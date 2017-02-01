Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 1, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

California 62, Carmichaels 28

Nonsection

Beaver 84, South Side Beaver 57

Belle Vernon 76, Mt. Pleasant 46

Bentworth 63, Mapletown 20

Deer Lakes 74, St. Joseph 51

Geibel 86, Jefferson-Morgan 83

Monessen 74, Southmoreland 73

Rochester 59, Carlynton 52

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 71, United 39

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

California 47, Carmichaels 27

Nonsection

Frazier 64, Albert Gallatin 35

Montour 64, Quaker Valley 46

Penn Hills 69, Erie McDowell 21

District 6

Nonsection

West Shamokin 62, Punxsutawney 36

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday's results

Ambridge 5, Beaver Falls 2

Butler 7, North Allegheny 0

Greensburg Salem 5, Yough 2

Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 0

Girls

Wednesday's results

Beaver Falls 5, Ambridge 2

Butler 7, North Allegheny 0

Greensburg Central catholic 4, Penn-Trafford 3

Greensburg Salem 7, Yough 0

Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 0

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Butler at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8:40 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Bishop Canevin at West Allegheny, 6:40 p.m.; North Hills at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Bishop McCort at Greensburg Salem, 9:15 p.m.; Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Wheeling Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 8:20 p.m.; Wheeling Park at Beaver, 8:45 p.m.

Division II

Connellsville at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Greensburg Catholic at Trinity, 9:20 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic at Ringgold, 6:15 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Morgantown, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

First round

Belle Vernon 43, West Allegheny 30

Canon-McMillan 55, North Hills 13

Franklin Regional 40, Seneca Valley 27

Greensburg Salem 40, Shaler 33

Kiski Area 69, Trinty 6

North Allegheny 64, Peters Township 6

Penn-Trafford 39, Connellsville 30

Waynesburg 41, Butler 29

Quarterfinals

Canon-McMillan 43, Belle Vernon 23

Franklin Regional 38, Waynesburg 20

Kiski Area 51, Greensburg Salem 15

North Allegheny 42, Penn-Trafford 28

Class AA

First round

Beth-Center 39, Chartiers-Houston 30

Burgettstown 54, Keystone Oaks 24

Burrell 69, Fort Cherry 6

Derry 63, Ellwood City 14

Freedom 57, Elizabeth Forward 21

McGuffey 57, Laurel 24

South Fayette 75, Summit Academy 6

Valley 52, Bentworth 30

Quarterfinals

Burrell 66, Burgettstown 6

Derry 42, McGuffey 18

Freedom 44, Valley 30

South Fayette 52, Beth-Center 22

Nonsection

Hampton 40, Thomas Jefferson 38

Pine-Richland 45, Central Catholic 27

Summaries

Class AAA

Greensburg Salem 40, Shaler 33

106: Ryan Sullivan (S) wbf.

113: Mason Jobe (GS) wbf.

120: Dylan Winters (S) wbf.

126: Ian Scarberry (S) d. Dajauhn Hertzog (GS), 7-6.

132: Garrett Reinsfelder (S) t.f. Jake Alwine (GS), 19-2.

138: Eric Warren (S) m.d. Ian Ewing (GS), 9-0.

145: Joseph Williams (GS) p. Ed Schearer (S), :43.

152: Jake Pollack (S) d. Luke Ewing (GS), 9-6.

160: Jesse Quatse (GS) m.d. Jon Frazier (S), 12-4.

170: Alec Shaw (GS) wbf.

182: Teeghan Hahn (GS) wbf.

195: Tommy McChesney (GS) wbf.

220: Ron D'Amico (S) p. Trent Patrick (GS), :45.

285: William Gongaware (GS) p. Julian Schiebel (S), 2:50.

Kiski Area 51, Greensburg Salem 15

106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Mason Jobe (GS), :51.

*113: Jared Curcio (KA) wbf.

120: Matt Siszka (KA) wbf.

126: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Dajauhn Hertzog (GS), 18-3, 4:58.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jake Alwine (GS), 1:35

138: Cam Connor (KA) t.f. Ian Ewing (GS), 15-0, 4:30.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) t.f. Joseph Williams (GS), 16-0, 4:14.

152: Luke Ewing (GS) d. Collin Murray (KA), 9-5.

160: Jesse Quatse (GS) p. Logan Pollick (KA), 3:40.

170: Alec Shaw (GS) d. Brad Nagy (KA), 8-2.

182: Teegan Hahn (GS) d. Vinny Romano (KA), 5-4.

195: Danny Starr (KA) d. Tommy McChesney (GS), 3-0.

220: Tommy Starr (KA) d. Trent Patrick (GS), 5-0.

285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. William Gongaware (GS), 2:49.

