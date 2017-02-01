High school scores, schedules for Feb. 1, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
California 62, Carmichaels 28
Nonsection
Beaver 84, South Side Beaver 57
Belle Vernon 76, Mt. Pleasant 46
Bentworth 63, Mapletown 20
Deer Lakes 74, St. Joseph 51
Geibel 86, Jefferson-Morgan 83
Monessen 74, Southmoreland 73
Rochester 59, Carlynton 52
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 71, United 39
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at United, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
California 47, Carmichaels 27
Nonsection
Frazier 64, Albert Gallatin 35
Montour 64, Quaker Valley 46
Penn Hills 69, Erie McDowell 21
District 6
Nonsection
West Shamokin 62, Punxsutawney 36
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellis School at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday's results
Ambridge 5, Beaver Falls 2
Butler 7, North Allegheny 0
Greensburg Salem 5, Yough 2
Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 0
Girls
Wednesday's results
Beaver Falls 5, Ambridge 2
Butler 7, North Allegheny 0
Greensburg Central catholic 4, Penn-Trafford 3
Greensburg Salem 7, Yough 0
Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 0
Hockey
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Butler at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8:40 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Bishop Canevin at West Allegheny, 6:40 p.m.; North Hills at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Bishop McCort at Greensburg Salem, 9:15 p.m.; Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Wheeling Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 8:20 p.m.; Wheeling Park at Beaver, 8:45 p.m.
Division II
Connellsville at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Greensburg Catholic at Trinity, 9:20 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic at Ringgold, 6:15 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Morgantown, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
First round
Belle Vernon 43, West Allegheny 30
Canon-McMillan 55, North Hills 13
Franklin Regional 40, Seneca Valley 27
Greensburg Salem 40, Shaler 33
Kiski Area 69, Trinty 6
North Allegheny 64, Peters Township 6
Penn-Trafford 39, Connellsville 30
Waynesburg 41, Butler 29
Quarterfinals
Canon-McMillan 43, Belle Vernon 23
Franklin Regional 38, Waynesburg 20
Kiski Area 51, Greensburg Salem 15
North Allegheny 42, Penn-Trafford 28
Class AA
First round
Beth-Center 39, Chartiers-Houston 30
Burgettstown 54, Keystone Oaks 24
Burrell 69, Fort Cherry 6
Derry 63, Ellwood City 14
Freedom 57, Elizabeth Forward 21
McGuffey 57, Laurel 24
South Fayette 75, Summit Academy 6
Valley 52, Bentworth 30
Quarterfinals
Burrell 66, Burgettstown 6
Derry 42, McGuffey 18
Freedom 44, Valley 30
South Fayette 52, Beth-Center 22
Nonsection
Hampton 40, Thomas Jefferson 38
Pine-Richland 45, Central Catholic 27
Summaries
Class AAA
Greensburg Salem 40, Shaler 33
106: Ryan Sullivan (S) wbf.
113: Mason Jobe (GS) wbf.
120: Dylan Winters (S) wbf.
126: Ian Scarberry (S) d. Dajauhn Hertzog (GS), 7-6.
132: Garrett Reinsfelder (S) t.f. Jake Alwine (GS), 19-2.
138: Eric Warren (S) m.d. Ian Ewing (GS), 9-0.
145: Joseph Williams (GS) p. Ed Schearer (S), :43.
152: Jake Pollack (S) d. Luke Ewing (GS), 9-6.
160: Jesse Quatse (GS) m.d. Jon Frazier (S), 12-4.
170: Alec Shaw (GS) wbf.
182: Teeghan Hahn (GS) wbf.
195: Tommy McChesney (GS) wbf.
220: Ron D'Amico (S) p. Trent Patrick (GS), :45.
285: William Gongaware (GS) p. Julian Schiebel (S), 2:50.
Kiski Area 51, Greensburg Salem 15
106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Mason Jobe (GS), :51.
*113: Jared Curcio (KA) wbf.
120: Matt Siszka (KA) wbf.
126: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Dajauhn Hertzog (GS), 18-3, 4:58.
132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jake Alwine (GS), 1:35
138: Cam Connor (KA) t.f. Ian Ewing (GS), 15-0, 4:30.
145: Joey Blumer (KA) t.f. Joseph Williams (GS), 16-0, 4:14.
152: Luke Ewing (GS) d. Collin Murray (KA), 9-5.
160: Jesse Quatse (GS) p. Logan Pollick (KA), 3:40.
170: Alec Shaw (GS) d. Brad Nagy (KA), 8-2.
182: Teegan Hahn (GS) d. Vinny Romano (KA), 5-4.
195: Danny Starr (KA) d. Tommy McChesney (GS), 3-0.
220: Tommy Starr (KA) d. Trent Patrick (GS), 5-0.
