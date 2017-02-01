Trojanettes, Breen roll convincingly to section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic girls basketball team has a long-standing winning tradition.

The CWNC girls have 36 section titles in school history, and have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for 42 straight seasons.

But the Trojanettes are not just winning this season; they are dismantling opponents.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, which captured the PIAA Class A championship last season, has reeled off 13 victories in its past 14 games, and has compiled a 16-2 overall record.

The Trojanettes won those 16 games by an average score of 67-33. And, in section play, the decisiveness is even a little more resounding.

“We have been playing pretty well. I don't feel like we have been tested as much as I would like at this point,” Molly Rottmann, CWNC's veteran coach, said. “The girls are unselfish with the ball and are playing hard, but we still have some things we need to improve upon in order to make a deep playoff run.”

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic is 10-0 in Section 1 in Class 4A. The Trojanettes won their 10 section games by an average score of 68-30. Their closest section games were early back-to-back 22-point victories against Burrell and Freeport.

Overall, CWNC is the No. 1 offensive team in the WPIAL with a 65.2 ppg average. And the Trojanettes are allowing only 36.2 ppg — the best defensive average in their division.

CWNC is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by the Tribune-Review, and is led by 6-foot-2 senior forward Sam Breen, who was named the state's Class A Player of the Year last season, and was a first-team all-state selection.

A Dayton recruit, Breen is ranked No. 67 in the 2017 class by ESPN and 15th in her respective position nationally. She has surpassed 2,000 career points, and also received offers from Virginia Tech, Richmond, Canisius, Iona, St. Peter's and Fairfield during her recruiting process.

Breen peppered in 20-or-more points in five PIAA playoff games in 2015-16, which included a 27-point, 15-rebound, 9-assist performance in the Trojanettes' 56-33 win over Lourdes Regional in the PIAA Class A final.

This season, Breen is tossing in 22 points and pulling down 10.3 rebounds per game to rank among the leading players in the WPIAL.

Four of the girls in the Trojanettes' starting lineup at last year's state championship game are back intact this season.

Along with Breen, the starting lineup consists of junior guard Ashley Robbins, senior forward Kylie Huffman and sophomore forward Dani Short. They have been joined by freshman guard Tess Myers.

Huffman is averaging 11.9 points; Myers is scoring at a 10.1 ppg clip.

Top reserves on the team include junior Amanda Bucklew, and freshmen Cassie Foster and Emma Pospisil.

“Our goal is always the same,” Rottmann said. “We have clinched a section title this season, so now our sights are set on preparing to make a playoff run and win a WPIAL and PIAA championship. We have a lot of work to do to make that happen, but we have a talented team.”

Rottmann is in her 18th season as Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's floor boss, and has compiled a 376-125 record. She was named Class A Coach of the Year last season.

The Trojanettes ended up with a 28-3 record last season, and were 50-10 overall the past two seasons. CWNC finished as a WPIAL runner-up the past two years.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, which has won eight state titles in girls basketball in school history, is the first WPIAL school to make the playoffs in four different enrollment classes.

The Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic girls team participated in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas in December and went 3-1. The Trojanettes defeated Mullen (Colo.), 70-43; Putman (Ore.), 61-32; and Boyd County (Ky.), 68-63; and lost to Liberty (Nev.), 74-53.

The Trojanettes' only other defeat this season was a recent 51-48 nonsection decision against Penn Hills.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.