Kiski Area 69, Trinity 6

106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Hunter Hickle (T), :56.

113: Jared Curcio (KA) t.f. AD Nelson (T), 15-0.

120: Matt Siszka (KA) p. Kyle Gonzales (T), 2:32.

126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Daniel Boardley (T), 2:44.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) d. DJ Long (T), 5-4.

138: Cam Connor (KA) p. Michael Hertig (T), 1:16.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) wbf.

152: Donte Cecchine (T) p. Nick Delp (KA), 5:23.

160: Logan Pollick (KA) p. Kenny Ealy (T), 1:41.

170: Brad Nagy (KA) d. Jarrod Rice (T), 6-2.

182: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Dawson Leavines (T), 1:45.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Xane Stock (T), 1:25.

220: Tom Starr (KA) m.d. Dom Quarture (T), 13-0.

285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. Will Edgar (T), 2:26.

Class AA

Burrell 66, Burgettstown 6

106: Trent Valovchik (Burr) p. Billy Brown, 1:04

113: Bryan Gaul (Burr) p. Cameron Bertolotti, :58

120: Trent Bechtold (Burr) p. P.J. Smith, 1:54

126: Dillan Jeffrey (Burr) p. Austin Ryan, :50

132: Ethan Awes (Burr) wbf

138*: Daniel McCarthy (Burr) d. Dan Mullins, 6-0

145: Corey Christie (Burr) wbf

152: Shaun Gates (Burr) d. Darrell Bails, 7-5 OT

160: Austin Mele (Burr) p. Austin Walters, 1:25

170: Dan Hydock (Burr) p. Kyle Conley, 4:50

182: Anthony Marra (Burr) p. Jacob Paich, :14

195: Mason Slahtovsky (Burr) d. Ethan Brothers, 7-4

220: Riley Kemper (Burg) p. Phil Coutch, 4:24

285: No match

Burrell 69, Fort Cherry 6

106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Jacob Merriman, :52.

113: Bryan Gaul (B) wbf.

120: Trent Bechtold (B) wbf.

126: Dillan Jeffrey (B) d. Nic Candelore, 8-5.

132*: Ethan Awes (B) p. Mason Sweetie, 3:42.

138: Dan McCarthy (B) d. Noah Babirad, 6-1.

145: Sean Stuben (B) d. Layton Sturgeon, 4-2.

152: Corey Christie (B) p. Shane McIntyre, 3:47.

160: Shaun Gates (B) p. Matt Cook, :23.

170: Austin Mele (B) p. Shane Smith, :55.

182: Dan Hydock (B) wbf.

195: Anthony Marra (B) wbf.

220: Mason Slahtovsky (B) wbf.

285: Josh Kumer (FC) p. Phil Coutch, 2:28.

* Starting weight class

Derry 63, Ellwood City 14

106: Kace Sabedra (D) p. Jake Alberts, 1:37.

113: Tyler Baird (EC) t.f. Garrett Lenhart, 15-0 (2:38).

120: Jason Baker (DA) p. Matt King, :32.

126: Shawn Broadway (DA) wbf.

132: Onreey Stewart (DA) p. Shane Fitzpatrick, :54.

138: Donavan Chambers (EC) m.d. Ty Miller, 14-0.

145: Trey Weinell (DA) d. Braden Strohecker, 11-8.

152: Austin Walley (EC) m.d. Dillon Kirtland, 17-0 (3:29).

160: Colton Nemcheck (DA) wbf.

*170: Hunter Hebenthal (DA) wbf.

182: Dom DeLuca (DA) wbf.

195: Matt Marron (DA) wbf.

220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) wbf.

285: Noah Wiencek (DA) wbf.

Derry 42, McGuffey 18

106: Kace Sabedra (DA) d. Seth Burgdolt, 7-1.

113: Colton McCallen (DA) wbf.

120: Jason Baker (DA) t.f. Jake Garrety, 15-0 (6:00).

126: Jett Pattison (McG) d. Shawn Broadway, 7-3.

132: Onreey Stewart (D) d. Teague Nicolella, 10-8.

138: Trey Weinell (DA) m.d. Mason Burgdolt, 10-0.

145: Jeff McConn (McG) d. Dom Jellison, 5-1.

152: Bryton Johnson (McG) d. Gannon Lenhart, 8-1.

160: Christian Clutter (DA) wbf.

170: Colton Nemcheck (DA) p. Dalton Lough, 1:23.

*182: Dom DeLuca (D) p. Dalton McCuen, :49.

195: Luke Shingle (McG) d. Matt Marron, 7-3.

220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) d. Noah Cline, 5-2.

285: Noah Wiencek (DA) p. Ed Shingle, 4:41.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.