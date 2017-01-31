Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Jan. 31, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 68, North Allegheny 55

Pine-Richland 68, Central Catholic 59

Seneca Valley 57, Shaler 53

Section 2

Baldwin 58, Upper St. Clair 48

Canon-McMillan 64, Bethel Park 63

Mt. Lebanon 60, Connellsville 48

Section 3

Fox Chapel 53, Norwin 40

Latrobe 77, Hempfield 58

Penn Hills 71, Penn-Trafford 48

Woodland Hills 70, Plum 60

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 79, Ringgold 72

Laurel Highlands 63, Thomas Jefferson 51

McKeesport 86, West Mifflin 56

Section 2

Hampton 95, Chartiers Valley 82

Montour 83, Mars 70

Moon 59, Knoch 41

Section 3

Armstrong 46, Gateway 39

Franklin Regional 49, Kiski Area 36

Highlands 57, Greensburg Salem 49

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 50, Derry 38

Freeport 66, Yough 50

Valley 59, Mt. Pleasant 44

Section 2

Ambridge 56, Blackhawk 52

Beaver 53, Central Valley 51

Beaver Falls 77, Quaker Valley 66

New Castle 78, Hopewell 37

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 57

Keystone Oaks 47, Belle Vernon 46

McGuffey 73, Waynesburg 46

Uniontown 64, South Fayette 57 (OT)

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 57, Mohawk 47

Lincoln Park 66, Aliquippa 60

Riverside 83, New Brighton 47

Section 2

Avonworth 93, Freedom 44

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 56, Brentwood 18

Seton-La Salle 59, Carlynton 58

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 58, South Allegheny 43

Burrell 67, Steel Valley 65

Shady Side Academy 54, East Allegheny 47

Section 4

Burgettstown 44, Beth-Center 26

Southmoreland 81, Brownsville 54

Washington 85, Charleroi 57

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Riverview 49

Leechburg 48, Jeannette 45

Summit Academy 97, Serra Catholic 87

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 76, Bentworth 43

Fort Cherry 88, Frazier 58

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 60, Sewickley Academy 58

Neshannock 75, Sto-Rox 63

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 68, Laurel 66

Shenango 64, Northgate 44

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 70, Quigley Catholic 48

Union 70, Holy Family Academy 41

Vincentian Academy 78, Western Beaver 44

Section 2

Avella 58, Geibel 42

Clairton 68, West Greene 44

Monessen 106, Mapletown 22

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 52, Propel Andrew Street 44

Imani Christian 90, Trinity Christian 60

St. Joseph 74, Winchester Thurston 51

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian 73, First Baptist Christian Academy 50

District 8

City League

Allderdice 60, Carrick 46

Obama Academy 71, Brashear 31

Westinghouse 71, Perry Traditional Academy 57

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at First Love Christian, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 35, Seneca Valley 32

Section 2

Norwin 53, Fox Chapel 42

Penn Hills 48, Penn-Trafford 41

Class 2A

Section 2

Ellis School 50, Springdale 13

Class A

Jefferson-Morgan 36, Geibel 30

Nonsection

Burgettstown 55, Bentworth 29

Cheswick Christian 37, First Baptist Christian 33

Freeport 52, Shady Side Academy 44

Mapletown 57, Hundred, W.Va. 23

District 8

City League

Allderdice 70, Carrick 47

Obama Academy 63, Brashear 39

Westinghouse 57, Perry Traditional Academy 31

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

California at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Erie McDowell at Penn Hills, 7:45 p.m.; Montour at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Westinghouse, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 7:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Punxsutawney at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Class AAA

Armstrong at Central Catholic (n)

Class AA

Quaker Valley 8, Fox Chapel 1

Class A

Kiski Area at Westmont Hilltop, ppd.

Swimming

Boys

Tuesday's result

Plum 101, Shady Side Academy 67

Girls

Tuesday's result

Plum 91, Shady Side Academy 79

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday's schedule

Class AAA

First round

Trinty (8-4) at Kiski Area (15-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (9-3) vs. Shaler (10-2) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (6-2) vs. Seneca Valley (7-5) at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Butler (8-2) at Waynesburg (11-3), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (7-3) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-2) vs. Connellsville (6-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. West Allegheny (6-1) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; North Hills (8-5) at Canon-McMillan (8-1), 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Fort Cherry (4-2) at Burrell (8-5), 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-9) vs. Burgettstown (7-1) at Burrell, 6 p.m.; Derry (17-2) vs. Ellwood City (8-9) at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Laurel (6-5) at McGuffey (16-3), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (3-4) at Freedom (11-3), 6 p.m.; Bentworth (5-3) vs. Valley (5-2) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (5-3) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy (3-3) at South Fayette (16-2), 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.