Basketball

Basketball games for a good cause at Shady Side Academy

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Shady Side Academy varsity basketball coach Amy Szlachetka talks to girls during break at a recent home game.

A full slate of girls basketball is scheduled for Feb. 11 at Shady Side Academy, and it will all be for a good cause.

The sixth annual Cancer Classic will be held that day and will feature six games.

It will be the first time SSA's Amy Szlachetka coached in the event.

“Being my first time, I am excited to be in such a worthy event,” Szlachetka said. “The girls, as well as our boosters, are raising awareness and funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Our players choose the philanthropy to support, and I understand that the teams that continue to participate every year do so to support the cause.

“Getting a group of teams together to compete in a game we love is always fun, but bringing a group together to participate for the purpose of something much bigger than a game should make for a wonderful atmosphere.”

The games will be played in both gyms, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Sto-Rox playing Burrell. Oakland Catholic will face Winchester-Thurston at 11 a.m. followed by Fort Cherry against Valley at noon. Shady Side Academy will play Riverview at 12:30 p.m. and Deer Lakes will take on Apollo-Ridge at 1:30. The final game will be Hampton against Freeport at 2.

Last year, the event raised $9,000.00.

Along with the schedule of games, there will be at least two baskets available for raffle with Penguins tickets, dining cards and Pitt basketball tickets. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a Chuck-A-Duck halftime contest and a food and bake sale.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

