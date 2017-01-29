Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Fox Chapel boys basketball reaches top of section with win over Penn Hills

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Fox Chapel Senior Jake Livingston works ball during game Friday night against Penn Hills.

In front of a packed gym Jan. 27, Fox Chapel came back from a 29-28 halftime deficit to overtake Penn Hills, 65-57. It was the first section loss for the Indians (15-2, 9-1) as the Foxes (16-1, 9-1) grabbed a share of first-place in Section 3-6A.

The Foxes used a solid defense along with 22 points from Carson Cohen, 19 from Jake Livingston and 12 from Ben Kelly. The win avenged a three-point loss to the Indians on Jan. 3.

“It was a total team effort,” Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar said. “It came in front of an electric crowd on senior night. We followed the game plan, and we did a nice job against their pressure, which I was happy with. Penn Hills made a run early, and we were able to withstand it and push forward.

“Our assistant coaches did a great job in preparing our guys for this game, and the players executed the game plan. Our defense in the third and fourth quarter was very good. At halftime, Jake spoke up and encouraged his teammates to lock it down on defense, and his teammates responded in the second half.

“We knew Penn Hills would make a run because they have so many plays in their playbook, but we were able to keep our composure and finish the game for a big section win.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

