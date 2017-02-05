Westmoreland high school sports week ahead: Feb. 6, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in high school sports:

Monday

Franklin Regional's girls basketball team clinched a playoff spot Friday, so the Panthers (11-8, 6-4) will take momentum into their postseason tune-up against visiting Mars (14-5, 8-2) in Section 4-5A.

• Girls' Section 3-4A wants to take its playoff race down to the wire. Four teams remain in contention for the final two spots: Elizabeth Forward (10-10, 7-5), Belle Vernon (12-8, 7-5), Mt. Pleasant (10-9, 6-6) and Southmoreland (13-7, 5-7). Belle Vernon hosts Keystone Oaks, Southmoreland goes to South Park, and Yough visits Mt. Pleasant.

• Jeannette senior guard Olivia Sirnic needs 22 points to reach 1,000 for her career. Jeannette hosts Carmichaels.

• The PIAA Class AA and AAA team wrestling championships begin in the preliminary round at various sites. Derry visits District 10 champion Harbor Creek.

• Latrobe hockey (7-7-1) is eyeing a playoff berth as it faces host Hampton (9-3-3) in a Class AA Eastern Conference game at 7 p.m. at Ice Connection.

• Another PIHL game to watch is Franklin Regional (15-0) at Kiski Area (10-5) in a Class A Eastern Conference game at 6:30 p.m. at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Franklin Regional has outscored its opponents 115-6.

Tuesday

In the rematch many have been waiting for, No. 4 Latrobe (16-3, 10-2) visits No. 2 Fox Chapel (18-1, 11-1) in Section 3-6A boys basketball. Fox Chapel handed Latrobe its first section loss in a thriller Jan. 13 in Latrobe. The Wildcats came back from 12 down late in the third quarter only to fall 84-82 in overtime. Latrobe still has a shot at the section title.

• The Hempfield boys need a win to increase their chances of getting into the WPIAL Class 6A basketball playoffs. The Spartans (7-13, 4-8) will look for a season sweep when they visit Penn-Trafford (5-14, 1-11) in a Section 3-6A game.

• Franklin Regional (10-9, 5-4) at Greenburg Salem (6-13, 0-9) is a noteworthy Section 3-5A game, and Greensburg Central Catholic (18-0, 10-0) will look to secure its eighth consecutive section title and 15th straight win at home as it faces Summit Academy (8-10, 7-4).

• The Hempfield (12-5, 4-4) and Penn-Trafford (10-9, 3-6) girls face off in Harrison City in a tune-up for two local playoff qualifiers in Section 2-6A.

• Hempfield hockey (7-8) can move closer to the PIHL playoffs with a win over Fox Chapel (0-16) at Alpha Complex in Harmar.

• The WPIAL team rifle championships will be contested at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen's Club. Section 3 co-champion Hempfield (10-1) will be in the field.

Thursday

Pending particular outcomes from Monday, Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland could be for a playoff spot in Section 3-4A girls hoops.

• Jeannette's girls will look to give No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic a better game in Carbon.

• Boys Class 3A No. 2 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic will visit Franklin Regional for a playoff tune-up.

• First-round matches start in the PIAA team wrestling championships at Giant Center in Hershey. WPIAL champions Kiski Area (Class AAA) and Burrell (AA) will be in action.

• The WPIAL individual rifle championships take place at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen's Club.

Friday

Another much-anticipated boys basketball rematch happens at Jeannette as the Jayhawks host No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 1-2A. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.

• Penn Hills at Latrobe could be for the section title in 3-6A boys hoops.

• Norwin visits Hempfield in a 6A girls-boys doubleheader.

• PIAA team wrestling moves into the quarterfinal and semifinals rounds in Hershey.

Saturday

Team wrestling champions will be crowned in PIAA Class AAA and AA at Hershey's Giant Center.

• The Hempfield and Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball teams will be in action at the Penn Hills County Challenge, a showcase that features some of the top teams from several counties. Hempfield plays Chartiers Valley, and Greensburg Central, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, plays host and 6A No. 2 Penn Hills.