Basketball

High school notebook: GCC boys chasing unbeaten season
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Neal McDermott (11) celebrates a basket and foul for a three point opportunity against Serra Catholic in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) scores and is fouled by Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) during the second period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Laura Graytok (24) is called for a charging foul on Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Latrobe. Hempfield leads at halftime 29-26.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Derry’s Tyler Balega rushes against Central Valley during the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Derry. Derry won 33-20.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jassan Eubank (6) breaks a tackle attempt by Jeannette's Gio Vonne Sanders on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, at GCC.

The players have talked about it, senior Neal McDermott said. It hasn't been complete taboo to mention finishing the regular season undefeated at Greensburg Central Catholic.

It is the reality of the situation.

“It would be nice, but we have even bigger goals,” McDermott said.

No boys basketball team at GCC has finished the regular season with a perfect record.

The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Centurions (18-0) have come close of late, finishing 21-1 last season to tie the school record for regular-season record.

GCC is ranked No. 3 in the state in 2A. GCC and Pine-Richland (19-0) are the only unbeaten teams in the WPIAL.

“We have high expectations,” McDermott said. “We want to win everything we can, including a WPIAL and state championship. We're reaching for the stars.”

GCC coach Greg Bisignani wants the season to be a slow process and approaches it with a marathon mentality.

“We try to keep focused on one game at a time,” he said. “We want to play as well as we can each time we take the floor.”

GCC has two games left before the playoffs: home against Summit Academy Tuesday and at Jeannette next Friday.

Playoff spots

The boys basketball playoff picture in Westmoreland County isn't settled yet.

Qualifiers include Latrobe (6A), Kiski Area (5A), Burrell (3A), Southmoreland (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), Jeannette (2A) and Monessen (A).

But a few teams are on the bubble with just more than a week left in the regular season.

They are: Hempfield (6A), Norwin (6A), Franklin Regional (5A), Derry (4A) and Mt. Pleasant (4A).

On the girls side, heading into Thursday's action, qualifiers included Norwin, Hempfield and Penn-Trafford in 6A; Greensburg Salem (5A) and Greensburg C.C. (2A).

Franklin Regional (5A), Mt. Pleasant (4A), Southmoreland (4A) and Burrell (4A) were on the bubble.

Milestone chasing

A pair of local girls are nearing the 1,000-point mark for their careers.

Latrobe's Laura Graytok, a junior guard, has 944 points. The Wildcats play Friday and Saturday and have two games left after that.

Graytok leads all Westmoreland County girls in scoring at 21 points a game.

Jeannette senior Olivia Sirnic, meantime, had 926 points with four games left in her career.

That despite missing several games as a sophomore.

Recruiting

Several area football players made commitments to Division II schools.

Some schools were surprised to see certain names fall into the bargain bin but are reveling in their “gets.”

• Derry standout running back and linebacker Tyler Balega chose Seton Hill. Balega rushed for 1,726 yards and 27 touchdowns to help lead Derry (11-1) to the WPIAL quarterfinals last season.

• Greensburg Central Catholic's Jassan Eubank, who played tight end, linebacker and defensive end, is heading to Edinboro.

• Cal (Pa.) picked up three from Westmoreland County: Norwin's Aaron Carr (6-1, 195), a running back and strong safety, Hempfield two-way tackle Anthony LeDonne (6-2, 290), and Monessen lineman Marc Gibson (6-5, 295).

• Norwin two-way lineman Nolan Brough (6-2, 260) signed with Gannon.

Record swim

Hempfield's boys 200-yard freestyle relay broke a 12-year-old school record Monday during an 86-77 win over Kiski Area that brought the Spartans' record to 8-0.

The team of Gavin Mayo, Alex Hervol, Adam Toth and Cole Stinebiser finished in 1 minute, 28.80 seconds to erase the previous mark of 1:28.82.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

