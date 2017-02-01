High school scores, schedules for Feb. 1, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

California 62, Carmichaels 28

Nonsection

Beaver 84, South Side Beaver 57

Belle Vernon 76, Mt. Pleasant 46

Bentworth 63, Mapletown 20

Deer Lakes 74, St. Joseph 51

Geibel 86, Jefferson-Morgan 83

Monessen 74, Southmoreland 73

Rochester 59, Carlynton 52

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 71, United 39

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

California 47, Carmichaels 27

Nonsection

Frazier 64, Albert Gallatin 35

Montour 64, Quaker Valley 46

Penn Hills 69, Erie McDowell 21

District 6

Nonsection

West Shamokin 62, Punxsutawney 36

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday's results

Ambridge 5, Beaver Falls 2

Butler 7, North Allegheny 0

Greensburg Salem 5, Yough 2

Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 0

Girls

Wednesday's results

Beaver Falls 5, Ambridge 2

Butler 7, North Allegheny 0

Greensburg Central catholic 4, Penn-Trafford 3

Greensburg Salem 7, Yough 0

Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 0

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Butler at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8:40 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Bishop Canevin at West Allegheny, 6:40 p.m.; North Hills at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Bishop McCort at Greensburg Salem, 9:15 p.m.; Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Wheeling Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 8:20 p.m.; Wheeling Park at Beaver, 8:45 p.m.

Division II

Connellsville at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Greensburg Catholic at Trinity, 9:20 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic at Ringgold, 6:15 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Morgantown, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

First round

Belle Vernon 43, West Allegheny 30

Canon-McMillan 55, North Hills 13

Franklin Regional 40, Seneca Valley 27

Greensburg Salem 40, Shaler 33

Kiski Area 69, Trinty 6

North Allegheny 64, Peters Township 6

Penn-Trafford 39, Connellsville 30

Waynesburg 41, Butler 29

Quarterfinals

Canon-McMillan 43, Belle Vernon 23

Franklin Regional 38, Waynesburg 20

Kiski Area 51, Greensburg Salem 15

North Allegheny 42, Penn-Trafford 28

Class AA

First round

Beth-Center 39, Chartiers-Houston 30

Burgettstown 54, Keystone Oaks 24

Burrell 69, Fort Cherry 6

Derry 63, Ellwood City 14

Freedom 57, Elizabeth Forward 21

McGuffey 57, Laurel 24

South Fayette 75, Summit Academy 6

Valley 52, Bentworth 30

Quarterfinals

Burrell 66, Burgettstown 6

Derry 42, McGuffey 18

Freedom 44, Valley 30

South Fayette 52, Beth-Center 22

Nonsection

Hampton 40, Thomas Jefferson 38

Pine-Richland 45, Central Catholic 27

Summaries

Class AAA

Greensburg Salem 40, Shaler 33

106: Ryan Sullivan (S) wbf.

113: Mason Jobe (GS) wbf.

120: Dylan Winters (S) wbf.

126: Ian Scarberry (S) d. Dajauhn Hertzog (GS), 7-6.

132: Garrett Reinsfelder (S) t.f. Jake Alwine (GS), 19-2.

138: Eric Warren (S) m.d. Ian Ewing (GS), 9-0.

145: Joseph Williams (GS) p. Ed Schearer (S), :43.

152: Jake Pollack (S) d. Luke Ewing (GS), 9-6.

160: Jesse Quatse (GS) m.d. Jon Frazier (S), 12-4.

170: Alec Shaw (GS) wbf.

182: Teeghan Hahn (GS) wbf.

195: Tommy McChesney (GS) wbf.

220: Ron D'Amico (S) p. Trent Patrick (GS), :45.

285: William Gongaware (GS) p. Julian Schiebel (S), 2:50.

Kiski Area 51, Greensburg Salem 15

106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Mason Jobe (GS), :51.

*113: Jared Curcio (KA) wbf.

120: Matt Siszka (KA) wbf.

126: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Dajauhn Hertzog (GS), 18-3, 4:58.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jake Alwine (GS), 1:35

138: Cam Connor (KA) t.f. Ian Ewing (GS), 15-0, 4:30.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) t.f. Joseph Williams (GS), 16-0, 4:14.

152: Luke Ewing (GS) d. Collin Murray (KA), 9-5.

160: Jesse Quatse (GS) p. Logan Pollick (KA), 3:40.

170: Alec Shaw (GS) d. Brad Nagy (KA), 8-2.

182: Teegan Hahn (GS) d. Vinny Romano (KA), 5-4.

195: Danny Starr (KA) d. Tommy McChesney (GS), 3-0.

220: Tommy Starr (KA) d. Trent Patrick (GS), 5-0.

