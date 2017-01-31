Westmoreland high school roundup: No. 4 Latrobe holds off Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Austin Butler scored 18 of his 31 points in the third quarter to lead No. 4 Latrobe back from a slow start and past pesky Hempfield, 77-58, in a Section 3-6A boys basketball game Tuesday.

Host Latrobe (15-3, 9-2) led 29-28 at halftime but erupted for 30 points in the third quarter. Reed Fenton added 16 points and Jake Biss had 14 for the Wildcats. Butler scored 28 in the second half.

Braden Brose led Hempfield (7-12, 4-7) with 13 points, Reed Hipps added 12 and Zach Queen had 10 for the Spartans.

Fox Chapel 53, Norwin 40 — Carson Cohen had 16 points as No. 2 Fox Chapel (17-1, 10-1) won a Section 3-6A game. Jared Valenti had 16 points and Anthony DelleFemine scored 14 for the Knights (7-12, 2-9).

Penn Hills 71, Penn-Trafford 48 — Sherron Schifino scored 14 points and Daivon Stephens added 11 to guide No. 3 Penn Hills (16-2, 10-1) to a Section 3-6A win. Sean Kelly scored 16 points to pace Penn-Trafford (5-13, 1-10), which trailed only 26-21 at halftime.

Highlands 57, Greensburg Salem 49 — Highlands (9-9, 4-4) opened a 28-17 lead en route to a Section 3-5A win. Mitch DeZort had 17 points for the Golden Rams. Marvel McGowan scored 23 points to lead Greensburg Salem (6-12, 0-8).

Deer Lakes 50, Derry 38 — Conner Watt had 11 points for Derry (6-11, 3-6) in a Section 1-4A loss. The Trojans have lost three in a row. Noah Darsie had 13 points for Deer Lakes (9-8, 5-5).

Freeport 66, Yough 50 — Yough made a 23-6 run in the fourth quarter but couldn't rally in a Section 1-4A loss. John McClaren had 27 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Cougars (1-18, 0-10). Ben Beale scored 17 for No. 5 Freeport (13-6, 8-1).

Valley 59, Mt. Pleasant 44 — Keith Kalp had a game-high 16 points, but it wasn't enough for Mt. Pleasant (4-14, 3-6) in a Section 1-4A loss. Dru Stokes had 13 points for Valley (9-9, 6-4).

Southmoreland 81, Brownsville 54 — The No. 4 Scotties jumped out a 22-9 lead and rolled to a win in Section 4-3A. Brandon Stone scored 41 points and Tommy Pisula had 19 for Southmoreland (15-3, 8-2).

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Riverview 49 — Ben Hertzog scored 15 points to pace the No. 1 Centurions (17-0, 10-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Jack Liberatore and Alvin Ross had 13 points and Neal McDermott added 12 for GCC, which led 37-16 at halftime.

Girls basketball

Norwin 53, Fox Chapel 43 — Danielle McMaster had 13 points and Magen Polczynski scored 11 as No. 5 Norwin (13-5, 7-2) won a Section 2-6A contest.

Penn Hills 48, Penn-Trafford 41 — Despite a late rally by the Warriors, No. 3 Penn Hills (15-2, 8-0) held on for a Section 2-6A win. Desiree Oliver had 16 points for the section-leading Indians. Kylie Grabowski scored 12 for fourth-place Penn-Trafford (10-8, 3-5), which finished on a 15-8 run.

Wrestling

Daton Fix handed Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee one of the few losses in his career, keeping Lee from winning the 2015 UWW Cadet National tournament. Fix won the best-of-three series.

Now Lee gets a chance to avenge that loss, as the two are scheduled to meet in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on March 25 at Pitt.

Fix, an Oklahoma State recruit from Sand Springs, Okla., wrestles at 132 pounds. Lee, an Iowa recruit, is ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 126.

“He beat me,” Lee said in 2015. “There are no excuses. He's very good.”

Lee was a World Champion in 2016 and Fix returned with a bronze medal.

Monday's late highlights

• Danielle Zemba scored 15 points for Derry (6-11, 1-10) in a 53-46 loss to Belle Vernon in a Section 3-4A girls basketball game. Kelsey Green had 17 points for the Leopards.

• Jamie Mauro had a goal and four assists and Oldrich Virag had two goals and three assists as Franklin Regional (15-0) won a PIHL Class A game 13-0 over Greensburg Salem.

• Nathan Mickey had a hat trick for Penn-Trafford (6-9) in a 7-3 loss to Hampton (9-3-3).