285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. William Gongaware (GS), 2:49.
Kiski Area 69, Trinity 6
106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Hunter Hickle (T), :56.
113: Jared Curcio (KA) t.f. AD Nelson (T), 15-0.
120: Matt Siszka (KA) p. Kyle Gonzales (T), 2:32.
126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Daniel Boardley (T), 2:44.
132: Jack Blumer (KA) d. DJ Long (T), 5-4.
138: Cam Connor (KA) p. Michael Hertig (T), 1:16.
145: Joey Blumer (KA) wbf.
152: Donte Cecchine (T) p. Nick Delp (KA), 5:23.
160: Logan Pollick (KA) p. Kenny Ealy (T), 1:41.
170: Brad Nagy (KA) d. Jarrod Rice (T), 6-2.
182: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Dawson Leavines (T), 1:45.
195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Xane Stock (T), 1:25.
220: Tom Starr (KA) m.d. Dom Quarture (T), 13-0.
285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. Will Edgar (T), 2:26.
Class AA
Burrell 66, Burgettstown 6
106: Trent Valovchik (Burr) p. Billy Brown, 1:04
113: Bryan Gaul (Burr) p. Cameron Bertolotti, :58
120: Trent Bechtold (Burr) p. P.J. Smith, 1:54
126: Dillan Jeffrey (Burr) p. Austin Ryan, :50
132: Ethan Awes (Burr) wbf
138*: Daniel McCarthy (Burr) d. Dan Mullins, 6-0
145: Corey Christie (Burr) wbf
152: Shaun Gates (Burr) d. Darrell Bails, 7-5 OT
160: Austin Mele (Burr) p. Austin Walters, 1:25
170: Dan Hydock (Burr) p. Kyle Conley, 4:50
182: Anthony Marra (Burr) p. Jacob Paich, :14
195: Mason Slahtovsky (Burr) d. Ethan Brothers, 7-4
220: Riley Kemper (Burg) p. Phil Coutch, 4:24
285: No match
Burrell 69, Fort Cherry 6
106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Jacob Merriman, :52.
113: Bryan Gaul (B) wbf.
120: Trent Bechtold (B) wbf.
126: Dillan Jeffrey (B) d. Nic Candelore, 8-5.
132*: Ethan Awes (B) p. Mason Sweetie, 3:42.
138: Dan McCarthy (B) d. Noah Babirad, 6-1.
145: Sean Stuben (B) d. Layton Sturgeon, 4-2.
152: Corey Christie (B) p. Shane McIntyre, 3:47.
160: Shaun Gates (B) p. Matt Cook, :23.
170: Austin Mele (B) p. Shane Smith, :55.
182: Dan Hydock (B) wbf.
195: Anthony Marra (B) wbf.
220: Mason Slahtovsky (B) wbf.
285: Josh Kumer (FC) p. Phil Coutch, 2:28.
* Starting weight class
Derry 63, Ellwood City 14
106: Kace Sabedra (D) p. Jake Alberts, 1:37.
113: Tyler Baird (EC) t.f. Garrett Lenhart, 15-0 (2:38).
120: Jason Baker (DA) p. Matt King, :32.
126: Shawn Broadway (DA) wbf.
132: Onreey Stewart (DA) p. Shane Fitzpatrick, :54.
138: Donavan Chambers (EC) m.d. Ty Miller, 14-0.
145: Trey Weinell (DA) d. Braden Strohecker, 11-8.
152: Austin Walley (EC) m.d. Dillon Kirtland, 17-0 (3:29).
160: Colton Nemcheck (DA) wbf.
*170: Hunter Hebenthal (DA) wbf.
182: Dom DeLuca (DA) wbf.
195: Matt Marron (DA) wbf.
220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) wbf.
285: Noah Wiencek (DA) wbf.
Derry 42, McGuffey 18
106: Kace Sabedra (DA) d. Seth Burgdolt, 7-1.
113: Colton McCallen (DA) wbf.
120: Jason Baker (DA) t.f. Jake Garrety, 15-0 (6:00).
126: Jett Pattison (McG) d. Shawn Broadway, 7-3.
132: Onreey Stewart (D) d. Teague Nicolella, 10-8.
138: Trey Weinell (DA) m.d. Mason Burgdolt, 10-0.
145: Jeff McConn (McG) d. Dom Jellison, 5-1.
152: Bryton Johnson (McG) d. Gannon Lenhart, 8-1.
160: Christian Clutter (DA) wbf.
170: Colton Nemcheck (DA) p. Dalton Lough, 1:23.
*182: Dom DeLuca (D) p. Dalton McCuen, :49.
195: Luke Shingle (McG) d. Matt Marron, 7-3.
220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) d. Noah Cline, 5-2.
285: Noah Wiencek (DA) p. Ed Shingle, 4:41.