285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. William Gongaware (GS), 2:49.

Kiski Area 69, Trinity 6

106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Hunter Hickle (T), :56.

113: Jared Curcio (KA) t.f. AD Nelson (T), 15-0.

120: Matt Siszka (KA) p. Kyle Gonzales (T), 2:32.

126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Daniel Boardley (T), 2:44.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) d. DJ Long (T), 5-4.

138: Cam Connor (KA) p. Michael Hertig (T), 1:16.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) wbf.

152: Donte Cecchine (T) p. Nick Delp (KA), 5:23.

160: Logan Pollick (KA) p. Kenny Ealy (T), 1:41.

170: Brad Nagy (KA) d. Jarrod Rice (T), 6-2.

182: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Dawson Leavines (T), 1:45.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Xane Stock (T), 1:25.

220: Tom Starr (KA) m.d. Dom Quarture (T), 13-0.

285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. Will Edgar (T), 2:26.

Class AA

Burrell 66, Burgettstown 6

106: Trent Valovchik (Burr) p. Billy Brown, 1:04

113: Bryan Gaul (Burr) p. Cameron Bertolotti, :58

120: Trent Bechtold (Burr) p. P.J. Smith, 1:54

126: Dillan Jeffrey (Burr) p. Austin Ryan, :50

132: Ethan Awes (Burr) wbf

138*: Daniel McCarthy (Burr) d. Dan Mullins, 6-0

145: Corey Christie (Burr) wbf

152: Shaun Gates (Burr) d. Darrell Bails, 7-5 OT

160: Austin Mele (Burr) p. Austin Walters, 1:25

170: Dan Hydock (Burr) p. Kyle Conley, 4:50

182: Anthony Marra (Burr) p. Jacob Paich, :14

195: Mason Slahtovsky (Burr) d. Ethan Brothers, 7-4

220: Riley Kemper (Burg) p. Phil Coutch, 4:24

285: No match

Burrell 69, Fort Cherry 6

106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Jacob Merriman, :52.

113: Bryan Gaul (B) wbf.

120: Trent Bechtold (B) wbf.

126: Dillan Jeffrey (B) d. Nic Candelore, 8-5.

132*: Ethan Awes (B) p. Mason Sweetie, 3:42.

138: Dan McCarthy (B) d. Noah Babirad, 6-1.

145: Sean Stuben (B) d. Layton Sturgeon, 4-2.

152: Corey Christie (B) p. Shane McIntyre, 3:47.

160: Shaun Gates (B) p. Matt Cook, :23.

170: Austin Mele (B) p. Shane Smith, :55.

182: Dan Hydock (B) wbf.

195: Anthony Marra (B) wbf.

220: Mason Slahtovsky (B) wbf.

285: Josh Kumer (FC) p. Phil Coutch, 2:28.

* Starting weight class

Derry 63, Ellwood City 14

106: Kace Sabedra (D) p. Jake Alberts, 1:37.

113: Tyler Baird (EC) t.f. Garrett Lenhart, 15-0 (2:38).

120: Jason Baker (DA) p. Matt King, :32.

126: Shawn Broadway (DA) wbf.

132: Onreey Stewart (DA) p. Shane Fitzpatrick, :54.

138: Donavan Chambers (EC) m.d. Ty Miller, 14-0.

145: Trey Weinell (DA) d. Braden Strohecker, 11-8.

152: Austin Walley (EC) m.d. Dillon Kirtland, 17-0 (3:29).

160: Colton Nemcheck (DA) wbf.

*170: Hunter Hebenthal (DA) wbf.

182: Dom DeLuca (DA) wbf.

195: Matt Marron (DA) wbf.

220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) wbf.

285: Noah Wiencek (DA) wbf.

Derry 42, McGuffey 18

106: Kace Sabedra (DA) d. Seth Burgdolt, 7-1.

113: Colton McCallen (DA) wbf.

120: Jason Baker (DA) t.f. Jake Garrety, 15-0 (6:00).

126: Jett Pattison (McG) d. Shawn Broadway, 7-3.

132: Onreey Stewart (D) d. Teague Nicolella, 10-8.

138: Trey Weinell (DA) m.d. Mason Burgdolt, 10-0.

145: Jeff McConn (McG) d. Dom Jellison, 5-1.

152: Bryton Johnson (McG) d. Gannon Lenhart, 8-1.

160: Christian Clutter (DA) wbf.

170: Colton Nemcheck (DA) p. Dalton Lough, 1:23.

*182: Dom DeLuca (D) p. Dalton McCuen, :49.

195: Luke Shingle (McG) d. Matt Marron, 7-3.

220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) d. Noah Cline, 5-2.

285: Noah Wiencek (DA) p. Ed Shingle, 4:41.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.