74, West Allegheny 54 — Nick Campalong had 21 points as Ambridge (6-11) won a nonsection game.

Gateway 50, Indiana 49 — John Paul Kromka, who had 10 points and 15 rebounds, sank two free throws with 0.6 seconds left to lift Gateway (9-8) to a nonsection victory.

Wrestling

• Trinity, Butler, Peters Township and North Hills all earned victories in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament Monday night to advance to Wednesday's first round. Trinity will face No. 1 Kiski Area, Butler will be at No. 4 Waynesburg, Peters Township will take on No. 3 North Allegheny and North Hills travels to No. 2 Canon-McMillan.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.