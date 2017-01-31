High school scores, schedules for Jan. 31, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 68, North Allegheny 55
Pine-Richland 68, Central Catholic 59
Seneca Valley 57, Shaler 53
Section 2
Baldwin 58, Upper St. Clair 48
Canon-McMillan 64, Bethel Park 63
Mt. Lebanon 60, Connellsville 48
Section 3
Fox Chapel 53, Norwin 40
Latrobe 77, Hempfield 58
Penn Hills 71, Penn-Trafford 48
Woodland Hills 70, Plum 60
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 79, Ringgold 72
Laurel Highlands 63, Thomas Jefferson 51
McKeesport 86, West Mifflin 56
Section 2
Hampton 95, Chartiers Valley 82
Montour 83, Mars 70
Moon 59, Knoch 41
Section 3
Armstrong 46, Gateway 39
Franklin Regional 49, Kiski Area 36
Highlands 57, Greensburg Salem 49
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 50, Derry 38
Freeport 66, Yough 50
Valley 59, Mt. Pleasant 44
Section 2
Ambridge 56, Blackhawk 52
Beaver 53, Central Valley 51
Beaver Falls 77, Quaker Valley 66
New Castle 78, Hopewell 37
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 57
Keystone Oaks 47, Belle Vernon 46
McGuffey 73, Waynesburg 46
Uniontown 64, South Fayette 57 (OT)
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 57, Mohawk 47
Lincoln Park 66, Aliquippa 60
Riverside 83, New Brighton 47
Section 2
Avonworth 93, Freedom 44
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 56, Brentwood 18
Seton-La Salle 59, Carlynton 58
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 58, South Allegheny 43
Burrell 67, Steel Valley 65
Shady Side Academy 54, East Allegheny 47
Section 4
Burgettstown 44, Beth-Center 26
Southmoreland 81, Brownsville 54
Washington 85, Charleroi 57
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Riverview 49
Leechburg 48, Jeannette 45
Summit Academy 97, Serra Catholic 87
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 76, Bentworth 43
Fort Cherry 88, Frazier 58
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 60, Sewickley Academy 58
Neshannock 75, Sto-Rox 63
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 68, Laurel 66
Shenango 64, Northgate 44
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 70, Quigley Catholic 48
Union 70, Holy Family Academy 41
Vincentian Academy 78, Western Beaver 44
Section 2
Avella 58, Geibel 42
Clairton 68, West Greene 44
Monessen 106, Mapletown 22
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 52, Propel Andrew Street 44
Imani Christian 90, Trinity Christian 60
St. Joseph 74, Winchester Thurston 51
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian 73, First Baptist Christian Academy 50
District 8
City League
Allderdice 60, Carrick 46
Obama Academy 71, Brashear 31
Westinghouse 71, Perry Traditional Academy 57
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at First Love Christian, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 35, Seneca Valley 32
Section 2
Norwin 53, Fox Chapel 42
Penn Hills 48, Penn-Trafford 41
Class 2A
Section 2
Ellis School 50, Springdale 13
Class A
Jefferson-Morgan 36, Geibel 30
Nonsection
Burgettstown 55, Bentworth 29
Cheswick Christian 37, First Baptist Christian 33
Freeport 52, Shady Side Academy 44
Mapletown 57, Hundred, W.Va. 23
District 8
City League
Allderdice 70, Carrick 47
Obama Academy 63, Brashear 39
Westinghouse 57, Perry Traditional Academy 31
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
California at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Erie McDowell at Penn Hills, 7:45 p.m.; Montour at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Westinghouse, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at United, 7:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Punxsutawney at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Class AAA
Armstrong at Central Catholic (n)
Class AA
Quaker Valley 8, Fox Chapel 1
Class A
Kiski Area at Westmont Hilltop, ppd.
Swimming
Boys
Tuesday's result
Plum 101, Shady Side Academy 67
Girls
Tuesday's result
Plum 91, Shady Side Academy 79
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Wednesday's schedule
Class AAA
First round
Trinty (8-4) at Kiski Area (15-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (9-3) vs. Shaler (10-2) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (6-2) vs. Seneca Valley (7-5) at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Butler (8-2) at Waynesburg (11-3), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (7-3) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-2) vs. Connellsville (6-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. West Allegheny (6-1) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; North Hills (8-5) at Canon-McMillan (8-1), 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Fort Cherry (4-2) at Burrell (8-5), 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-9) vs. Burgettstown (7-1) at Burrell, 6 p.m.; Derry (17-2) vs. Ellwood City (8-9) at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Laurel (6-5) at McGuffey (16-3), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (3-4) at Freedom (11-3), 6 p.m.; Bentworth (5-3) vs. Valley (5-2) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (5-3) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy (3-3) at South Fayette (16-2), 6 p.m.
