Basketball

Obama Academy girls seek 4th straight City title, and more

Kevin Lohman | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 11:48 p.m.

Since this year's senior class of Obama Academy girls basketball players entered high school, the program has never failed to win the City League title. In fact, during the last four seasons the Purple Eagles (10-7, 6-0) have racked up a record of 34-2 in league play.

Still, coach Monique McCoy says her team has no plans to rest on their laurels. With four contests left in this season's City League schedule, she says it's the perfect time for her and her team to crank up the intensity when it comes to practice and preparation.

“We feel pretty good, but we know that we have to prepare. We know, in certain situations, we're maybe not as strong as we were the year before. We work on those things, we know where we lack and we know where our strengths are,” McCoy said.

“We instill confidence in the girls, but they know that they have to go out there and work hard. They have to prepare. The way you practice is the way you play in the game.”

The seniors for Obama Academy — forwards Taylor Stewart, Taylin Tyler and two-time City League MVP Michaela Porter — have helped lead their team to an undefeated conference record at 6-0.

Porter, in particular, is standing out once again. The Cincinnati recruit is averaging 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals. Yet, part of Porter's success can be attributed to the excellent play of her fellow seniors, according to her coach.

“We can be flexible out there because we believe in Taylor and Taylin. They all have the capability of taking over a game if they want to. Everybody tends to look at Michaela because she is one of the marquee names, and she's going to Cincinnati and she does all these awesome, great things,” McCoy said.

“But you got to watch because we still have Stewart and Tyler. People sometimes get shocked because they're so focused on Michaela that they forget to come up with a plan to stop the other two.”

Juniors An'Drea Williams and Zari Overton-Grandy have been the other two starters for Obama Academy at the guard positions.

Although it will only take a few more wins for Obama Academy to clinch its fourth consecutive City League title, the work will not stop there for the team.

Throughout the program's run of City success the past four years, there is still one hurdle the Purple Eagles have not been able to clear, winning a PIAA tournament game.

“To win another City League title would just be awesome; it'd be a great thing to do. The girls, as well as the coaches, we're proud of those things,” McCoy said.

“The goal really is to get past that first round in states. Hopefully, with us being in 5A instead of 6A this year, well be able to get over that hump. Every year you just keep on working toward it until you meet that goal.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

