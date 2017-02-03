After slow start, A-K Valley teams rally to make postseason push

Several local teams have bounced back from slow starts to put themselves in playoff position.

Shawn Bennis scours the Internet sometimes like the teenage players he coaches at Burrell, searching for the right motivational message to send. When he locates one — be it a quote, a picture or a tweet — sometimes it ends up in a text message to his players, and sometimes it ends up on a printout he distributes at practice.

The messages can be simple — “Stay Focused,” with an image of Michael Jordan, or “Impose Your Will,” using James Harrison — but effective. And given the course of Burrell's season, they probably were needed.

The Bucs, who came into the New Year with a single victory, never gave up and recently clinched their first WPIAL playoff berth since 2014. They can grab a share of the Section 3-3A lead with a victory Friday at first-place Shady Side Academy.

“We say it all the time: Don't let the wins go to your head, but don't let the losses go to your heart,” Bennis said. “They stayed focused. I give them credit. As a staff, we tried to stay positive as much as we could in certain situations. They're all good kids and really resilient.”

The Bucs had to be. After winning their season opener, they lost their next 10 games while playing a schedule filled with larger-sized — and highly ranked — opponents, with most of the games on the road.

But heading into Friday, Burrell (7-12, 6-2) has won six of its past eight games, with its only losses coming to section opponent East Allegheny.

“Coach kept telling us that whenever section starts, everyone's 0-0, so whenever we went into section, that's what our mindset was — we were 0-0, not 1-10,” senior Nick Kotecki said. “It was state of mind, just pushing through it.

“There wasn't one set turning point — it was just sort of when we started getting some section wins, (it improved) over the course of a couple weeks.”

Several Alle-Kiski Valley teams found themselves in similar situations to Burrell this season, and just like the Bucs, they rebounded. The Freeport boys, who started 4-5, have won nine of their past 10 games and are tied for the Section 1-4A lead. Valley's boys, who started 2-5, clinched their first playoff berth since 2011 earlier this week.

On the girls side, Deer Lakes went 4-3 after a 2-8 start and St. Joseph clinched a playoff berth after winning nine of 11 games to offset a 2-5 beginning.

“As a coach, it's extremely fun to watch,” Deer Lakes coach Dave Petruska said. “Pretty much every coach dreams and wants their team to come in ready to go from the get-go.

“Unfortunately, that's not the reality of it — you have girls coming out of fall sports, you have girls that decided to take a little bit of time off. So when you have a slow start, it's really nice to see them pick it up, to see them take off the way they have.”

The Lancers (6-11, 5-4) provided proof of their growth Monday, beating Burrell by a point. They lost to the Bucs by 38 earlier this season.

“From the beginning, losing to North Catholic by a lot and then losing to Burrell and everyone else, we came very far,” senior Cassidy Chmura said. “Now we know we can pretty much beat anybody as long as we play together and as long as we can play our game.”

Bennis noted that in his tenure, Burrell typically plays better as the season goes on. Most of the Bucs' key pieces play fall sports, meaning they're not necessarily in full basketball shape when the season begins. The difficult December schedule also left Burrell little time to practice.

Playing teams their own size also is helping the Bucs, who through last season competed in a section with the likes of Hampton, Highlands and Mars, all larger schools. The PIAA's move to six classifications slotted Burrell in a more competitive section.

And then there's Bennis' motivational technique, which he learned from Kenny Elliott, a former coaching colleague from his time at Highlands.

“He always told me if one kid got something out of it, then it was worth the time and effort,” Bennis said. “It doesn't take long. It's just motivational pieces.

“Anything to keep them motivated and keep them realizing we still have a goal, no matter what it is. We still have something we're striving for.”

With Burrell facing its next challenge Friday at Shady Side Academy (14-5, 7-1) — whom the Bucs beat by a point earlier this season — Bennis handed out printouts to his players at Thursday's practice: an image of the woods, with the phrases “Pressure is a privilege” and “We are in control!”

“Our goal continuously is to compete for the section,” Bennis said. “It's a privilege for us if they're feeling any pressure to beat Shady Side and have a chance to win the section. If we weren't winning, we wouldn't have that pressure. We are in control — if we play well, if we do the things we're supposed to do, we have a chance to win the games.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer.