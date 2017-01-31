Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 3 Bishop Canevin takes down No. 2 Sewickley Academy

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Mitchell King hit a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left to lift no. 3 Bishop Canevin to a 60-58 victory over No. 2 Sewickley Academy in a Section 3-2A boys basketball game Tuesday night.

King had 12 points and Walter Bonds scored 31 for the Crusaders (15-3, 10-1), who have won eight straight games.

Justin Pryor scored 17 points and Nate Ridgeway added 16 for Sewickley Academy (13-4, 9-2).

Pine-Richland 68, Central Catholic 59 — Phil Jurkovec had 20 points and Andrew Petcash and Andrew Kristofic each scored 14 as No. 1 Pine-Richland (19-0, 9-0) won in Section 2-6A.

Canon-McMillan 64, Bethel Park 63 — Britton Beachy scored on a lob in the paint at the buzzer as Canon-McMillan earned a Section 2-6A win. Beachy had 21 points and Jason Fowlkes added 17 for the Big Macs (14-5, 6-3). Ryan Meis had 21 points for Bethel Park (4-14, 0-9).

Montour 83, Mars 70 — Montour used a 24-11 run in the third quarter to pull ahead for a Section 2-5A victory. Dominic Sleva and Cameron Colliers each had 21 points for the Spartans (8-8, 4-5). Cade Hetzler scored 17 points and Ben Lewis had 15 for No. 5 Mars (11-8, 6-3). Robby Carmody added 13 in his return from an ankle injury.

Beaver Falls 77, Quaker Valley 66 — Josh Creach and Bryce Strati each had 23 points to help Beaver Falls (9-7, 6-5) win a Section 2-4A contest. Kyle Wolf had 29 points for Quaker Valley (16-2, 9-2).

Lincoln Park 66, Aliquippa 60 — Nelly Cummings had 27 points as No. 1 Lincoln Park (15-4, 8-0) held off Aliquippa (9-11, 5-3) in a Section 1-3A game.

Avonworth 93, Freedom 44 — Garrett Day had 18 points, had 11 rebounds and added 10 assists as Avonworth (11-7, 5-3) won a Section 2-3A game. Matt Crilley added 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Lopes.

OLSH 68, Laurel 66 — Desmond Ross had 22 points, including a jump shot in the final seconds that sealed a Section 3-2A victory for No. 4 OLSH (12-5, 8-3). Mason Mraz had 21 points for Laurel (13-6, 6-5).

Recruiting

On the eve of national signing day, New Castle's Geno Stone announced he was de-committing from Kent State to accept a scholarship offer from Iowa.

The 6-foot, 185 quarterback/defensive back made 10 interceptions for the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up. He also threw for 1,447 yards and ran for almost 700.

• Penn Hills senior Rick Squires, a 6-1, 196-pound athlete, made a verbal commitment to Buffalo.

